  1. Home
  2. CM-designate Bommai downplays charges against Vijayendra, calls BSY his 'political guru'

CM-designate Bommai downplays charges against Vijayendra, calls BSY his 'political guru'

News Network
July 28, 2021

Bengaluru, July 28: Karnataka Chief Minister designate Basavaraj S Bommai has played down corruption charges and possible interference of BY Vijayendra, BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP vice-president, in administrative affairs and called the outgoing CM as his political guru.

"Everything is transparent. Therefore, I would not like to comment on this issue. My administration will be authentic. This is the BJP government. I will have all the freedom. I will give pro-people's administration. From time to time, I will take guidance from senior party leaders," Mr Bommai said yesterday night when he was asked on the issue of Vijayendra's administrative interference and if he would look into the allegations of corruption charges against him.

Vijayendra has been accused of interfering in the administration by several BJP leaders, especially senior leader and former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. His administrative interferences were the main reasons for growing disgruntlement against Yediyurappa's leadership within the party.

He has also been accused of moving files after receiving kickbacks. MLC H Vishwanath of BJP said, "The files are being cleared after receiving kickbacks, This is the system of Vijayendra. Ten per cent kickbacks were received out of a tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. Is this government pro-contractors? This is a people's government," he said.

Vishwanath is one of the 16 leaders who had deserted the JDS and Congress to form the Yediyurappa government.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan, Bommai, whose candidature as the chief minister was proposed by Yediyurappa in the BJP Legislature Party meeting yesterday, said the Lingayat strongman is his political guru and would seek his guidance to fulfil his dreams of giving a pro-people's, pro-farmers, pro-Dalits and pro-women's administration.

"It is because of Yediyurappa I have reached this position. He is the reason for my growth in politics. He is my political guru. Yediyurappa has built this party by working day and night and dropping his sweat," he said.

Bommai said, on priority basis, he wants to make all dreams of Yediyurappa come true, especially the schemes announced in the state budget. He also wants to rescue and provide relief measures to people facing severe floods and Covid.

Asked if he was in the race for the coveted post, Bommai said he does not believe in race, but decisions. "I don't believe in race, but believe in decisions. The party seniors decided and legislators proposed, and I have received our leader Yediyurappa's blessings," he said.

Today at 11 am, Bommai is scheduled to take oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan. After that he plans to initiate programmes including ministry formation in the coming week.

"I am getting in touch with all the leaders on the phone. By morning, I will complete the job of contacting them. After the swearing-in ceremony, I will take up whatever programmes (including forming new council of minister) are there in the coming week," Chief Minister designate Basavaraj Bommai told reporters when he was asked about formation of the new ministry after he was chosen as the successor to Yediyurappa at BJP Legislature Party Meeting.

The council of ministers led by caretaker chief minister BS Yediyurappa was dissolved by Karnataka Governor Gehlot immediately after the Lingayat strongman tendered his resignation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2021

Kabul, July 24: US military aircraft struck a number of Taliban positions this week in support of faltering Afghan government forces, in one of the first significant American reactions to the anti-occupation forces’ blistering advance across Afghanistan as US troops withdraw.

At least one of the strikes was against Taliban positions in the key southern city of Kandahar, slowing an advance that threatened to take over the city.

The Taliban called the strikes “disobedience” to last year’s withdrawal agreement with the Americans, and they warned of unspecified “consequences” — an indication that the airstrikes had an impact on Taliban.

The scale and pace of the Taliban advance has provoked alarm among top US military and civilian officials in recent days. The Taliban now emerged stronger in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and even Kabul, the national capital. The group has overrun more than half of the country’s 400-odd districts, in many cases seizing them without a fight, since it began its offensive in earnest in May.

This week’s airstrikes, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, reflect both the level of American worry and the Afghan military’s continued need for US air support, as Washington attempts to end nearly 20 years of war in the country.

Afghan forces have been reeling in the face of the Taliban offensive, as the United States nears completion of a pull-out of its remaining forces. The United States and other major powers are pushing for a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but the Taliban believe they are winning the war, leaving little incentive to negotiate.

Several Pentagon officials confirmed that additional bombing raids around Kandahar and other contested areas are likely in the coming days. “We’ve been doing it where and when feasible, and we’ll keep doing it where and when feasible,” one official said, speaking anonymously to describe operational planning.

Pentagon officials confirmed the recent US strikes but were tight-lipped about specifics. They have been similarly ambiguous for weeks about the scale and scope of continued US military involvement in Afghanistan’s war, though they indicated earlier this month that it could continue at least until the withdrawal was completed at the end of August.

The Taliban said the airstrikes were carried out in Kandahar and in the neighboring province of Helmand.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 28,2021

bommayi.jpg

Bengaluru, July 28: Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 26th Karnataka Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan today, with B S Yediyurappa and other senior leaders present at the ceremony.

Bommai visited a temple ahead of the oath-taking. BJP supporters gathered outside Raj Bhavan ahead of Basavaraj Bommai’s oath-taking ceremony. 

Bommai's appointment is the second instance in the state's politics for a father-son duo to have occupied the top post. 

Soon after his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Bommai, along with caretaker Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, drove to the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government on Tuesday.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect, but had asked him to continue to function as Chief Minister till alternate arrangements were made.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.