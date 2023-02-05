  1. Home
  Can you help Mangaluru police to catch this murder accused?

February 6, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 6: The Mangaluru city police have released the CCTV footage of the suspected man involved in the murder of a staff at a jewellery shop in Mangaluru on February 3.

With the investigation in the murder in progress, the police have verified the footage recorded in the CCTV of the surrounding areas and have released the footage seeking information on the suspect.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that the suspect man had visited the shop in the guise of buying gold, later stabbed and killed the staff Raghavendra Achar who was alone inside the shop.

People having any details on the suspected man can be brought to the notice of the police. The informers details will be kept confidential. Any details on the suspected man can be brought to the notice of ACP CCB, Mangaluru City – P A Hegde 9945054333; ACP Central Sub Division, Mangaluru City - Mahesh Kumar -9480805320.

January 28,2023

Index provider MSCI said on Saturday, January 28, it is seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and is aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The US short-seller said on Wednesday it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt, leading to a massive sell-off of India-listed shares of the conglomerate's companies.

"MSCI is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation and the factors that may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes," it said in a statement. 

January 23,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 23: The Congress has released a 10-point manifesto for the coastal region ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka which focuses on creation of jobs, attracting investments, development of tourism and creating harmony in society.

The charter was announced by Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad at the Prajadhwani Yatra event held at Karavali Utsava ground in Mangaluru on Sunday night.

Mr Hariprasad said a Karavali Development Authority with a budget of ₹ 2,500 crore will be constituted for the development of the region.

He said Congress will make Mangaluru the next IT capital and a garment industry hub of India, creating a new paradigm of development along with the aim to create a lakh jobs in the region.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled by May this year.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who spoke at the function, said the Congress will not only make promises but it also knows how to deliver them with adequate release of funds.

He alleged that the BJP only tries to hypnotise people with lies and they are keen on dividing people based on religion and caste. The state government is steeped in corruption and that is why contractors named it as a 40 per cent commission government, he charged.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the BJP could not fulfil the promises made in the last elections. The Congress aims to bring a change in governance and are confident that the party will attain majority in the coming elections, he added.

AICC general secretary Randeep Sujrewala, who also spoke, alleged that BJP has turned the coastal belt into a factory of communalism and it is time to give an apt answer to their false deeds.

"When we speak about price rise, the BJP speaks about Hindus and Muslims. We try to connect people but they disconnect people," Mr Surjewala said.

Manifesto committee president G Parameshwara expressed confidence that the Congress will come back to power in the state. The party brought a separate poll manifesto for the coastal region to bring about change, he said.

Senior leader and former Union Minister Janardhan Poojary, former MLAs Mohiyuddin Bava, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra jain, Vinay Kumar Sorake and several Congress leaders from the twin coastal districts were present at the event.

January 27,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to have lost his cool as he snatched a microphone from the hands of a seer seated beside him during a public event on Thursday in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura to respond to criticism.

During the event, seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami raised the issue of flooding and poor infrastructure in the constituency and blamed politicians for the trouble.

Bommai responded saying that he is not someone who only gives assurances but someone gets work done. He added that he has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

A few months back, the residents of Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods following heavy rainfall affecting normal life. 

