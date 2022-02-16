  1. Home
  2. Classes resume after sending back hijab girls as colleges reopen across Karnataka amid tight security

News Network
February 16, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Amid the hijab crisis, the Karnataka government on Wednesday reopened pre-university, degree and diploma colleges under tight security arrangements.

Though the majority of students attended classes as per the guidelines of education institutions, many of them who refused to take off their hijab were sent back.

Several Congress workers were taken into custody for encouraging students to wear hijab.

Barring students, teachers and staff of colleges, movement of other persons have been restricted in the surrounding areas of the colleges.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warned that the court order on uniform has to be strictly followed and that there is no question of students or anyone demanding wearing hijab or saffron shawls. "There will be an action on such persons. There will be serious consequences if the law of the land and constitution is not respected," he stated.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh requested the students to attend classes and focus on studies by following state guidelines.

Mandya and Davanagere district authorities have clamped prohibitory orders surrounding all schools and colleges as a preventive measure. Udupi district from where the hijab row began has virtually been converted into a police fortress.

Eight platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR), two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 700 police officers have been deployed on the premises of all colleges and schools in Udupi. MGM College of Udupi which witnessed high drama regarding hijab earlier has declared holiday for an indefinite period. The college administration has decided to take online classes.

Hijab-clad students of Kundapur PU Government College returned home after they were not allowed to attend classes. The students were given a separate room to remove their hijab. The students maintained that they would wait for the final order of the court and until then not attend classes.

Earlier, hijab-wearing students were stopped at the gate and they sat on the road and protested the decision.

Bengaluru police have taken Congress workers into custody as they were found encouraging Muslim students to wear hijab and attend classes near Government PU College of Malleshwaram.

The police first warned them and asked them to leave the place by telling them that prohibitory orders are in place. However, Congress workers demanded court order. The Principal of the College stated that students attended classes without hijab earlier and they have not made a new rule. Later, Congress workers were taken into custody by the police.

High drama prevailed at Vijayapura Government PU College when hijab-clad students got into an argument with the Principal of the college for being denied permission to wear hijab and attend classes. More than 15 students argued that they should be allowed inside the classes as the final order of the court has not been issued yet. They refused to go back to their residences. "We want education as well as hijab," they maintained.

Tight security arrangements were in place in Rabkavi Banhatti town of Bagalkot district where violent incidents were reported. Four students were injured and a teacher was attacked earlier and police resorted to lathi-charge following stone-pelting incidents. The students attended classes without hijab. Students in Yadgir, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Rural districts returned to their homes when they refuse to remove their hijab.

News Network
February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has condemned the move of the Government PU College in Kundapura for allegedly denying permission to girl students to attend classes wearing hijab.

He alleged that owing to the pressure from outside forces, the college authorities have decided to deny permission to the students. "It is not right to deny permission to attend classes by breaking the system that was followed for the last several years," he said.

He said that he has discussed the issue with Udupi Deputy Commissioner and has asked that the practice be allowed inside the classroom.

Terming it as a sensitive issue, Khader said that the failure on the part of the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and silence the government makes one wonder over the motive behind the government's move.

Khader further said that he has discussed the issue with Mangalore University vice chancellor and promised to hold a discussion with the minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

News Network
February 13,2022

Udupi, Feb 13: In an apparent bid to prevent Muslim girls from protesting against the hijab ban, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of high schools in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The sessions for classes 9 and 10 will reopen Monday after the government issued an order for holiday following a row over hijab and saffron stoles in various educational institutions.

The prohibitory order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in various parts of Karnataka in connection with the enforcement of a dress code in schools and colleges. 

The High Court, in its interim order, has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The DC's order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations near any high school. Gathering of more than five people, shouting slogans are banned.

News Network
February 14,2022

Kodagu, Feb 14: More than 30 students wearing headscarves had to helplessly return home after they were denied permission to attend classes, at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district today.

As many as 32 students of Karnataka Public School had arrived with headscarves. 

Headmaster Anil Kumar informed the students of the high court's interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders. 

Accordingly, 31 students returned home while one student attended the class.

Police had strengthened security in the surroundings of the school. A platoon of DAR has been deployed.

On getting information that students wearing headscarves have attended the school at Iqrh Public School in Siddapura, Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand visited the school. 

The school management had resolved to allow the students to wear headscarves from the beginning. The tahsildar has asked the school management to furnish the copy of the resolution.

