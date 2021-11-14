  1. Home
  Chikkamagaluru | Angry women barge into liquor shop, smash furniture 

News Network
November 15, 2021

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 15: The videos of a group of women barging into a liquor shop and smashing the furniture have gone viral in Karnataka. The women were opposing the opening of the liquor shop in their village.

The incident took place in the Muslapura village in Chikkamagalur district on Saturday. The women had opposed the opening of the liquor shop in the village twice before.

The liquor shop was opened in spite of the resistance, and about 50 women from the surrounding villages and with the help of locals decided to get the liquor shop closed.

The women claimed that their husbands will spend everything on liquor if the bar is allowed to open and leave them with nothing.

The women first questioned the persons who were in-charge at the liquor shop and later, when they did not agree to close the liquor shop, they barged inside and smashed the tables and chairs and other infrastructure. The liquor bottles were shifted before the group barged inside, police said.

Meanwhile, the people are appreciating the courage of the women for taking on the powerful liquor lobby in the area. The police are looking into the case. Further investigation is on.

News Network
November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Putting an end to speculations on the status of night curfew across Karnataka since the expiry of previous order on October 25, the state government on Friday formally withdrew the order with immediate effect. Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume.

In a fresh order issued by Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the night curfew that was clamped all over Karnataka from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to curb the spread of Covid 19 infection has been withdrawn. The previous order on extending the night curfew lapsed on October 25 and since then there were many rumours and confusions around the status of night curfew in Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, the state government has also permitted resumption of horse racing events while strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and SoPs issued by the Health Department.

“Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed into such events,” the order said. 

The state on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the Health Department said. 

News Network
November 6,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 6: The Ministry of Home Affairs has referred the matter relating to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's complaint to investigate the alleged spying and surveillance through Pegasus spyware to the Karnataka government saying that police and public order are state subjects.

The leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court on "illegal" spying and surveillance through Pegasus on July 22 after staging a demonstration in the city.

Congress party leaders later that day took out a march to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his plea to Gehlot, which was addressed to President Kovind.

The petition was forwarded by the President's Secretariat to the Home Ministry, which recently sent a letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar marking a copy to Siddaramaiah.

The ministry said, "Since 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects under the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India, it is the responsibility of the concerned state government to prevent, detect, register and investigate crime and prosecute the criminals involved through the machinery of its own law enforcement agencies, and hence, you may take action on the representation, as deemed appropriate."

Sources close to Siddaramaiah said that he may raise an objection over the letter as the matter pertains to 'Centre and state subject', which only Centre has to address. The senior Congress leader in his letter to the President on July 22 said people of the country are shocked and surprised to notice on July 18, 2021 that series of news reports in publications around the world revealed that more than 1,000 Indian mobile numbers of various personalities were targeted for surveillance including those of opposition party leaders, union ministers, supreme court judges, journalists, election commission members and other dignified and important persons of the country by using the Pegasus spyware of NSO Group of Israeli company.

"Pegasus Spyware is a commercial company, which works on paid contracts. The questions arise on who paid them for the 'Indian Operation'. If it is not the Government of India, then who it is?" Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter to the President.

Quoting media reports, he said since 2019, more particularly in the month of June and July of that year, he himself, then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, then Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and other political leaders' numbers were spied upon and kept under surveillance by tapping the phones of the leaders and their personal staff.

"The BJP leadership had engineered to resign 17 MLAs in the name and style of 'Operation Kamala' (Operation Lotus). Similarly the BJP leadership might have tapped the phones of leaders from Madhya Pradesh and other state governments and toppled the said state governments," Siddaramaiah alleged.

In his letter, he urged the President to order a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge on illegal spying and surveillance in the interest of national security and to uphold the dignity and fundamental rights of the citizens of India.

News Network
November 2,2021

modiisrael.jpg

Glasgow, Nov 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Tuesday shared a light moment during their maiden formal meeting here when the latter informed the Indian leader about his popularity in Israel and invited him to join his party.

Prime Minister Modi met Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here on Tuesday during which they reviewed the bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

Modi and Bennett's maiden formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday during the climate conference.

According to a video shared on social media, Bennett told Prime Minister Modi, "you are the most popular person in Israel."

Replying to the comment, Modi said, "thank you, thank you." 

Bennett further asked Modi to join his Yamina Party. "Come and join my party," Bennett said, as the two leaders laughed and shook hands.

Earlier, recalling their brief meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel.

"Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India.

According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Comments

Prakash
 - 
Sunday, 7 Nov 2021

Israel got next prime minister, it seems Modi will soon escape from India

Pravin Shetty
 - 
Wednesday, 3 Nov 2021

Israeli PM was just taunting at Modi as whole world knows about Modi's penchant for praise.

