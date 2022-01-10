  1. Home
  2. CM Bommai shifted to hospital; son, daughter-in-law also test covid positive

News Network
January 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19, was shifted to a private hospital on Tuesday. The doctors have stated that the CM was showing mild symptoms and there was no problem as such.

CM Bommai was shifted to hospital on the suggestion of doctors and a few tests will be conducted on him. He turned positive for Covid on Monday and was kept in home isolation.

Bommai has called for a high-level virtual meeting of senior officers and technical committee members on Tuesday to analyse the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Bommai's son and daughter-in-law also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. However, CM Bommai's wife and daughter have tested negative. Bharath Bommai, the son of CM took to social media said, "I have tested positive for Covid with very mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I would like the people who have come in contact with me to kindly get themselves tested."

His family members were tested following the development. CM Bommai was working from his R T Nagar residence, Race Course Road Government Office and Home Office Krishna. All the staff of these offcies have been tested and their reports are awaited.

Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that he is voluntarily undergoing self-isolation for the next two days since he happened to be a primary contact of CM Bommai. "The Abbott ID Now' test done and it is negative. I will undergo RT-PCR test again after two days," he said.

"Although I am completely asymptomatic and doing absolutely fine, as a responsible citizen, I will undergo self-isolation for two days considering the health and safety of others. All my official programmes stand cancelled and I will continue to work through virtual platforms," he maintained.

"I will undergo RT-PCR test after two days and if the report comes negative I will resume work from Wednesday," Sudhakar said.

News Network
January 9,2022

app.jpg

Delhi Police today arrested a Madhya Pradesh man who is the alleged creator of the application 'Sulli Deals'. This is the first arrest made in the "Sulli Deals" app case.

The app, which was launched last year, had listed Muslim women for 'auction' with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

'Sulli Deals' and the recently created 'Bulli Bai' applications allegedly uploaded photos of Muslim women without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GitHub' to auction the stolen photos.

The accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was apprehended by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

"Om Thakur has been arrested from Indore. He is the main mastermind behind the Sulli deal app case," said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit, Delhi Police Special Cell.

Thakur, 26, did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and is a resident of Newyork City Township, they said.

Police said that Thakur developed the code for the 'Sulli Deals' on GitHub and shared the app on Twitter.

In January 2020, Thakur had joined a group called 'Trade Mahasabha' using the Twitter handle 'gangescion'. The group members would often discuss how to troll Muslim women, police said.

After the application 'Sulli Deals' was created, the members from this Twitter group allegedly uploaded photos of several Muslim women, including prominent personalities. 

Thakur had deleted all his social media accounts after the app hit the headlines recently. Police are questioning him and scanning through the gadgets they found on him.

Police identified and arrested Thakur on the basis of the inputs they received during the questioning of 'Bulli Bai' app creator Niraj Bishnoi. Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.

News Network
December 30,2021

terror.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 30: Six terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

All the six terrorists belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, said the police.

Giving more details, the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted: "Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) Pakistani and (2) local terrorists. Identification of other two terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us."

Both the encounters happened in South Kashmir.

Three terrorists were killed and one policeman was injured in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Shahabad Dooru area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The other three JeM terrorists were killed in the Mirhama area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

News Network
December 29,2021

temples.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 29: In yet another Hindutva push, the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce a new law with an intention to make Hindu temples free from laws pertaining to them at present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that his government would make Hindu temples free from laws and rules that make temple managements seek permission to utilise their income for development.

"Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations," he said.

Our seniors have informed me how prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and free to perform, he added.

