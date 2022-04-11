  1. Home
  2. CM promises thorough probe into unnatural death of contractor who had accused KSE of corruption

CM promises thorough probe into unnatural death of contractor who had accused KSE of corruption

News Network
April 12, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 12: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that an impartial probe would be conducted into the death of contractor Santhsoh Patil, who was found dead at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi today. 

Patil, a BJP worker, had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, the CM said: “after the preliminary investigation into the cause of death, further action will be taken. The FSL team and police have reached the lodge where he had ended his life.”

“A thorough investigation into the death will be conducted by the police. The government will not interfere in the investigation. The genuinity of the letter and the WhatsApp messages that are being circulated on the social media will be looked into. The investigation will dig into the background and reason for the death as well. The police have been asked to conduct a thorough investigation in an organised manner. The preliminary report will bring out the truth on why he took the extreme step to end his life,” said the CM.

Bommai said that K S Eshwarappa had denied the allegations of kickback levelled by Belagavi-based Santosh K Patil. Further, he had even filed a case against Patil for defamation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Amidst unprecedented hate campaign against Muslims in Karnataka by hardline hindutva outfits, the BJP high command has reportedly told the ministers of the state governments to talk about developmental works too as the assembly polls are nearing. 

“Yes, there’s a direction (from the high command). All ministers have been asked to showcase developmental works,” said Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told newsmen on Saturday. 

“When I go to my village or constituency, I have to tell people what was promised and what was delivered. So, we’re telling people our achievements and seeking votes based on that. This is politics, no question about that,” Eshwarappa said.

“The Congress, on the other hand, is raising Hindu-Muslim issues. Even Al-Qaeda got involved now,” he said, referring to the Hijab issue. “Congress kept saying BJP has nothing to show on development. So, we’re giving out the full list of our achievements. However, when issues like Hijab are raised, we aren’t mouni babas to keep quiet,” he said.

Back-to-back communal issues have rocked Karnataka this year. The BJP central leadership is said to have stepped in to make sure the party strikes a balance in its poll narrative by bringing development to the fore.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 12,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 12: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that an impartial probe would be conducted into the death of contractor Santhsoh Patil, who was found dead at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi today. 

Patil, a BJP worker, had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, the CM said: “after the preliminary investigation into the cause of death, further action will be taken. The FSL team and police have reached the lodge where he had ended his life.”

“A thorough investigation into the death will be conducted by the police. The government will not interfere in the investigation. The genuinity of the letter and the WhatsApp messages that are being circulated on the social media will be looked into. The investigation will dig into the background and reason for the death as well. The police have been asked to conduct a thorough investigation in an organised manner. The preliminary report will bring out the truth on why he took the extreme step to end his life,” said the CM.

Bommai said that K S Eshwarappa had denied the allegations of kickback levelled by Belagavi-based Santosh K Patil. Further, he had even filed a case against Patil for defamation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2022

Chinese official media on Sunday sounded upbeat about the prospects of Shehbaz Sharif becoming the new prime minister following the ouster of Imran Khan, saying all-weather ties between China and Pakistan "could be better than under Khan".

A new Pakistan government will be formed most likely under Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, after Parliament reconvenes on Monday to vote for a new premier, a write up in the state-run Global Times said.

"Chinese and Pakistani analysts consider that the solid China-Pakistan relations will not be affected by the internal political change in Pakistan because to safeguard and develop the bilateral ties is the joint consensus of all parties and all groups in Pakistan,” it said.

"The potential successor of Khan is from the Sharif family which has been promoting China-Pakistan ties for a long time, and cooperation between the two countries could be even better than under Khan," it said, adding that close ties between the two countries were better under the traditional political parties.

The $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) progressed better under the previous Nawaz Sharif government.

China had reservations about Khan as he was a critic of the project when he was in the opposition though he later became its big admirer after assuming office in 2018.

The latest political change in Pakistan is mainly caused by political party struggles and issues with the economy and people's livelihoods, said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.

Qian added that due to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, many people in the country believe that Khan's administration has failed to stop the economic situation from worsening,

"In general, current internal problems in Pakistan have nothing to do with its solid ties with China, so there will not be a significant impact on China-Pakistan cooperation,” he said.

"Khan is from a newly rising political party…, and when traditional major political parties like the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) return to power, China-Pakistan cooperation could be even better because these traditional major parties have much closer and deeper ties with China,” Qian told the daily.

When Shehbaz was a regional leader of the eastern province of Punjab, he signed many Belt and Road Initiative cooperation deals with China directly to improve local infrastructure and economic development, and his family has maintained long-standing ties with China as his brother Nawaz Sharif is a three-time former prime minister and the leader who kicked off the CPEC project, the Chinese experts said.

Significantly, the write-up also commented on Khan’s problematic ties with the powerful Pakistan military, which caused his downfall.

Some voices have said that the Pakistani military does not like Imran Khan's diplomatic stance, which they believe has impacted the neutrality of the country and brought unnecessary friction with the superpowers of the world as the country's military also has cooperation with the US,” it said.

"This is another reason why the Imran Khan administration was ousted, but we need to remember that the Pakistani military also attaches great importance to ties with China," Qian said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.