CM vs MLA: Sparks fly as Siddaramaiah slams BJP’s 'Smart City' claims in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Political drama unfolded at the inauguration of the new Praja Soudha (DC office complex) on Friday, May 16, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a direct jab at local BJP MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, questioning the delay in the building’s inauguration during the previous BJP regime.

MLA Kamath, in his earlier speech, had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government’s Smart City Mission for the completion of the office complex. But the CM wasn't having it.

“Work on Praja Soudha had stalled for four years under BJP. It was only completed after the Congress returned to power. Why didn’t the BJP release Smart City funds when it was in charge?” Siddaramaiah fired back, challenging Kamath in full public view.

The sharp exchange added a political edge to the otherwise administrative event. The CM didn’t stop there — he reminded the audience that development doesn't happen with mere speeches but with political will and execution.

The tense moment underscored ongoing friction between the state government and local BJP leaders, turning what was meant to be a celebratory occasion into a subtle political showdown.

Joining the CM on stage were ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Byrathi Suresh, who kept a noticeably low profile during the verbal sparring.

Black flag to CM

BJP Mangaluru North block workers and Yuva Morcha activists showed black flags to chief minister Siddaramaiah at Yeyyadi as they protested what they alleged as PFI involvement in rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder.

The protesters demanded an NIA investigation into the murder and sought govt compensation for Suhas' family. Police later detained the protesters.