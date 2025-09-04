  1. Home
  Child trafficking in Udupi: Rape survivor's newborn sold for ₹4.5 lakh; doctor among 3 arrested

September 4, 2025

Udupi, Sept 4: A disturbing case of child trafficking has come to light in Udupi district, exposing a nexus of exploitation involving a vulnerable rape survivor, a couple seeking to adopt, and medical professionals who allegedly facilitated the crime. Police say a four-day-old baby girl, born to a 22-year-old rape survivor with mental health challenges, was sold for ₹4.5 lakh in a private hospital in Mangaluru earlier this month.

The arrests of Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and 25-year-old Navaneet Narayan have thrown light on a deeply troubling racket. Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the case was registered on August 21 after a Child Development Project Officer flagged irregularities in a birth record. A couple from Kallugudde, who had been married for years without children, were claiming parentage of a baby born on August 3. The suspicion triggered a detailed investigation.

According to the police, Prabhavati and her husband Ramesh Moolya had long sought to adopt a child. Through a relative, they came into contact with Vijayalakshmi, who assured them she could arrange one. Vijayalakshmi, who runs a hospital canteen and a paying guest accommodation in Mangaluru, had at the time provided shelter to a woman and her daughter — the daughter being the 22-year-old survivor. The survivor was already four months pregnant when she was taken in.

It was here that Dr. Somesh, who runs a polyclinic in BC Road, allegedly entered the picture. To erase all traces of the survivor’s pregnancy, her medical scans were fraudulently conducted using Prabhavati’s Aadhaar card. The deception created a fabricated record of pregnancy in the would-be adoptive mother’s name. When the baby was delivered through a C-section, the infant was handed over to Prabhavati and Ramesh in exchange for money. The survivor, meanwhile, was discharged without adequate postnatal care.

Police investigations also revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by Navaneet Narayan, who has now been arrested. Her medical treatment is ongoing, and her testimony regarding the assault has been recorded.

The case has been booked under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2016, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials believe the crime may not be an isolated instance. “There are indications that Vijayalakshmi could have been involved in other such cases,” SP Shankar said.

Beyond the immediate arrests, the case highlights systemic vulnerabilities — the desperation of childless couples, the exploitation of survivors of sexual violence, and the complicity of those in positions of medical authority. Investigators are now looking into whether this was part of a larger network of baby trafficking operating under the guise of private healthcare and informal adoption channels.

August 23,2025

New Delhi, Aug 23: The CBI has filed a case against Reliance Communications and its promoter director Anil Ambani, for an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to State Bank of India, officials said on Saturday.

The agency is carrying out searches at the residence of Anil Ambani and premises linked to RCOM in connection with the case, they said.

The CBI took the action based on a complaint from the lender State Bank of India, which had approached the agency after the entities were classified as fraud on June 13, in accordance with the RBI's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and the Bank's Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds.

"On June 24, 2025, the bank reported classification of fraud to RBI, and is also in the process of lodging complaint with CBI," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month.

The credit exposure of SBI in RCom includes, fund-based principal outstanding amount of Rs 2,227.64 crore along with the accrued interest and expenses with effect from August 26, 2016, and a non-fund-based Bank Guarantee of Rs 786.52 crore, he had said.

RCom is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The resolution plan was approved by the Committee of Creditors and filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, on March 6, 2020.

The NCLT approval is awaited.

The bank has also initiated a Personal Insolvency Resolution Process under IBC against Anil D Ambani, and it is being heard by NCLT, Mumbai, he had said.

The SBI had classified the account and promoter Anil D Ambani as 'fraud' on November 10, 2020 and filed a complaint with the CBI on January 5, 2021.

However, the minister said, the complaint was returned in view of the 'status quo' order dated January 6, 2021, by the Delhi High Court.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court judgement dated March 27, 2023, in State Bank of India & Others Vs Rajesh Agarwal & Others case mandated that lenders provide borrowers with an opportunity to represent before classifying their accounts as fraud.

Accordingly, the minister said, the fraud classification in the account was reversed by the bank on September 2, 2023.

The fraud classification process was re-run, and the account was again classified as 'fraud' after following the due process as per the RBI circular dated July 15, 2024.

August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala spanning the past two decades, on Saturday took arrested witness-complainant C. N. Chinnaiah to undisclosed locations for a spot mahazar, police sources confirmed.

According to district police sources, Chinnaiah was taken to Bengaluru in connection with claims that he had obtained a human skull there. The SIT escorted him under tight security around 6 a.m. to conduct mahazars at sites linked to his earlier statements. Officials are also said to have seized documents during the exercise.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact locations visited. “The process was carried out early in the morning in view of security concerns. Details of the places and documents cannot be disclosed at this stage,” a source familiar with the investigation said.

The case had sparked controversy after Chinnaiah, initially the complainant and later arrested on charges of perjury, alleged that several bodies—including those of women showing signs of sexual assault—were buried in Dharmasthala over the years, with implications pointing towards the temple administration. The BJP had staged protests against what it termed an attempt to target the temple.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar had warned of strict action if the allegations proved false. Meanwhile, Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) of the temple, welcomed the government’s decision to constitute the SIT.

August 23,2025

Mangaluru: A surprise inspection by the Karnataka Lokayukta at the Dakshina Kannada District Sports Boys and Girls Hostel in Mannagudda has uncovered alarming lapses in food, facilities, and fund utilisation.

Led by DySP Dr. Gana P. Kumar along with Inspectors Bharathi J. and Ravi Pawar, the team found worm-infested rice, unhygienic kitchens, and substandard cooking oil. Despite housing 33 students, the hostel maintained no stock register.

Athletes, expected to receive nutritious meals, were instead served poor-quality food. With inadequate dining space, boys and girls ate crammed together in one corner. Parents were forced to buy sports equipment for nearly half the year, while government-distributed shoes wore out within weeks.

Accommodation was equally dismal—five students packed into a single room—while parents bore travel expenses for competitions. Despite government grants, basic needs such as telephone access, functional computers, counselling, academic support, and regular health check-ups were missing.

Shockingly, officials noted that although the offices of the Assistant Director and Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports are just 100 metres away at Mangala Stadium, neither had ever inspected the hostel. Irregularities also surfaced in food supply contracts, stock verification, and tender renewals.

Lokayukta SP (in-charge) Kumarachandra confirmed that a detailed report will be submitted for further action.

