CM promises thorough probe into unnatural death of contractor who had accused KSE of corruption

Mangaluru, Apr 12: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that an impartial probe would be conducted into the death of contractor Santhsoh Patil, who was found dead at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi today.

Patil, a BJP worker, had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, the CM said: “after the preliminary investigation into the cause of death, further action will be taken. The FSL team and police have reached the lodge where he had ended his life.”

“A thorough investigation into the death will be conducted by the police. The government will not interfere in the investigation. The genuinity of the letter and the WhatsApp messages that are being circulated on the social media will be looked into. The investigation will dig into the background and reason for the death as well. The police have been asked to conduct a thorough investigation in an organised manner. The preliminary report will bring out the truth on why he took the extreme step to end his life,” said the CM.

Bommai said that K S Eshwarappa had denied the allegations of kickback levelled by Belagavi-based Santosh K Patil. Further, he had even filed a case against Patil for defamation.