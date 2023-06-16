  1. Home
  2. College girl killed, friend critically injured as their scooter hit by motorbike in Kodagu

News Network
June 16, 2023

kodagu.jpg

Madikeri, June 16: A college student died in a scooter-motorbike collision in Kushalnagar town of Kodagu district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar.

According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle.

A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
June 8,2023

edumin.jpg

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said revision of school textbooks will be done this year itself in the interest of the students.

He said the matter will be soon placed before the Cabinet to seek its consent.

The Congress in its poll manifesto had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Chief Minister is personally interested in this, it was also clearly mentioned in our manifesto -- of which I was the vice president -- that we will revise the textbook in the interest of the students. Same thing will stand. As we are implementing the guarantees, in the same way in my department we will fulfill what he had said," Bangarappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There are reports in the media that we may not revise this year as the textbooks have already reached the students. No we will do it this year itself by introducing whatever necessary as a supplementary. There is such a system and it has been done several times in the past. We have already begun the work in this regard."

It is also being ensured that there is no burden on the students because of this, he said adding that as "It is still the initial days of the academic year, and as students wouldn't have entered the textbook curriculum yet, this is the time we have to do whatever we have to, of course those chapters (to be omitted) will be there in the textbooks, but teachers will be directed what to teach and what not to."

Noting that based on the experts advice what is necessary for the students will be kept and the unnecessary would be omitted, the Minister without revealing much said, as we are talking, the discussions and meetings are going on in this regard.

"After all these processes are completed, with the guidance of the Chief Minister it will be placed before the Cabinet and once it is passed there, it will be sent to students, keeping their interest in mind," he said.

Bangarappa indicated that the proposal on the textbook revision will be placed before the Cabinet probably when it meets next.

He however did not wish to go into details, when asked about reports stating that plans are on to remove some lessons from textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government, including one on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

There was a textbook controversy during the previous BJP regime, with demands by opposition Congress and some writers for sacking the then textbook review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha for allegedly “saffronising” school textbooks by including the speech of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a chapter, and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and the writings of noted literary figures.

There were also allegations of erroneous content on 12th century social reformer Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting ‘Raashtra Kavi’ (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him. Initially, the allegations were refuted but subsequently rectifications were made in some cases. 

News Network
June 4,2023

maulanakhalid.jpg

Lucknow, June 4: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was elected the fifth President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) during an executive meeting held on June 3 and 4 in the town of Mhow in Indore, the officials said.

The seat of the president had been vacant since last April after the demise of the former occupant, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi.

According to officials, the Board's newly elected president also announced appointees for the vacant portfolios of the AIMPLB.

"Maulana Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi was appointed the new general secretary of AIMPLB, replacing the Board's previous general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani," an official said.

Saiyyad Shah Khusru Husaini Gulbarga and Saiyyad Sadatullah Husaini were appointed the new vice presidents of the board, they added.

The president also appointed Maulana Sayyid Bilal Hasni Nadwi, Maulana Ahmad Wali Fasial Rahmani and Maulana Yaseen Ali Usmani to the board.

They said that the board had four vice presidents but two of the posts fell vacant following the demise of the holders.

The agenda for the first day of the meeting was the appointment of the new president and the filling of the vacant portfolios of AIMPLB.

The agenda for the second day of the conference would be the Uniform Civil Code and the meeting of AIMPLB internal committees, stated officials.

News Network
June 7,2023

anuragthakur.jpg

New Delhi, June 7: Olympics bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Satyawart Kadiyan, visited Union sports minister Anurag Thakur’s residence today as he had tweeted last night that the government was “willing to have a discussion” with protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers put forth five demands. According to sources, these include free and fair elections to the Wrestling Federation of India and the appointment of a woman chief.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, the accused in serious allegations of sexual harassment, or his family members, could not be part of the WFI, the wrestlers told Thakur.

According to sources, Union home minister Amit Shah, whom the wrestlers met last week, has also invited the wrestlers for a second round of talks.

Medal-winning wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. One of the complaints against Singh was a minor. On Tuesday, some reports say the minor has “withdrawn” her complaint. However, the POCSO FIR against Singh – as well as another FIR based on complaints by six adult women wrestlers – are still in place.

Between April 23 and May 28, the wrestlers were on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, where they received widespread support from various groups including farmers’ unions. On May 28 – the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the new parliament building, with Singh in attendance – the Delhi Police detained the protesting wrestlers, dismantled their protest sits and filed FIRs against them. The police has since refused them permission to return to Jantar Mantar or protest at India Gate.

Earlier, the wrestlers had accused Thakur of engaging in a “hush job” on Singh’s behalf. “When we met the sports minister, the women wrestlers shared individual incidents related to sexual harassment. The girls were crying before him, but no action was taken. The sports minister tried to hush up the matter yet again by forming a committee. We have tried to raise this issue at every level but the matter was always suppressed,” Vinesh Phogat had said.

