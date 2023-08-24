  1. Home
  2. ‘Chose Moon’s South Pole because...’: ISRO chief explains objectives of  Chandrayaan-3

‘Chose Moon’s South Pole because...’: ISRO chief explains objectives of Chandrayaan-3

News Network
August 24, 2023

moonmission.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The Chandrayaan-3 overcame several odds ahead of a successful soft landing on the surface of the moon last evening, catapulting India into the elite space club. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole after Russia's attempt at a lunar touchdown in the same area ended in failure following an engine malfunction.

This was India's third attempt at landing a spacecraft on the lunar surface. The last one, Chandrayaan-2, was listed as a partial failure after its lander crashed on the Moon in September 2019.

ISRO Chief S Somanath says that since Chandrayaan-2 made a hard landing, they could not recover anything and had to do everything fresh.

"Everything had to be done fresh for this mission. From Chandrayaan-2, we could not recover anything from the moon," S Somanath said in an interview.

"The first year was spent figuring out what went wrong with Chandrayaan-2, the next year we revised everything. The last 2 years we conducted tests," he adds.

He also said that the space research organisation was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Covid upset some of our programmes. But we were still launching some rockets. Post-Covid, we are back on track," says Mr Somanath.

Chandrayaan-3's accomplishment is special as no other spacecraft has been able to achieve a soft landing near the moon's South Pole. The south pole - far from the equatorial region targeted by previous missions, including the crewed Apollo landings - is full of craters and deep trenches.

The findings from the Chandrayaan-3 mission could advance and expand knowledge of lunar water ice, potentially one of the moon's most valuable resources.

Over the next 14 days, the six-wheeled rover will carry out experiments on the surface of the moon. Both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have a mission life of 1 lunar day, equal to 14 days on Earth. The lander module is carrying five payloads for specific tasks on the Moon.

"Entire instrumentation of Chandrayaan-3 is for landing on the south pole or near the south pole. But there are a huge amount of scientific possibilities on the South Pole. They are related to the presence of water and minerals on the moon," Mr Somanath says when asked why they picked the South pole.

"There are many other physical processes that scientists would want to be investigated. Five of our instruments are targetted towards exploring those areas," he adds. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

palestine.jpg

Extremist Israeli settlers have been violently taking over Palestinian lands and forcing hundreds of Palestinians to leave their homes, leading to the disappearance of some Palestinian communities off the map, an independent humanitarian organization says.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a report on Thursday that around 500 Palestinians from seven communities have been forcibly displaced over the past 20 months.

“There are entire Palestinian communities being wiped off the map, a shameful legacy of unrelenting violence, intimidation and harassment perpetuated by Israeli settlers and, in some cases, encouraged by Israeli authorities,” Ana Povrzenic, NRC’s country director for Palestine, said.

She added, “The rapid establishment of settlement outposts and takeover of Palestinian land is choking Palestinian communities, destroying their livelihoods, and putting Palestinian lives at risk. Palestinians have no choice but to flee, leaving behind their homes, schools, and jobs.”

It warned that more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly displaced if Israel is not held accountable.

Lately, a dozen families, comprising 89 Palestinians, among them 39 children, were forcibly displaced from Ras At-Tin village, east of Ramallah, following increased settler harassment and intimidation.

Israeli settlers took over the community’s grazing lands and established a vineyard next to an Israeli military base.  

The NRC highlighted that some 60 Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are at heightened risk of forcible displacement due to Israeli settler and soldier violence, settlement expansion, and Israel’s fairly discriminatory policies and practices, including its unlawful planning and zoning regime.

“Without holding Israel accountable, more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly transferred,” warned Povrzenic. “How many more Ras At-Tins must there be before the international community acts?”

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 279 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

While all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, the occupying regime has stepped up settlement expansion in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

Israel withholding bodies of 30 Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime has reportedly been withholding the bodies of 30 Palestinians since the beginning of the current year, of whom 11 were prisoners.

Eight of the fallen Palestinians hailed from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, six from Nablus, five from Ariha, three from Ramallah, four from al-Ouds, and the last four from al-Khalil.

Mohammed Eliyyan, a lawyer, published the names of the Palestinians whose bodies are being withheld, adding that he will continue publicizing the names in "support of the martyrs’ families."

The handing over of bodies is always done through the Palestinian civil liaison office, the Palestinian body in charge of coordinating civil affairs with the occupying Israeli regime.

Between 2007 and 2015, Israel stopped the practice of withholding Palestinian bodies.

Then came the Palestinian October 2015 Intifada (uprising), during which the number of Palestinian retaliatory operations against Israeli forces and settlers increased, often ending with the killing of the suspected attackers. Israeli forces then began once again to withhold the bodies of those killed. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2023

chess.jpg

Baku, Aug 24: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won his maiden World Cup crown after beating India's teenage sensation R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breakers of the final in Baku on Thursday, August 24. 

It was the first World Cup crown for Carlsen as the 32-year-old added the missing piece to his decorated trophy cabinet.

Magnus Carlsen battled against a bout of food poisoning as he used all his experience to outclass the young Indian, who had developed a great reputation for being a giant killer.

With the silver medal finish at the Chess World Cup, Praggnanandhaa booked his berth at the Candidates Tournament, becoming only the second Indian to do so.

Praggnanandhaa might have lost the big final in Baku, but the 18-year-old from Chennai has etched his name in the history books of Indian chess. He had become the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach the final and was a victory away from joining the Indian legend at the top.

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa played out draws in the two classical time control games on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Praggnanandhaa missed an opportunity to force a result with white pieces on Tuesday, Carlsen came up with an interesting tactic, playing for a draw in the second game when he was playing with a white. Carlsen revealed he wanted an extra day's rest after the bout of food poisoning and he deliberately took the final to the tie-breakers.

It was a brave call from Carlsen as Praggnanandhaa had been in sensational form in tie-breakers, winning 3 of them before the final. Both players conceded that they were exhausted and Pragg had played 29 games, 9 more than Carlsen before the final.

It was a battle of wits and tenacity in the final and Carlsen's experience came into play as Praggnanandhaa was denied a historic win.

Praggnanandhaa missed out on a chance to become the first player in the history of the World Cup to win the crown after beating the top 3 players in the FIDE Rankings. Pragg reached his maiden chess World Cup final after surviving three tie-breakers, including the ones in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana.

Praggnanandhaa has an ELO rating of 2723 in rapid rapidly, but his exploits at the World Cup is a timely reminder that the youngster is at his tenacious best when put under pressure.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 21,2023

india.jpg

Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad was announced by captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference on Monday, August 21. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have made a comeback to the squad. 

However, since Rahul has a niggle, Sanju Samson has been named the back-up player. The Asia Cup begins on August 30. India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

India's Full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

A look at India's Asia Cup squad members' performance since 2022:

Rohit Sharma (captain) - India's regular captain and prolific opener, Sharma has scored 632 runs in 17 ODIs since the start of 2022 at an average of 45.14.

Shubman Gill - The last one year has seen him reach great heights. Since January 2022, he scored 1388 runs in 24 ODIS at an astounding average 69.40.

Virat Kohli- He is probably the most automatic choice. Since 2022, he has played 21 ODIs and scored 729 runs at an average of 38.36.

Tilak Varma - His debut T20I series against West Indies was promising to say the least. In seven T20Is so far he has scored 174 runs and taken 1 wicket too.

KL Rahul (wk)- A thigh injury has prevented him to take the field since May. Since 2022, he has played 16 ODIs and scored 477 runs at an average of 36.69.

Ishan Kishan (wk) - He can keep wickets, can open, has played in middle-order and is a left-hander. In 15 ODIs since 2022, Kishan has scored 634 runs at an average of 48.76.

Shreyas Iyer- Yet another case of return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 20 ODIs scoring 818 runs at an average of 51.12.

Suryakumar Yadav- His ODI form has been pathetic. Since 2022, he has played 23 ODIs scoring 387 runs at an average of 20.36.

Hardik Pandya (vice-captain) - India's best fast bowling allrounder. In 14 ODIs since 2022, Pandya has scored 380 at an average of 34.54. He has taken 16 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja- Pandya and Jadeja are India's best allrounders currently. Jadeja has played only nine ODIs since 2022, scoring 149 runs and taking six wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah- He hasn't looked rusty after 11 months' absence due to injury. He is performing well against Ireland in T20I series. In 5 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 13 wickets.

Mohammed Shami - His seam bowling abilities can never be ignored. In 11 ODIs, he has taken 14 wickets since 2022.

Mohammed Siraj- Probably the most-improved Indian pace bowler in the last two years. In 23 ODIs since 2022, Siraj has taken 43 wickets.

Shardul Thakur - Another fast bowling allrounder, he may very well pip the big names to the XI. In 23 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 208 runs and taken 36 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav- The Chinaman bowler showed his guile and ability to provide breakthroughs in West Indies. In 19 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 34 wickets.

Axar Patel - Has abilities like Ravindra Jadeja. In 14 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 232 runs and taken 13 wickets.

Prasidh Krishna - He has also been picked despite making a recent return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 11 ODIs taking 19 wickets.

Sanju Samson - In 13 matches since 2022, he has scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.