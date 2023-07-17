  1. Home
  Communal clash in Raichur over offensive Instagram post against Prophet Muhammad

Communal clash in Raichur over offensive Instagram post against Prophet Muhammad

News Network
July 17, 2023

clash.jpg

Raichuru, July 17: A communal clash erupted between trouble mongers of two communities at R H Camp-2 in Sindhanur taluk of Karnataka’s Raichur district last night after female Hindutva activist posted a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad on Instagram. 

Police officials have arrested four persons and lodged complaints against 35 people in this connection.

Tense situation prevailed in the village following group clash between people of two communities. One person, who was injured in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

It is learnt that a female Hindtuva activist had posted a derogatory statement on Instagram on Saturday, July 15. 

Hurt by the post, a group of people from Sindhanur visited the village to enquire about the person who posted the message. They returned to Sindhanur after the elders of the village warned the woman after interrogating her.

However, the group later returned to the village on Sunday night and raised slogans in front of Durgadevi temple in the village. The villagers opposed it, resulting in verbal altercations and clashes between the two groups.

As many as 112 policemen led by circle inspector Ravikumar Kappatnavar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All members of the group escaped from the spot soon after police officials arrived to the place.

Meanwhile, the photos of a policeman dragging a youth from the temple by holding his hair have surfaced.

Former MP K Virupakshappa, BJP leaders Kolla Sheshagiri Rao and Madhwaraj Achar, and VHP leader Prahlad Kengal visited the village.

News Network
July 17,2023

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said the state has been witnessing a total collapse of the law-and-order situation after the Congress government was formed.

“A series of murders are reported in Karnataka after the new government under chief minister Siddaramaiah was formed. The law and order situation saw a total collapse with the state witnessing murders. A Jain monk has been killed brutally and two entrepreneurs were murdered in their office in Bengaluru. Further, Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal and many others were murdered recently. The home minister has lost control over state police,” the BJP MLA stated in a release.

Instances of murders continue as miscreants have no respect for the police force in the state, he said.

The government needs to wake up immediately and put an end to untoward incidents, he said, adding that murders, communal clashes and other untoward incidents were being reported in the state in large numbers when Congress was in power earlier too.

“The past one-and-a-half months of Congress administration in the state has again proved that the government is not interested in law and order. Instead of presenting a pro-people administration, the government is involved in transfer scams and other issues. Let the government ensure a fearless administration,” the MLA added.

News Network
July 3,2023

sumantamin.jpg

Mangaluru, July 3: A 22-year-old youth from Mangaluru was found dead in Talakona waterfall near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sumant Amin, a resident of Kulai Honnakatte in Mangaluru, was pursuing his master degree in science at a prestigious college in Tamil Nadu. 

Sumant was at Talakona Waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Friday. 

He reportedly asked his friends to film a video of him diving into the Talakona Waterfall. But, he did not surface after a long time. Worried about him, his friends informed a nearby police station and the forest staff.

A rescue team reached the spot and found out that Sumanth's head was caught between two rocks underwater. His body was recovered from the pond on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Sumant were brough to his residence at Kulai on Sunday. 

Sumant was an intelligent student and of helping nature. Documentary, photography and travel were his hobbies. 

Sumant is survived by his father Suresh Amin, who works as manager at Payyanur branch of Canara Bank and mother Umakshi, who is serving as head teacher at Kenjaru government school.

News Network
July 12,2023

yuvabrigade.jpg

Mysuru: The police have rubbished the rumours of communal angle in the murder of 32-year-old member of Yuva Brigade during Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations earlier this week in Mysuru district. 

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder occurred on July 9. The Mysuru district police arrested the two of the accused – Manikanta alias Kole Mani and Sandesh – on Monday and the others – Anil, Shankar alias Thuppa, Manju and Harris – on Tuesday, officials privy to the developments said.

One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru. 

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Venugopal Nayak, a resident of Srirampura Colony in T Narasipur town, participated in a Hanuman Jayanti programme along with others on Sunday. However, during the procession, a scuffle broke out between two groups over a trivial issue, which led to the murder.

Mysuru district superintendent of police Seema Latkar said that the clash occurred between members of the same community, adding that there was no communal angle behind the incident.

“According to preliminary investigation, two reasons may have caused the murder. One possible reason might be the issue over parking vehicles, and the other over the flex board of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The murder occurred near Haris Service Station. There is no communal angle behind the incident.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP has set up a fact-finding team, led by national general secretary C T Ravi, along with MP Pratap Simha, MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan and T S Srivatsa, among others, to investigate and “ascertain the truth”. The teams will submit its report to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah after the ground investigation.

Speaking to media persons, Ravi said that number of murders has increased in Karnataka after "Taliban mindset" government came to power in the state.

Chakravarthy Sulibele, a Hindutva leader who heads Namo Brigade in Karnataka, had visited the family and offered his condolences.

Sulibele tweeted, “Siddaramayya 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress.. Karnataka burning.. Another WB soon to be witnessed.. #YuvaBrigade.”

