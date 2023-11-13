  1. Home
  Child crushed to death as uncle accidentally drives car over him

November 13, 2023

Kasaragod, Nov 13: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was crushed to death when his uncle accidentally drove his car over him in front of their house at Sonkal near Uppala in Kasaragod district last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Zeeshan, son of Nissar. The tragedy occurred when Zeeshan’s uncle was moving the car forward to park it in front of the house. He could not see the little boy who was playing front of the car. 

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, the child can be seen playing outside the house when a car drives over him and the child gets crushed under the tyre.

Even though the child was immediately taken to hospital in Mangaluru, he could not be saved. Jurisdictional Manjeshwar police have registered a case. 

October 31,2023

Bengaluru: The chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has announced the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners for the year 2023.

Former journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu and philanthropist Charmadi Hasanabba are among the 68 personalities who will be awarded Rajyotsava Award on November 1 as the state is celebrating 50 years of its naming.

Muslim Educational Institutions Federation (MEIF) of Dakshina Kannada is among the 10 organizations that are chosen for the award.

Here’s the complete list. 

November 1,2023

Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan, a broadcast engineer with Al Jazeera’s bureau in Gaza, has lost 19 family members, including his father and two sisters, in Israeli air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp.

In a statement on Tuesday, Al Jazeera denounced what it called a “massacre” and an “unforgivable act” by Israeli forces.

“Al Jazeera vehemently condemns the heinous and indiscriminate Israeli bombing that has resulted in the killing of 19 family members of our dedicated SNG engineer, Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan,” the statement reads.

“This unforgivable act, during the Jabalia massacre, claimed the lives of Mohamed’s father, two sisters, eight nephews and nieces, his brother, his brother’s wife, and their four children, his sister-in-law, and one uncle.”

The tragedy has come amid relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 2.3 million Palestinians have few options for safe haven.

The Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, a tightly packed neighbourhood in northern Gaza, killed more than 50 people, according to Palestinian authorities.

Footage showing the scene of the attack showed rescue workers and volunteers using their bare hands to dig through the rubble to try and reach those trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The attack came days after Al Jazeera Arabic Gaza correspondent Wael Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in an Israeli air raid.

“What happened is clear. This is a series of targeted attacks on children, women and civilians,” Dahdouh said after seeing the bodies of his family members in a morgue.

Earlier this week, the family of Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed received a phone call from a person who stated that they were with the Israeli military and warned them to leave their home and move south.

Palestinian authorities have said that at least 8,525 people, including more than 3,500 children, have been killed in Gaza since fighting began on October 7. The Committee to Protect Journalists has said that at least 31 reporters have been killed by Israeli army in that time, 26 of them Palestinian.

“We urge the international community to address this grave injustice with utmost urgency to justice served for the families of Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan and countless other innocent Gazan civilians who lost their loved ones,” Al Jazeera’s statement reads.

November 7,2023

The United States is planning transfer of 320 million dollars worth of precision bombs to Israel amid the regime's relentless genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Wall Street Journal revealed the information in a Monday report, citing a source familiar with the plan.

The report said US President Joe Biden's administration has informed Congress of the planned transfer of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies through a formal notification sent to congressional leaders on October 31.

Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies constitute a special type of precision-guided weapon, which is fired by warplanes.

Citing correspondence it had viewed, the report added that weapons manufacturer Rafael USA would transfer the bombs to its Israeli parent company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for deployment by the Israeli military.

The report came on the 31st day of Israel's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which started after the territory's resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced that the death toll from indiscriminate Israeli bombardments has reached 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. It added that the number of those who have been wounded over the past 31 days has risen to 25,408.

The United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally, has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate. 

Washington, which has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on Gaza as a means of "self-defense," has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

