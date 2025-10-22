  1. Home
  2. CM Announces ₹5 Lakh Relief After 7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Honeybee Attack in Puttur

News Network
October 22, 2025

girl.jpg

Puttur, Oct 22: The family of seven-year-old Jisha, who lost her life after a tragic honeybee attack near Sediyapu, will receive ₹5 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the relief during the Ashoka Janamana programme on Monday, following an appeal by Minister Ashok Rai. He confirmed that orders have already been issued to release the amount to the bereaved family.

Jisha, a Class 2 student of Vivekananda Primary School, Tenkila, was returning home from school on October 10 evening when she and another child were suddenly attacked by a swarm of honeybees. Hearing their cries, a local resident, Narayan (40), rushed to help but was also stung.

All three were taken to hospitals in Puttur. As Jisha’s condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru, where she sadly succumbed to her injuries. The two others are still under treatment.

The death of the only daughter has left the family devastated, and the community continues to mourn the tragic incident.

News Network
October 21,2025

Mangaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up the skies, doctors in the city are raising alarm over a sharp rise in respiratory infections. Hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in cases of persistent cough, cold, and breathing difficulty among both children and adults.

Doctors attribute the surge to a combination of weather fluctuations, dry air, pollen, and firecracker smoke. The problem began toward the end of last month and has intensified with the onset of the festive season.

“The sudden temperature changes in October, along with lower humidity, make the air drier,” said Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, consultant pulmonologist and sleep specialist at KMC Hospital. “Exposure to pollutants and firecracker smoke damages the nasal lining — our body’s first line of defence — making us more vulnerable to viral infections like RSV in children and influenza in adults.”

She explained that the rapid swings between humid, hot, and cool weather encourage viral mutations, exposing people to new strains.

“Viral infections often pave the way for secondary bacterial infections such as sinusitis or pneumonia,” Dr. Udaya said. “We’ve seen a rise in staphylococcus aureus infections following influenza cases in recent months.”

Smog Worsens the Risk

The smog that lingers after firecracker use traps pollutants and viruses, increasing exposure for everyone — especially asthma patients, diabetics, those with kidney issues, and individuals with chronic lung diseases. “Even middle-aged adults with allergies are suffering more this year,” Dr. Udaya observed.

Festive Cleaning Adds to the Problem

Pre-Diwali cleaning has also become a trigger. “Dust exposure during cleaning can worsen allergies. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 150, it’s best to use air purifiers,” Dr. Udaya advised. “Indoor plants like areca palm, spider plant, snake plant, and money plant help absorb toxins like nitrous oxide.”

Rising Cases Across the Region

The trend isn’t limited to the city. Patients from nearby areas are reporting persistent dry coughs that don’t respond to standard medicines. “Many of them have normal chest X-rays but continue coughing for weeks — a condition called cough hypersensitivity,” she said.

A spokesperson from AJ Hospital and Research Centre also confirmed a steady rise in respiratory-related admissions since late September, with seven new cases last week alone.

Doctors’ Advice

Health experts urge residents to:
•    Avoid firecrackers and smoky areas
•    Wear masks in crowded or polluted places
•    Keep homes dust-free during festive cleaning
•    Stay hydrated and ventilate rooms well

coastaldigest.com news network
October 15,2025

construction.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 15: The construction sector in Dakshina Kannada is reeling from a severe crisis as new government regulations and slow licensing for laterite quarrying have caused a massive surge in material costs. The price of laterite stone has nearly doubled, pushing the total construction cost of a budget home up by a staggering 33%, and making it significantly harder for the common man to afford a house.

The Price Shock

The core of the crisis lies in the key building materials:

•    Laterite Stone: The price of a single laterite stone has soared from approximately Rs 29 to Rs 55. This astronomical rise is directly attributed to the new set of rules for quarrying and the subsequent bureaucratic delay in issuing licenses.

•    Sand: The unavailability of sand, particularly from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, has compounded the issue. A load of sand that cost Rs 7,500 prior to the crisis has now shot up to Rs 17,000. Even the alternative, M-Sand (manufactured sand), is priced high at Rs 11,500 per load.

As a direct consequence of these material price hikes, the total construction cost of a budget house has risen sharply from a moderate Rs 1,800 per square foot to Rs 2,400 per square foot. For a 1,000 sq ft house, the cumulative expense for just the stones (3,000 required) and eight loads of sand is now scuttling the initial budget by an extra Rs 2 lakh. Minor dips in the cost of cement and steel are insufficient to offset this massive material inflation.

Supply Collapse and Industry Impact

The regulatory environment has decimated the material supply chain:

•    Production Halt: Earlier, both legal and illegal quarrying supplied close to six lakh laterite stones daily in Dakshina Kannada. Following the new regulations and licensing norms, this output has plummeted to just one lakh stones per day.

•    Quarry Closures: Mahabala Kottary, president of the Civil Contractors Association Dakshina Kannada (DK), highlighted the operational shutdown: four months prior to the government's halt, there were 750 quarries operating; now, hardly 28 are functioning.

•    Construction Delays: The acute shortage is causing delays for many house owners who are "adamant" about using laterite stones for the whole house. Some builders are now turning to alternatives like cement blocks (costing around Rs 25 per block) for inner walls to keep construction moving.

Stakeholders, including Credai Mangaluru, express cautious optimism, suggesting that it will take at least two to four months for the situation to stabilise. They anticipate that streamlining the quarrying process and securing CRZ blocks for sand will ease the pressure and potentially pull down the construction cost by at least 10%. However, civil contractors note a discernible downward trend in new construction activity, particularly for independent houses in urban areas, despite applicants already having building permits.

News Network
October 14,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A domestic passenger arriving from Mumbai was detained at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel discovered around 500 grams of hydroponic ganja in his luggage.

According to CISF officials, the passenger, identified as Shankar Narayan Poddar, had arrived on an IndiGo flight that landed at 6:10 p.m. Acting on a specific tip-off, the CISF Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) team intercepted him for questioning shortly after arrival.

Upon inspecting his checked-in baggage, officials recovered approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja. Following the seizure, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, and the local police were notified.

The passenger, along with the confiscated substance, was subsequently handed over to the Bajpe Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

