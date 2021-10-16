CM Bommai hints at reducing taxes on fuel in Karnataka as prices touch all-time high

  1. Home
News Network
October 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at reducing cess and sales tax on petrol and diesel in the state to ease the fuel prices which have touched an all-time high.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said it all depends on the economy. "I have called an economic review meeting. If the economic situation seems to be good, there is possibility for the consideration," he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had rejected any tax deduction on fuel in the state. The petrol price has reached Rs 109.16 per litre and diesel price has touched Rs 100 in Karnataka.

The Opposition Congress has demanded a reduction of taxes on fuel on similar lines of the Tamil Nadu government which has reduced the taxes on petrol by Rs 3 per litre.

The Congress has blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party governments for the hike in fuel prices.

Bommai had defended that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, fuel prices had increased by 60 per cent between 2004 and 2014 while fuel prices have risen by 30 per cent in seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah targeted the present BJP government, saying that inflation under its tenure is nothing but criminal loot. 

coastaldigest.com news network
October 13,2021

CM.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today indirectly defended the immoral rowdyism (also dubbed as moral policing or immoral policing) saying that actions that hurt sentiments of the society would naturally trigger reactions. 

Replying to questions of media persons after landing at Mangaluru International Airport, the CM termed the ‘immoral rowdyism’ a very “sensitive issue”. 

The statement comes in the wake of a series of incidents of immoral rowdyism in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka wherein saffron outfits target young men and women over inter-faith friendship. 

“We all should be responsible citizens while living in a society. It is also our responsibility not to hurt the sentiments of the society. If someone’s action hurts the sentiments, then there will be reaction too,” he said.

He said that the young generation should not shun morality and moral values in the society. “Morality is very essential for peace in the family and society. Otherwise there will be adverse reactions,” he explained. 

News Network
October 4,2021

priyangagandhi.jpg

Lucknow, Oct 4: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a hunger strike on Monday after being detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while she was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri, her party said.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders accompanying her, including Deepender Hooda, had reached the Lakhimpur border in the morning but were not allowed to meet the families of the farmers who died in the violence during a protest a day earlier, the party alleged.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested. She is on hunger strike. Congressmen are protesting. Government will have to bow to our demands. Voice for justice will be raised with more strength," the UP Congress said in a tweet.

In a video released by the party, Gandhi was seen sweeping the floor of a room where she was apparently kept.

Stopping them in such a way is "undemocratic", Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

On their way to the violence-hit district, Congress leaders had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Sitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads.

"We are waiting outside Lakhimpur Kheri. We have been prevented by the police from entering. We have come here to meet the victims of the violence," Congress national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar told PTI over the phone at 4.30 am.

Gandhi's convoy was earlier briefly stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest here.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of Lakhimpur district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits assembly of four or more people -- has also been imposed, according to officials.

The UP Police took to Twitter early Monday to describe the incident as "unfortunate" and said eight casualties have been reported so far as per the district administration.

"ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident," it added.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 12,2021

Dsouza.jpg

Udupi, Oct 12: A non-resident India entrepreneur, who was working in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for past 25 years, allegedly ended his life last evening at Shirva in Udupi district.

Simon D'Souza, resident of Nekkare village in Shirva, reportedly jumping into the well near his house. 

The Fire and Emergency Services officials from Udupi retrieved the body from the well. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. 

D’Souza is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.

He was also a known social worker in Shirva. He was the member of administrative committee of Pambur Manasa Rehabilitation Center. He was also the member of Arogya Raksha Committee at Community Health Center in Shirva.

A case is registered at Shirva police station. Investigations are on.

