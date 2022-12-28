  1. Home
  2. Church attacked in Mysuru: Crib, statue of infant Jesus destroyed

December 28, 2022

Mysuru, Dec 28: Miscreants barged into the St Mary's Church in Periyapatna of Mysuru district last evening and indulged in vandalism. 

As per the complaint lodged at the Periyapatna police station by Fr John Paul miscreants destroyed the statue of the infant Jesus placed in a cradle in a crib in the Church premises. 

The miscreants allegedly threw away the cradle too and had destroyed the pots and glass artefacts kept for decoration in front of the crib. As per the report, they also robbed the donation box kept in front of the crib.

Fr John Paul stated that the act was discovered when Rajanna, a worker of the church entered the Chruch to switch on the lights around 6 pm. The back door of the Church was open when Rajanna entered the church. The miscreants had tried to open another door of the Church as well.

He added that the incident occurred when he had been to Mysuru on some work, and the female worker at the church too was on leave on Tuesday.

Mysuru district ASP Nandini visited the Church.

December 28,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Amidst a series of communal incidents including murders and immoral policing by saffron activists being reported from across Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party has poised to make ‘Hindutva’ a prime agenda in looming assembly polls.  

“We will fight the election on development and Hindutva,” declared BJP national general secretary CT Ravi when media persons questioned him what the saffron party’s approach would be in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region where it is perceived as weak.

He added that the party will give "special" focus on the Old Mysuru region where he pointed out that winning more seats is necessary to get a majority.

"Caste is the reality, but our party runs on the ideology of Hindutva. Our ideology incorporates all castes. Hindutva isn't a religion, but a cultural legacy. All people who come under this legacy, irrespective of their worship methods, are Hindus," Ravi said.

The BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kolar and Chikkaballapur. "We have a report card to show people. Take PM-KISAN, for example. Hasn't it reached farmers of Old Mysuru? Haven't people benefitted from the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor? Milk subsidy that farmers get was started by the BJP. The Hassan airport, which was HD Deve Gowda's dream, is being implemented by the BJP. We have so many such things that we'll tell people," Ravi explained.

Ravi said the BJP realised the importance of the Old Mysuru region in the 2008 and 2018 elections. "We cannot get a majority without winning the confidence of people in this region.  So, while focussing on the entire state, we'll give special focus on the Old Mysuru region," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mandya on December 30 and Devanahalli on December 31. "A good cricketer will play well on any pitch - home or away. Shah will play well on any pitch," Ravi said.

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar said one lakh people are expected at a public meeting Shah will address in Mandya. "People from Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Hassan will attend the convention," he said, adding that Mandya would "cease to be the fortress of the JD(S) and Congress."

In Mandya, Shah will open a mega dairy on December 30. "After that, he'll address cooperatives. We'll submit a memorandum to Shah on doubling NABARD's Rs 24,000 crore loan," Somashekhar said. Shah is also expected to hold talks with milk unions. "One thousand directors of primary agricultural credit societies, 1,000 milk suppliers and 1,000 members of women self-help groups will participate in the programme," he said.

Like Ravi, Somashekhar said the BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Hassan. 

December 27,2022

New Delhi, Dec 27: India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. 

The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459). The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. Meanwhile, the Covid mock drill got underway on Tuesday with Union Health Minister Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to check the preparedness of Covid facilities.

Hospitals across the country are holding mock drill today to assess their preparedness to tackle any spike in Covid cases. The exercise is being led by health ministers of the states concerned.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya oversaw the drill at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. "Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response," Mr Mandaviya had said at a meeting with Indian Medical Association (IMA) yesterday.

The drill will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid management and healthcare professionals skilled in ventilator management and operation of medical oxygen plants.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to all states and Union Territories last week, asking them to hold the drill today.

Earlier spikes in Covid cases, particularly the second wave, had brought the health infrastructure to its knees, throwing up scenes of patients struggling to breathe due to lack of medical oxygen and relatives struggling to find hospital beds for their loved ones.

The Delhi government has approved a budget of ₹ 104 crore for hospitals to buy general medicines as part of preparations to deal with any Covid emergency.

Delhi's residents will be able to access real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators on a government portal, starting Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Karnataka has introduced precautionary measures by directing the use of masks at theatres and educational institutions. It has also made two doses of Covid vaccination compulsory at bars and restaurants.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian asked people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state.

The West Bengal government has said it has a six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.

December 19,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 19: A class 4 student lost his life after he was beaten up and pushed off from the first floor by his teacher at a government-run school in Karnataka’s Gadak district. 

The accused teacher is missing following the incident and the police have launched an operation to nab him.

The teacher, Muttu Hadali, beat 9-year-old Bharat Barakeri with a thin iron rod at government primary school at Hagli village near Nargund town in Gadag when he was talking to his friends on Monday, December 18.

Shivprakash Devaraju, a senior police officer said the family dispute is likely to be cause behind the incident.

The police further informed that Muttu had earlier thrashed Bharat’s mother, Geetha Barakeri, who is also a teacher at the school. Barker is presently hospitalised.

In a similar incident in Delhi last week, a class 5 student of a Delhi school was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher on Friday.

The class teacher at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, Geeta Deshwal first hit a girl student studying in the fifth standard with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw her from a first-floor classroom, the Delhi police said.

Earlier on Saturday, a man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol following an argument with his wife. The 30-year-old also jumped from the building.

