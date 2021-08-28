  1. Home
College girl gang-rape case: Mysuru police catch 5 of 6 accused

News Network
August 28, 2021

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.
 

News Network
August 17,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In the wake of Mangaluru International Airport’s tie up with Apollo Diagnostics to offer rapid RT-PCR tests to passengers, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority has cleared the starting of flights from the airport.

According to sources, the first flight will be starting from August 18 by Air India Express. The flight will be a big boon to the Gulf bound passengers who were waiting for flights to commence from the MIA.

As per the health requirements for passengers to the Gulf, each of them must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport four hours prior to boarding the flight. 

MIA tied up with Apollo to help passengers to Middle-East and beyond. Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to hold the rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport. The tests would be done in a safe and sterile environment with all COVID-19 SOPs protocols in place. Passengers are advised to travel well in advance so that all of them can be tested in time. 

The MIA has undertaken safety measures and implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures, laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers, the release said.

The Rapid RT PCR facility was set up in MIA with active support from the district health department authorities and the district collector's office. The encouragement from the government of Karnataka and District Collector to start the Rapid RT PCR facility helped MIA to start the service.

Azam Arabi
 - 
Thursday, 19 Aug 2021

Even remote African airports has this facility in place . its a shame being in vicinity of so called medical hub Mangalore this facility is now implemented . Mangalore airport authorities should be pro active and smart enough to be in tune with the developments around the world . people of Mangalore are less aggressive when demanding their rights , wake up or else even your bus stands would be managed by gujjus !!!!

News Network
August 25,2021

Mysuru, Aug 22: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old MBA student was allegedly gang-raped by five youths at a secluded place on a hillock in east Mysuru late on Tuesday. The survivor is hospitalised and her condition is stable.

The incident happened on a hillock near Lalithadripura (North) layout, at the foot of Chamundi Hills. It is located around 300 metres away from eastern stretch of the outer ring road in Alanahalli police limits.

Senior police officers are tight-lipped about the incident as the incident of gang-rape has occurred two days after robbery-and-murder by an armed gang that rocked the city on Monday.

According to police, the girl, who hails from a north Indian state, was with one of her male classmates on a two-wheeler when the group intercepted them around 7pm on Tuesday. Her male friend was beaten up by the gang before she was taken to a remote place away from the road. She was sexually abused by the gang one after the other.

According to the complaint, five youths raped her in the dark after threatening her with dire consequences. The accused were in an inebriated state, police said.

Alanahalli police said a survivor visited police station soon after the incident and lodged a complaint against five unknown person for allegedly gang-raping her in the evening hours of Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against unknown accused. Senior officers inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Statements of the survivor and her male friend are being recorded. She has been sent for medical examination and cops are awaiting the report.

An officer said the survivor and her male friend were stopped by a gang of four-five youths who were consuming alcohol on the hillock. The spot, located near Lalithadripura (North) locality, was completely dark without street lights. The spot is not frequented by the public and away from public view. Teams have been formed to crack the case.

Police sources confirmed a mason has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

News Network
August 25,2021

afghanminister.jpg

Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who had served as the communications and technology minister in Afghanistan, is now working as a pizza delivery guy in Germany! The photos of the former minister were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter.

Sadat lives in Leipzig, where he reached in December last year after leaving Afghanistan.

Sadat joined Ashraf Ghani's cabinet in 2018, but resigned from his post in 2020 due to differences with him. He subsequently left Afghanistan and went to Germany.

Sky News said it spoke to Sadat and he confirmed that these are his photos. He started working as a food delivery professional for German company Livrando after his money ran out, according to Sky News.

He further told the news channel that his story will serve as a "catalyst" to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world. Once surrounded by security personnel, Sadat is now delivering pizza on a bicycle.

Sadat holds two master's degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. He worked for 23 years in the field of communications with more than 20 companies, in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Aramco and the Saudi Telecom Company.

In his over two decade experience, Sadat worked as technical advisor to Afghanistan's communication and information technology ministry from 2005 to 2013. He also served as CEO of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017.

Afghanistan came fully under the control of Taliban on August 15, when the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul. Ghani, who was the president, left the country the next day and is believed to be in the UAE.

Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan, Sadat told Sky News that he never expected the civilian government to fall so quickly. 

