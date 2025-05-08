  1. Home
  2. Colonel Sofia Qureshi is Karnataka’s daughter-in-law

News Network
May 8, 2025

Belagavi: Colonel Sofia Qureshi who along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh presented the details of ‘Operation Sindoor’ is being hailed as the daughter-in-law of Karnataka’s Belagavi.

Qureshi's husband Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi is from Konnur town in Gokak taluk. He has been serving as a colonel in the Indian Army. They were married in 2015.

Qureshi is a native of Baroda in Gujarat, being married to Tajuddin has made her the daughter-in-law of Belagavi.

During a media meet at New Delhi on Wednesday, Qureshi had shared the details of the success of Operation Sindoor which was conducted in retaliation to the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Qureshi has also served in the UN peacekeeping force at Kangola. She has received great appreciation from General Officer Commanding for her work along the borders of Punjab and during the floods in North-East.

Presently Sofia has been posted at Jammu while her husband Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi at Jhanshi.

News Network
April 28,2025

Mangaluru: Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam,  many Mangaluru residents are cancelling their planned trips to Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in several fatalities, has raised concerns about safety among travelers, leading them to reconsider their vacation plans.

Surge in Cancellations 

Travel operators in Mangaluru have reported a significant increase in requests to cancel Jammu and Kashmir holiday bookings. Tourists who initially planned to visit the region are now looking for alternative destinations, including popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla and Kullu-Manali, as well as other scenic locations across India.

Concerns from Tour Operators

Eulalia D'Souza, the owner of Lia Travels and Tours, noted the growing unease among tourists, despite reassurances that Jammu and Kashmir remains a safe destination. She revealed that her agency has already processed four cancellations, and another booking scheduled for May 12 has also been canceled. D'Souza expressed concern about the financial strain on travel operators, who are facing challenges such as refunding bookings while also dealing with high cancellation charges for airline tickets.

Travel Costs Surge as Destinations Change

With an increasing number of people opting for alternative destinations like Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Sikkim, travel costs to these locations have spiked. Eulalia D'Souza mentioned that room rates in Himachal Pradesh, which would normally cost Rs 6,500 per night, have risen to over Rs 10,000 due to increased demand. Similarly, airfare to these regions has also seen a significant increase in price.

William D'Souza, the Managing Director of Globe Travels, shared that his agency had 32 bookings for Jammu and Kashmir tours, all of which have now been canceled. He confirmed that Globe Travels was able to secure full refunds from airlines, hotels, and other service providers. However, he noted that some travelers are adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, monitoring the situation before making further decisions.

Vikram Travels and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, based in Mangaluru, reported nearly 250 cancellations, with the majority of them coming from families. Subrahmanya HP, the regional in-charge for Vikram Travels, stated that about 99% of their Jammu and Kashmir bookings have been canceled, as families are opting for other destinations.

Flight Fares Drop!

In contrast to the soaring prices for alternative destinations, flight fares to Jammu and Kashmir have decreased significantly, as demand for trips to the region has dropped following the attack. This has led to lower ticket prices, although many travelers are still hesitant to book flights in light of safety concerns.

Shifting Preferences 

Tour operators in the region are noticing a clear shift in traveler preferences, with destinations like Kullu, Manali, and Sikkim gaining popularity. While these locations offer similar scenic beauty and cooler climates, the sudden increase in demand has also caused a rise in travel expenses, further complicating the decision-making process for tourists.

News Network
April 26,2025

Dammam, April 26: Chaos and frustration gripped King Fahd International Airport, Dammam, after Air India Express Flight IX484, scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 8:30 PM on 25 April 2025, was delayed indefinitely due to repeated “technical issues,” leaving over 150 passengers stranded.

According to affected passengers, after an overnight delay, airline officials informed them the technical problems had been “temporarily fixed” and instructed them to board at 1:30 PM (KSA time) on 26 April. However, the situation deteriorated further when the aircraft taxied to the runway — only to halt abruptly on the runway itself, with passengers once again left without clear communication or resolution.

Several passengers provided live updates, expressing grave concerns over safety standards, poor crisis management, and a lack of transparency by the airline’s ground staff.

 “This is not just mismanagement; it is sheer negligence. Passenger lives are being put at serious risk,” said one distressed traveler.

Adding to the growing alarm, Dr P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a noted pro-bono lawyer and social worker who has resided in Saudi Arabia for over two decades, commented:

“I have been in continuous contact with the stranded passengers and am coordinating with the concerned authorities to address this alarming pattern of delays and mismanagement by Air India Express. Passenger rights and safety must be treated with utmost seriousness.”

Dr. Hameed further emphasized: “This marks the third major disruption involving Air India Express flights within a month, raising serious questions about the airline’s operational reliability, aircraft maintenance practices, and overall crisis preparedness.”

He added: “If an aircraft continues to suffer ‘technical issues,’ it clearly indicates systemic negligence. Operating such flights puts the lives of passengers at unacceptable risk. It is deeply shocking and unacceptable.”

Frustrated passengers also pointed out that if this incident had involved other Gulf carriers, passengers would have been promptly provided with food, hotel accommodation, and alternative flight arrangements.

“This exposes a glaring gap in passenger care and service standards,” one stranded traveler noted.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with urgent calls for immediate investigation and action by India’s aviation authorities. 

Dr Hameed has appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu to take action against these recurring failures by Air India Express.

As of the latest update, passengers remain stranded at Dammam Airport, awaiting further instructions, with no clear communication regarding the revised flight schedule.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2025

ashraflynching.jpg

Mangaluru, April 30: The victim of the tragic mob lynching in Mangaluru, 36-year-old Ashraf, was assaulted for nearly two hours before his body was abandoned at the crime scene, according to sources. The incident took place near a local cricket match venue in Kudupu on April 28. The exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Ashraf had suffered multiple severe internal injuries, which led to his death.

Ashraf, originally from Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery taluk, Wayanad district, Kerala, had been living in Mangaluru for the past month as a manual labourer. 

He was known to have a mild mental disability, which had caused him to wander around different areas. Abdul Jabbar, Ashraf’s brother, confirmed that Ashraf was unmarried and had no affiliations with any organization. "We had been treating his health issues for years, but his condition never fully improved," Jabbar shared. 

Despite his mental health challenges, Ashraf frequently visited family in Kerala and maintained regular contact with his brother, who provided him with essentials, including a mobile phone.

The police had initially registered the incident as an unnatural death under suspicious circumstances. However, following the autopsy, the case was reclassified as mob lynching after it was confirmed that Ashraf died from internal injuries caused by strong blows, compounded by shock and the lack of medical intervention.

In connection with the incident, 20 men have been arrested so far, with 25 suspects believed to be involved. The first person to assault Ashraf is thought to be 26-year-old autorickshaw driver T Sachin from Kudupu. Police have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to mob violence and culpable homicide. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities collecting witness statements, CCTV footage, and mobile tower data to identify additional suspects.

Abdul Jabbar has assured full cooperation with the police as they continue to investigate the horrific attack.

‘Attempt to cover up’

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district committee of CPI(M) has accused the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate of deliberately attempting to cover up the mob lynching. The committee claims that the FIR (First Information Report) filed in this case serves as strong evidence of the police’s efforts to obscure the truth.

“The news of the incident reached the Vamanjoor Police Station within an hour of the incident. Five hours later, police arrived at the crime scene, where they found the brutalized body of the victim. By this time, the details of the incident were clear to the police, and the news had also reached Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal,” it said.

CPI(M) district secretary Muneer Katipalla alleged that the police apparently tried to weaken and possibly cover up the case due to various factors. Ravindra Nayak, a prominent BJP leader, and Manjunath, both believed to be key figures in the local political circles, are reportedly connected to the attack. The incident drew national attention, and the police were reportedly concerned that the case would cause embarrassment if it became widely known.

As part of the cover-up, Manjunath, who is said to have played a pivotal role in the mob lynching, allegedly filed a report stating that the unidentified body had been found. Despite being fully aware of the details, the police issued a lookout notice, falsely claiming that the victim may have died from falling due to intoxication or a scuffle, with only superficial injuries on his body, said Mr. Katipalla, who believes this was an effort to exonerate the real culprits and avoid further embarrassment for the local authorities.

