  2. ‘Cancel registration of hospitals refusing to hand over bodies over pending bills’

May 25, 2021

Bengaluru, May 25: Cracking the whip on private hospitals that are refusing to release bodies of Covid-19 victims citing pending treatment bills, the state government has directed all district administrations and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to cancel the registration of such hospitals under the provisions of the KPME Act, 2007.

After reports emerged of several private hospitals across Karnataka insisting on clearing bills before handing over the bodies of Covid-19 deceased, the Health and Family Welfare department has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and Chief Commissioner of BBMP to initiate action against these hospitals for violating rules.

Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, in his order issued on Monday, said, “As per sub-clause 6 and section 11 of the KPME Act 2007, no hospital shall insist on payment of the hospital bill at the time of handing over of the body of the deceased, neither can they withhold the body of the deceased citing pending dues.”

Akhtar further said, “In case of such cases reported in any parts of the state, the district administration shall immediately cancel the registration of the hospital and initiate further action.” The department has also sought a weekly report on compliance with the order.

May 12,2021

nri.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 12: An NRI woman from Kerala was killed on Tuesday in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, where she has been working as a caregiver. 

The victim was identified as Soumya, 31, a native of Kanjikuzhy panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki district.

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated overnight, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.

According to her family friends, the incident happened when Soumya was talking to her husband Santhosh over the phone. “Santhosh heard his wife screaming all of a sudden while she was speaking. There was loud noise and the call got disconnected,” said panchayat member Tinsy Thomas.

“Later, one of Soumya’s relatives, who is also working in the same city as a caregiver, was informed about the rocket attack. She went to the house where Soumya worked as a caregiver and confirmed her death,” said Thomas.

Soumya, who has a 10-year-old son, has been working as a caregiver in Israel for the past 10 years and she last visited her family in Kerala two years ago. She was planning to return to Kerala two months later.

May 21,2021

gazaceleb.j[g.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 21: A ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Friday morning after Egypt brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt 11 days of conflict.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet had “unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional … ceasefire.”

Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad then confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force at 2:00am on Friday (23:00 GMT on Thursday).

Thousands of people in Gaza and the Palestinian territories poured onto the streets to celebrate the ceasefire, waving flags and flashing V signs for victory.

At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.

On the Israeli side, 12 people, including two children, have been killed.

Scepticism in Israel 

There is scepticism in Israel about the bombardment of Gaza and the ceasefire despite claims from the country’s defence minister that the attacks had set Hamas back, according to Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett who is in West Jerusalem.

“There’s a lot of concern and questioning about where this has got anybody – apart from more destruction and more death,” Fawcett said, noting: “There’s a sense that this has all been said before.”

May 23,2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka has registered the highest single-day death in the Last 24 hours when as many as 626 people had succumbed to the Covid-19 on Sunday.

According to the official sources with the fresh 626 deaths, the number of fatalities due to the pandemic in the state so far has surged to 25,282.

Among the districts where the highest number of casualties the Bengaluru urban district accounted for 362 followed by Bengaluru Rural 30, Ballari 18, Kalaburagi 15, Hassan, Mysuru 22, Uttarakannada 17, Shivamogga 13.

The sources said that in the last 24 hours Karnataka reported fresh cases, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic disease to 24,24,904.

The sources also informed that in the last 24 hours as many as 35,773 Covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals after being completely cured of the pandemic disease.

