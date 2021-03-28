  1. Home
  CBI arrests Kasargod Ponzi scam-accused on deportation from Saudi Arabia

coastaldigest.com news network
March 28, 2021

Kasargod, Mar 28: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an absconding accused Sudeer Muhammed Cheriya Vannarakkal, an economic offender, at Delhi who was deported from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was involved in five cases registered in CBI at Chennai.

CBI had got issued a Red Notice through Interpol against the accused. The accused was located in Saudi Arabia and with the close assistance and coordination with the authorities in Saudi Arabia through Interpol channels, he was deported back to India.

The arrested accused will be produced before a court at Ernakulam (Kerala).

CBI had registered five cases on the Orders of Kerala High Court and taken over the investigation of the cases, earlier registered at Police Station Kasargod (Kerala).

In four cases, it was alleged that the accused and others floated a private company based at Kasargod, made false promises and representations to the public at large with the assurance to return of investment with exorbitant rate of interest after 61 days of their investments and also promised to pay commission of 2 per cent per month to the agents who had mobilized the investments for the said company.

During investigation, it was found that from 2009-11, all the accused had entered into conspiracy at Kasargod and other places, floated a fraudulent scheme called Forex trade (trading with foreign currencies). They promised monthly returns of 7% on principal to the depositors and 2% to the agents for mobilizing the depositors.

They collected huge deposits in cash to the tune of around Rs 9,93,68,000 from depositors and cheated them by not repaying the assured returns as well as the principal amount, thereby causing huge loss to the depositors.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam. The accused were declared as Proclaimed Offenders by the Court.

The fifth case was registered on the allegations that the accused induced the complainant to arrange Rs 50 lakh as deposit and promised to give monthly returns arising out of his business to the depositors. The Complainant allegedly invested Rs 19 Lakh in the year 2011 in the said company and the accused did not pay returns or the principal amount to the complainant.

News Network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Azim Premji University said on Thursday a study conducted by it has revealed the presence of many sub-standard, dysfunctional teacher education institutions (TEIs) functioning as 'commercial shops'.

Of the 17,503 TEIs in the country, more than 90 per cent are privately-owned, stand-alone institutions, offering single programmes localised in certain geographies, it found.

The University released its first 'Issues in Education' volume on 'Teachers and Teacher Education'.

It said 26 out of 29 private TEIs studied do not have the required number of teacher educators and adopt deliberate corrupt practices to hide this issue.

Most private TEIs in the study deliberately neglect basic curricular requirements that are committed by them to get the approval to run the programmes, it revealed.

Almost all allowed students with shortage of attendance to appear for examinations, the study found.

Most TEIs do not have basic instructional facilities: curriculum laboratories were not available in more than 50 per cent; more than 30 per cent did not have libraries, computer labs or seminar halls, it was stated.

"The dysfunctional Teacher Education system is at the core of India's problems in school education."

"Till we address this comprehensively, all efforts at improving the quality of our schooling is like treating the skin, while an aggressive cancer corrodes the body everywhere inside," Anurag Behar, Vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University, said.

News Network
March 16,2021

New Delhi, Mar 16: P K Sinha, the principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned, sources said on Tuesday.

Sinha, a retired IAS officer of 1977 batch, was appointed as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as an officer on special duty (OSD).

Sinha was made OSD to the Prime Minister in August 2019, after he had served four years as Cabinet Secretary.

According to the order of his appointment, his tenure as Principal Advisor was co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Modi or until further announcement, whichever earlier.

Sinha had also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

News Network
March 17,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Expressing concern over the rise of novel coronavirus cases in a few states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in these regions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after the Prime Minister's video conference with chief ministers on the COVID situation in the country following spurt in cases in a few states, Yediyurappa said people should follow the appropriate guidelines.

"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," Yediyurappa told reporters.

"We have decided to open three COVID care centres in Bengaluru. We'll be vaccinating 3 lakh people every day, in the state," the state government added.

He, however, said there was no need to panic as the cases were well under control.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Yediyurappa said there was adequate vaccines.

He added that coronavirus can only be controlled but cannot be wiped out completely.

Ruling out any curfew or night ban, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to observe the COVID guidelines and use masks and maintain social distancing.

