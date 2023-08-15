  1. Home
  CID completes first phase of probe into Udupi college restroom video case

CID completes first phase of probe into Udupi college restroom video case

News Network
August 16, 2023

Udupi, Aug 16: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police has completed the first phase of its probe into the sensational case related to filming of girls inside a restroom of the Nethrajyothi Paramedical College in Udupi by other female students, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Following the completion, CID sleuths have returned to Bengaluru from Udupi, the sources added.

The investigation was conducted by Deputy SP Anjumala and monitored by CID ADGP Manish Kharbikar.

The CID team conducted multiple inquiries and recorded statements of the victims, accused students, college authorities and other concerned persons in connection with the case.

The sources said the team is now awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of three mobiles seized from the accused students.

An investigating officer is most likely to file a report regarding the incident very soon, they added.

Meanwhile, the BJP is demanding legal action against the three accused Muslim female students, alleging that they filmed the Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos for circulation.

Party leaders also claimed that the case was an organised crime against Hindu girls and accused the state's ruling Congress government for carrying out politics of appeasement by trying to hush up the incident.

The Karnataka Police were also alleged of harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue.

The para-medical college had maintained that the victims are not willing to lodge the complaint against the accused.

Initially, the police maintained that they could not take up the case as there was a lack of evidence.

However, after coming under pressure as the development turned out to be a national news, the police had lodged a suo moto case and initiated the probe.

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar had visited Udupi as her capacity of being a member of the National Commission for Women to inquire about the case.

The BJP had also staged a statewide protest over the matter.

A BJP delegation also met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer.

But, the BJP maintained that the Deputy SP rank officer can't probe the matter without interference and the state government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics.

The case was later handed over to the CID. The accused students are on bail in the case. 

Agencies
August 12,2023

New Delhi, Aug 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

He also alleged the previous governments failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalit bastis, underprivileged localities, and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission under his government.

The prime minister addressed a public programme at Dhana in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after performing 'bhoomi pujan' and laying the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 100 crore-worth temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas at Badtuma village.

Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands after performing bhoomi pujan.

He also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function.

At Dhana, Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Bina-Kota railway line project besides laying the foundation for various road projects.

The prime minister said the soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial.

He said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

'The governments which ruled for decades had failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission,' Modi said and accused the previous governments of neglecting these sections and remembering them only during elections.

'Our government giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals,' he said.

Recalling the Covid-19 period, the prime minister said he had decided that no one should sleep empty stomach during the coronavirus outbreak.

'Our free ration scheme for the poor during the Coronavirus period is being lauded by the world,' he said.

These programmes in Sagar district marked the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ongoing 'Samrasta (harmony) Yatras', which were started from five places in the state on July 25.

According to officials, the temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

News Network
August 14,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 14: The Mangaluru International Airport is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new international flights to Jeddah and Sharjah, with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

The MIA spokesperson said that bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected moves by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights.

The MIA handled the highest number of passengers—domestic and international—for the current fiscal in July. The airport handled a total of 16,26,67 passengers in July, and this included 10,74,55 domestic and 55,212 international passengers.

The MIA spokesperson stated that this is the second-highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 16,71,80 passengers, which is the highest since COD.

The airport in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, handled 24,037 more passengers at 62,05,53 passengers, compared to 59,65,16 passengers it handled in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. This includes 14,06,33 passengers in April (14,60,80 passengers in April 2022), 16,18,57 in May (167180), 15,53,96 in June (13,93,31) and 16,26,67 in July (14,39,25). The buoyancy in passenger movement in July 2023 during monsoon, has helped boost numbers, the airport spokesperson added.

News Network
August 15,2023

siddmodi.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 15: In the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his speech objected to the lesser share of returns to the state in terms of GST tax, and underlined that Karnataka has stood against the divide and rule policy.

Siddaramaiah hoisted the national flag at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here, and also delivered his first Independence Day speech as Karnataka’s chief minister during his second stint in the seat.

He said that Karnataka is the second highest tax paying state in the country.

“We are paying over Rs 4 lakh crore in form of taxes and duties to the Centre. However, we are just getting Rs 50,000 crore in return from the Centre. Karnataka will be the richest state if we get what actually we deserve naturally,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah maintained that, “despite this challenging situation, we are complying with fiscal discipline. We are committed to a comprehensive development of the state. True patriots are aware of our efforts.”

“People of Karnataka have stood against the efforts of divide and rule policy. ‘All inclusive’ is our policy and hence people have chosen us for power. This promise of strengthening the new Karnataka Development Model which ensures inclusive growth and yearns for development of everyone, is the most important promise that I make on the occasion of the Independence Day.

“The country has been facing a crisis in the last few years. Hatred, violence, suspicion, revenge and intolerance are growing. Rather, there are efforts to fuel these traits. Some sections of the society are producing these traits and are projecting that these have acceptance too.

“There is a need to defeat these efforts as they are aimed to create negativity. As a civilised society we will doom if such efforts are not thwarted. Only peace and harmony can ensure development. Any society marred by violence, chaos, lack of law and order situation nurtures poverty. Lakhs of young talented and skilled youths are leaving the country and its citizenship. Our institutions of higher learning and universities should create highly talented and skilled students with a scientific bent of mind,” he said.

Invoking Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech, CM Siddaramaiah said, “As Pandit Nehru remarked, let us work with unity. Let us herald a new dawn of development. Let peace, happiness and harmony thrive in our land. Let us be grateful to our army who are protecting us, to youth who are increasing the land’s wealth; to the farmers who are producing food for us.

“Citizens of Karnataka are convinced that peace in society is inevitable for development and hence have rejected deliberate efforts of negative forces.

“In our society, only about 10 per cent of people have established their ownership over 78 per cent of resources. The British administration looted the country’s resources during the colonial era. However, today only a few people have accumulated wealth. Does this situation lead us to development?

“In this background, we are implementing policies that are aimed at ensuring social justice in terms of accumulation of resources and their redistribution. This is the idea behind the introduction of five guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi. We strongly believe in the premise of economist Amartya Sen that ‘development is real freedom’ and hence have introduced the five guarantee schemes,” he said.

“We are working under the guidance of ‘Gandhiji’s Talisman’. Whenever implementing a scheme, whether it benefits the last person and whether social justice has been achieved are the guiding principles of our administration.

“People were in distress due to price rise, unemployment, corruption and discrimination due to caste and religion. Per capita income in several districts has not increased when compared to our previous tenure and there has been an increase in poverty. Considering this, our government followed Universal Basic Income policy and introduced the five guarantee schemes to boost the economic and social energy of the people.

“We are mooting the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative. The objective is to transform Bengaluru to international standards. Much focus has been laid to ensure smooth traffic flow, management of solid wastes, proper utilisation of public places, proper health of livestock and citizens, introduction of citizen-friendly e-administration, water security and management of challenges arising out of natural calamities.

“We dream of transforming Karnataka into the number one state in Asia in terms of modern technology. We want the state to be the number one manufacturing hub in Asia too. In the last 10 years, the industrial sector of the state has registered a 9.3 per cent growth rate. We have set a goal of achieving 15 per cent and 16 per cent growth rate in the coming days. This requires an investment of about Rs 1.4 lakh crore every year and generation of 14 lakh new jobs,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

