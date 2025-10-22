CM Announces ₹5 Lakh Relief After 7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Honeybee Attack in Puttur

Mangaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up the skies, doctors in the city are raising alarm over a sharp rise in respiratory infections. Hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in cases of persistent cough, cold, and breathing difficulty among both children and adults.

Doctors attribute the surge to a combination of weather fluctuations, dry air, pollen, and firecracker smoke. The problem began toward the end of last month and has intensified with the onset of the festive season.

“The sudden temperature changes in October, along with lower humidity, make the air drier,” said Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, consultant pulmonologist and sleep specialist at KMC Hospital. “Exposure to pollutants and firecracker smoke damages the nasal lining — our body’s first line of defence — making us more vulnerable to viral infections like RSV in children and influenza in adults.”

She explained that the rapid swings between humid, hot, and cool weather encourage viral mutations, exposing people to new strains.

“Viral infections often pave the way for secondary bacterial infections such as sinusitis or pneumonia,” Dr. Udaya said. “We’ve seen a rise in staphylococcus aureus infections following influenza cases in recent months.”

Smog Worsens the Risk

The smog that lingers after firecracker use traps pollutants and viruses, increasing exposure for everyone — especially asthma patients, diabetics, those with kidney issues, and individuals with chronic lung diseases. “Even middle-aged adults with allergies are suffering more this year,” Dr. Udaya observed.

Festive Cleaning Adds to the Problem

Pre-Diwali cleaning has also become a trigger. “Dust exposure during cleaning can worsen allergies. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 150, it’s best to use air purifiers,” Dr. Udaya advised. “Indoor plants like areca palm, spider plant, snake plant, and money plant help absorb toxins like nitrous oxide.”

Rising Cases Across the Region

The trend isn’t limited to the city. Patients from nearby areas are reporting persistent dry coughs that don’t respond to standard medicines. “Many of them have normal chest X-rays but continue coughing for weeks — a condition called cough hypersensitivity,” she said.

A spokesperson from AJ Hospital and Research Centre also confirmed a steady rise in respiratory-related admissions since late September, with seven new cases last week alone.

Doctors’ Advice

Health experts urge residents to:

• Avoid firecrackers and smoky areas

• Wear masks in crowded or polluted places

• Keep homes dust-free during festive cleaning

• Stay hydrated and ventilate rooms well