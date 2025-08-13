  1. Home
  2. Cars, cash, and false promises: Thousands allegedly cheated in ‘New India Royal Scheme’; 2 booked in Mangaluru

Cars, cash, and false promises: Thousands allegedly cheated in ‘New India Royal Scheme’; 2 booked in Mangaluru

News Network
August 13, 2025

Mangaluru: Police have booked two men from Katipalla, Surathkal, for allegedly running an illegal deposit scheme that cheated thousands of investors of over ₹10 crore.

The accused — identified as scheme proprietor M. Mohammed Ashraf and manager Haneef — operated under the banner New India Royal Scheme from a BMR building in Katipalla village. According to the complaint, they lured members with handbills promising high returns and flashy prizes.

The offer: pay ₹1,000 a month for 10 months (₹10,000 total) and receive ₹12,000 in cash upon maturity, with chances to win cars, bikes, and gold rings.

The complainant joined in July 2024, making the first payment in cash and the rest via Google Pay, completing the final instalment on April 21, 2025. However, when the scheme matured, payments were allegedly delayed under the pretext of “processing.”

Police say the organisers roped in more than 10,000 members, collecting crores without the required licence. Two months ago, Ashraf reportedly shut down the office and stopped responding to calls. Investors neither got their money back nor the promised prizes.

Officials have termed it an unauthorised deposit scheme under law. A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station, and the fraud is estimated to exceed ₹10 crore.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Three separate cases were registered by the police on Friday against individuals for allegedly sharing objectionable and provocative content on social media platforms.

The complaints, received between August 6 and 7, have led to FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district, officials said.

According to police sources, the first FIR was registered following a complaint lodged regarding a video allegedly shared by Girish Mattannavar for posting an obscene and provocative video on Facebook that could incite public unrest.

In the second case, a man identified as Mahesh Timarody has been accused of publishing statements on YouTube that could promote enmity between groups and instil fear among the public.

The third FIR was filed following a complaint regarding a video uploaded by Puneeth Kerehalli on YouTube, in which he allegedly used obscene language.

All three cases were registered after complainants discovered the content on their mobile devices while using social media platforms.

Investigation is underway and further action will follow based on the findings, police added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2025

Mangaluru: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Dakshina Kannada unit has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish superspecialty healthcare facilities in the district, citing an alarming rise in cancer, cardiac, and neurological diseases among residents.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM through Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV on Tuesday, DYFI district president BK Imthiyaz emphasized the urgent need for branches of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and Nimhans to be set up in the region.

Imthiyaz highlighted that, due to the absence of advanced government medical facilities, patients are being forced to rely on costly private hospitals. “Serious cases like cancer and heart disease are being referred to private institutions under the Ayushman scheme. This means government funds are filling private hospital coffers, while the poor remain burdened,” he alleged.

Despite decades-long demands for a government medical college and superspecialty units in Dakshina Kannada, only budget session announcements have been made — with no actual allocation of funds, DYFI claimed.

The youth organization called for immediate action to:

•    Set up branches of Kidwai, Jayadeva, and Nimhans in Dakshina Kannada.

•    Expedite funding for a government medical college in Mangaluru.

•    Upgrade existing government hospitals, build new primary and taluk facilities as per population needs, and fill all vacant medical staff positions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.