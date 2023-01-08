  1. Home
  College girl's death: Post-mortem report leaves 'food poisoning' angle in doubt

News Network
January 9, 2023

Kasaragod: The incident at Kasaragod on Saturday wherein a food-borne illness was believed to have claimed the life of a 19-year-old girl, Anju Sreeparvathy, assumed a new dimension with the police confirming that several findings in the post-mortem report of the forensic surgeon were inconsistent with the symptoms of classical food poisoning.

Anju Sreeparvathy, a college girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

Vaibhav Saxena, Superintendent of Police, Kasaragod, who spoke to the media said that the post-mortem showed serious liver damage, suggestive of the presence of toxic substances which might not have been ingested through food.

Chemical analysis

“We will send the viscera samples for detailed chemical analysis, which alone can determine the nature of the toxin. The findings of the chemical analysis, when correlated with the preliminary evidence that the police have collected will provide clues as to how the woman died,” Mr. Saxena said.

Anju was believed to have developed symptoms of food-borne illness after she consumed the food that had been ordered in from a restaurant on December 31. Though she had been treated at a local private hospital, she died on Saturday morning. The district health administration, Kasaragod, had said that according to preliminary reports, the girl had died of multi-organ failure following sepsis.

No pathological evidence

Though the Food Safety authorities and the police moved to shut down the restaurant from where the food had been ordered and took three persons, including the food business owner, into custody, in the absence of any pathological evidence from the hospital where she was initially treated, the authorities had no clue as to the nature of the pathogen or the source of infection.

While the Food Safety wing has been focussing on conducting raids and shutting down food outlets for violating hygiene protocols or functioning without the mandatory licence, the actual focus should be on conducting scientific studies on the risk profiles of food generally served in eateries, it has been pointed out.

‘Identify food item’

Food safety experts have cautioned that while raids and punitive action against eateries are short-term regulatory measures, every food -borne illness episode should be immediately followed by a proper epidemiological investigation to identify the food item which might have caused the illness, how and at what point any contamination might have occurred and how soon the victim began experiencing symptoms of food-borne illnesses.

Unless more attention was paid to the scientific side of food and how bacteria or other pathogens act on food and the information is conveyed to the general public as well as those involved in preparing and selling food, kitchen practices will not change, they said.

News Network
January 5,2023

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid on a refugee camp in the northern West Bank, amid rising tensions across the occupied territories.

The victim — identified as 16-year old Amer Abu Zaytoun — was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers after they stormed the Balata refugee camp, located near the city of Nablus early on Thursday, according to Palestine Alyoum news website.  

The Palestinian Red Crescent also said a Palestinian youth has been injured during clashes that broke out near the camp, adding that his condition is critical.

Palestinian Shehab news agency also reported that Israeli drones were firing at Palestinian youths near the Balata camp as the regime’s military forces continued their attacks.

Israeli soldiers also prevented ambulances from entering the refugee camp, the report said, as an armed conflict between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers is ongoing in east of Nablus.

The latest developments come only two days after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on Dheisheh refugee camp, located just south of Bethlehem.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli troops have killed more than 210 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank in 2022 was the highest in 16 years.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

News Network
January 2,2023

For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the US, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned.

The new year is going to be “tougher than the year we leave behind,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program Face the Nation on Sunday.

It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising prices, higher interest rates and the spread of Covid in China weigh on the global economy.

In October the IMF cut its global economic growth outlook for 2023.

"We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession," Ms Georgieva said on the CBS news programme Face the Nation.

"Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people," she added.

Katrina Ell, an economist at Moody's Analytics in Sydney, gave the BBC her assessment of the world economy.

"While our baseline avoids a global recession over the next year, odds of one are uncomfortably high. Europe, however, will not escape recession and the US is teetering on the verge," she said.

The IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023 in October, due to the war in Ukraine as well as higher interest rates as central banks around the world attempt to rein in rising prices.

Since then China has scrapped its zero-Covid policy and started to reopen its economy, even as coronavirus infections have spread rapidly in the country.

Ms Georgieva warned that China, the world's second largest economy, would face a difficult start to 2023.

"For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she said.

The IMF is an international organisation with 190 member countries. They work together to try to stabilise the global economy. One of its key roles is to act as an early economic warning system.

Ms Georgieva's comments will be alarming for people around the world, not least in Asia which endured a difficult year in 2022.

Inflation has been steadily rising across the region, largely because of the war in Ukraine, while higher interest rates have also hit households and business.

Figures released over the weekend pointed to weakness in the Chinese economy at the end of 2022.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for December showed that China's factory activity shrank for the third month in a row and at the fastest rate in almost three years as coronavirus infections spread in the country's factories.

In the same month home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row, according to a survey by one of the country's largest independent property research firms, China Index Academy.

On Saturday, in his first public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping called for more effort and unity as China enters what he called a "new phase".

The downturn in the US also means there is less demand for the products that are made in China and other Asian countries including Thailand and Vietnam.

Higher interest rates also make borrowing more expensive - so for both these reasons companies may choose not to invest in expanding their businesses.

The lack of growth can trigger investors to pull money out of an economy and so countries, especially poorer ones, have less cash to pay for crucial imports like food and energy.

In these kinds of slowdowns a currencies can lose value against those of more prosperous economies, compounding the issue.

The impact of higher interest rates on loans affects economies at the government level too - especially emerging markets, which may struggle to repay their debts.

For decades the Asia-Pacific region has depended on China as a major trading partner and for economic support in times of crisis.

Now Asian economies are facing the lasting economic effects of how China has handled the pandemic.

The manufacture of products such as Tesla electric cars and Apple iPhones may get back on track as Beijing ends zero-Covid.

But renewed demand for commodities like oil and iron ore is likely to further increase prices just as inflation appeared to have peaked.

"China's relaxed domestic Covid restrictions are not a silver bullet. The transition will be bumpy and a source of volatility at least through the March quarter," Ms Ell said.

News Network
December 25,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 12: The failure of police department in taking tough action against the criminals and communal goons in the coastal Karnataka led to the coldblooded murder of an innocent citizen in Surathkal last night, alleged Mangaluru City MLA and former minister U T Khader. 

Speaking to media persons in the wake of the murder of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura 9th block, Mr Khader said that the police the region have been going soft on criminals that involved in “immoral policing” in the past few months. 

“Instead of taking strict action against the trouble mongers, the police chose to release them because of political pressure soon after taking them into custody. If the police had taken tough action against the miscreants, this murder wouldn’t have occurred,” he opined. 

“As assembly polls are looming in Karnataka, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the coastal belt thanks to recent murders and communal attacks. It seems that the BJP government is directly encouraging criminals to divert people from real issues ahead of elections,” he said. 

He also urged the government to release compensation to the family of Jaleel, and other innocent Muslim men murdered by communal forces, just like it released compensation to the family of Praveen Nettaru, and stop differentiating between Hindus and Muslims.

