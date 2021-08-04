  1. Home
  2. CM Bommai inducts 29 ministers into cabinet

CM Bommai inducts 29 ministers into cabinet

News Network
August 4, 2021

ministers.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Twenty nine ministers took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers under new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Among the big names that took oath are Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

The new Cabinet is a mix of experienced legislators and young faces, as Bommai had said earlier.

Among the 29, eight are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST, one from Reddy community and one woman.

The ministers in the new cabinet include Govind Karajol, K.S. Eshwarappa, R. Ashok, B. Sriramulu, V. Somanna, V. Umesh Katti, S. Angara, J.C. Madhuswamy, Araga Jananedra, Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N., C.C. Patil, Anand Singh, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chouhan, Murugesh Nirani, Shivaram Hebbar, S.T. Somashekar, B.C. Patil, Bhyrathi Basavaraju, Dr K. Sudhakar, K. Gopalaih, Shashikala Jolle, MTB Naagaraju, K.C. Narayana Gowda, B.C. Nagesh, V. Sunilkumar, Halappa Basappa Achar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Muniratna.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Amid new ministry formation buzz, seventy-one years old former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa has made a curious statement that many changes will take place in the party following Basavaraj Bommai becoming the new chief minister of Karnataka.

"Basavaraja Bommai has just been chosen as the new chief minister. There will be many changes (in the party). Wait and watch," he told reporters yesterday.

Against this backdrop, the seers of backward communities have warned the BJP of grave consequences if Eshwarappa is not given the post of deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Shantamayya Shivacharya Swamiji said, "Eshwarappa has built the party in Karnataka. He was supposed to be the chief minister, but the central leadership decided otherwise. Therefore, they should give him the post of deputy chief minister. Otherwise, the BJP will face the consequences in the next few days."

Political pundits are linking this statement with 65-year-old former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's decision to opt out of the ministerial race. They are speculating that many senior leaders and non-performing ministers in the previous ministry led by BS Yediyurappa will not get ministerial berths.

It will be a carbon copy of what the central leadership did while reshuffling and expanding the union cabinet, they are claiming.

Shettar decided to opt out of the ministerial race citing his seniority.

"After the assumption of the new Chief Minister ... I have taken the decision not to join the new ministry because I was a former chief minister. Some may argue that I didn't work under BSY's chief ministership. Okay. Since Yediyurappa was senior to me, I worked in his ministry as the revenue minister. Keeping this criterion in view, I have decided to not join the new ministry, the process of which has begun," he said.

Shettar, however, clarified that there was no pressure from the central party leadership, but it was his decision not to join the Bommai-led ministry. "This is my personal decision," he said.

In the previous ministry under the Yediyurappa-led government, Shettar was a cabinet minister holding large and medium scale industries, excluding sugar and public enterprise departments.

Shettar was 21st chief minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013.

In July 2012, several BJP MLAs owing allegiance to Yediyurappa called for the replacement of DV Sadananda Gowda with Shettar. After much turmoil, the central leadership agreed to make him the chief minister and was sworn-in on 12 July 2012.

Ahead of Assembly polls held in May 2013, BJP declared Shettar as its chief ministerial candidate but the party failed to retain power and Shettar had to resign. BJP had suffered a massive loss in the May 2013 Assembly elections as the Congress wrested Karnataka.

Shettar also had served as Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly. He was also the Speaker during 2008-2009.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 26,2021

Bengaluru, July 26: The second wave of covid-19 may have officially decreased, but Karnataka has witnessed an increase in the percentage of child covid-19 cases. 

As per official data, pre-teens (children aged 0-9) represented an average of 3.5% of daily cases in the state in May. It rose to 4% in June and has now jumped to 4.4% in July. Among teenagers (aged 0-17), the proportion has remained a constant 8% to 9% statewide.

Paediatricians on the ground have also observed the increase. “In the last couple of weeks, we have started to see more children coming to the hospital with Covid-19,” said Dr Srikanta J T, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Aster CMI Hospital, and a member of the Third Wave Committee.

He added that all evidence so far seemed to suggest that parents were passing on the infection to children. “There are a lot of factors to account for this: notably ‘revenge tourism,’ a delay in the arrival of testing results, and increased general mobility of the adult population,” he said, clarifying, however, that it was too early to tell if this represents the early beginnings of the third wave.

But why hasn’t there been a commensurate increase of infections among teens? Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, Head of Paediatrics at Manipal Hospitals (Old Airport Road), pointed out this is because traditionally pre-teens are more prone to infections than teens. “The immune response in children aged 10 and above is generally more robust,” he explained.

The issue has come at a time when the state’s genomic surveillance machinery is preparing to scale up sequencing of samples from children with Covid-19, even as medical professionals express concern that a new mutation of the novel coronavirus could be responsible for the increase in percentages.

“By all indications so far, it is still the baseline Delta variant which is causing infections in children,” said Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the state’s Genomic Surveillance Committee.

He added that this variant is still a concern because studies have not been conducted determining how it affects certain age groups, notably children. “We, therefore, need to closely monitor people aged below 18,” he added.

The committee has been issued directions by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) to focus on paediatrics.

Meanwhile, Dr Srikanta pointed to the results of the fourth national sero-survey to suggest that not all was doom and gloom. The sero-survey has established that more than half or 59.4% of children in India had been infected with the virus and recovered (57.2% of pre-teens and 61.6% of teens).

“The third wave predictions are likely more prosaic than they need to be,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 30,2021

ind.jpg

Tokyo, July 30: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals here on Friday.

The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine's Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past.

She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

The youngster, who was laid low by Covid-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent up emotions finally getting the better of her.

Borgohain started out as a kickboxer before Sports Authority of India's Padum Boro, while scouting for talent in Assam's Golaghat district, noticed her.

He introduced her to boxing and she took to it like fish to water, winning a bronze medal in her debut world championship in 2018, following it up with another bronze the next year.

She is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze-winner.

India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.

Earlier, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) lost to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the pre-quarterfinals to make an early exit from the Games here.

The 26-year-old Indian, seeded fourth, went down 0-5 despite a gritty performance.

She was impressive in the opening round and seemed to have caught Seesondee on the back-foot with her measured approach, sticking to a counter-attacking strategy.

However, the judges ruled unanimously in favour of the Thai, causing Simranjit to be a tad reckless in the second round.

The Indian paid for the hyper-aggressive approach in the first few seconds itself when Seesondee managed to connect some eye-catching left hooks.

The defensive errors in the second put paid to Simranjit's chances and even though she gave it her all in the third round, it needed nothing short of a demolition job to get over the line.

However, that was not to be as she bowed out following a unanimous verdict.

The 29-year-old Thai is a two-time world championships medallist and also won a silver in the 2018 Asian Games.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.