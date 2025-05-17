CM vs MLA: Sparks fly as Siddaramaiah slams BJP’s 'Smart City' claims in Mangaluru

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
May 17, 2025

CMsidd.jpg

Mangaluru: Political drama unfolded at the inauguration of the new Praja Soudha (DC office complex) on Friday, May 16, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a direct jab at local BJP MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, questioning the delay in the building’s inauguration during the previous BJP regime.

MLA Kamath, in his earlier speech, had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government’s Smart City Mission for the completion of the office complex. But the CM wasn't having it.

“Work on Praja Soudha had stalled for four years under BJP. It was only completed after the Congress returned to power. Why didn’t the BJP release Smart City funds when it was in charge?” Siddaramaiah fired back, challenging Kamath in full public view.

The sharp exchange added a political edge to the otherwise administrative event. The CM didn’t stop there — he reminded the audience that development doesn't happen with mere speeches but with political will and execution.

The tense moment underscored ongoing friction between the state government and local BJP leaders, turning what was meant to be a celebratory occasion into a subtle political showdown.

Joining the CM on stage were ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Byrathi Suresh, who kept a noticeably low profile during the verbal sparring. 

Black flag to CM

BJP Mangaluru North block workers and Yuva Morcha activists showed black flags to chief minister Siddaramaiah at Yeyyadi as they protested what they alleged as PFI involvement in rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder. 

The protesters demanded an NIA investigation into the murder and sought govt compensation for Suhas' family. Police later detained the protesters.

News Network
May 13,2025

baraka.jpg

Barakah International School & College continues its tradition of academic excellence, achieving a remarkable 100% pass rate in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations for the year 2025.

Top Performers:

Grade 10:

Mehrish Haleema – 96.4%
Daughter of Mr. Mohammed Musthafa & Mrs. Munawar

Hamnah Nafeesa – 96.2%
Daughter of Mr. Mohammed Kunhi & Mrs. Gulnaz Fathima

Bushra Suha – 92.2%
Daughter of Dr. Mohammed Ashfaque & Dr. Aisha Suha

Anum Nafeesa Ashfaq – 91.3%
Daughter of Mr. Abdul Khader Ashfaq & Mrs. Suhana

bikstudents.jpg
From left to right: Mehrish Haleema, Hamna Nafeesa, Bushra Suha, Anum Nafisa Ashfaq

 

Grade 12 (Science Stream):

bikk.jpg

Tisha Reem – 93%
Daughter of Mr. Rayees Mohammed & Mrs. Tabsira Nakhuda

Several other students across all streams also secured outstanding results, reflecting the institution’s commitment to academic rigor and student success.

As a leading educational institution in Mangalore, Barakah International School & College offers holistic education from Pre-KG through to Degree level, nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped for future challenges.

News Network
May 8,2025

New Delhi: The government is briefing an all-party meeting on Thursday on the success of "Operation Sindoor" and its aftermath, as top government functionaries and opposition leaders met for a second time in a fortnight amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, J P Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman represented the government, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress and DMK's T R Baalu were among the leading opposition figures in the meeting.

Other opposition leaders included Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, BJD's Sasmit Patra and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi were also part of the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government wanted to brief all parties on "Operation Sindoor".

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The government had earlier called an all-party meeting on April 24 to brief leaders on the attack.

News Network
May 8,2025

US President Donald Trump says he is willing to reach an agreement with Iran that allows Washington to “blow up” Tehran’s nuclear energy facilities.

“It’s that simple,” he said during an exchange with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, on Wednesday.

“I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up…,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Deal’s outcome: Either ‘Nice aggression’ or ‘vicious aggression’

The 78-year-old former president added that there were only two possible outcomes, namely “blowing them up nicely or blow them up viciously.”

This is not the first time, Trump and other American officials have urged “total dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear energy program. The US president had last made the insistence during comments on the NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

Observers said such statements underline the US administration's continued aggressive approach towards the Islamic Republic and its nuclear energy program.

The adversarial standing comes while Washington and Tehran have been engaging in indirect talks since March. The talks’ initiation marked drawn-out absence of such engagement between the two sides that had been caused by Washington’s illegal and unilateral withdrawal from a historic nuclear deal between Tehran and others in 2018.

Most recently, Trump’s regional envoy Steve Witkoff said, “The president wants to see this solved diplomatically if possible, so we’re doing everything we can to get it going."

Trump’s remarks, though, diagonally contradict Witkoff’s statement about the president’s alleged interest in a diplomatic solution.

Trump also said potential American aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites had to result in “de-nuking them.”

The US and its allies have for long been trying to accuse the Islamic Republic of pursuing “nuclear weapons,” despite the country’s repeated avowal not to either pursue, develop, or stockpile such weaponry as per moral and religious imperatives.

Tehran’s peaceful nuclear policy has been verified unexceptionally by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has never found any indication of such pursuit, as it has put the country's nuclear activities under the most extensive investigative processes compared to any other member of the United Nations nuclear agency.

The Western narrative, though, has been used extensively to try to justify escalating sanctions, military threats, and covert operations targeting Iran and its nuclear infrastructure.

Nevertheless, the Islamic Republic has invariably vowed to deal effectively with attempts on the part of the US, its allied states, or proxies at engaging in military adventurism against the country.

The assertion was last reiterated by Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, who underscored on Monday that the country would unquestionably defend its sovereignty against any threat or use of force.

