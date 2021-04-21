CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from covid

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged from Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital after he recovered from Covid-19.

This is the second time that the Chief Minister contracted the disease after the first time in August last year.

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," the CM is quoted as saying by a news agency.

Karnataka is seeing a big rise in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 23,000 cases for the first time on Wednesday.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amidst continued threats of covid-19, the government of Karnataka has issued special guidelines for Muslims during the month of Ramdan. As per the guidelines, masjids in containment zones to remain closed till the zone is denotified, large gathering continues to remain prohibited, face masks mandatory.

Here is the complete guidelines:

guidlines.jpg

guidlines2.jpg

guidlines3.jpg

guidlines4.jpg

April 22,2021

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 17: In the backdrop of rising Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Udupi after being tested positive, interacted with senior officials through video-conferencing from the hospital.

The minister discussed the preparedness of the district to fight the covid surge and to ensure all arrangements are in place to treat the patients and also to check the rising cases.

Mr Kota  instructed the officials to subject the primary and secondary contacts of a Covid positive patient to test. While asking the officials to ensure that the public strictly adhere to Covid guidelines, he instructed that night curfew rules be strictly followed. Vigilance should be stepped up in the borders with Kerala, he added.

Pointing out that there were 4,978 beds available in government and private hospitals in the city, he directed the officials to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen and ventilators to needy patients and also to appoint Nodal officers in private hospitals. He further said pregnant women who test positive should be treated separately.

