Communal clash in Raichur over offensive Instagram post against Prophet Muhammad

Raichuru, July 17: A communal clash erupted between trouble mongers of two communities at R H Camp-2 in Sindhanur taluk of Karnataka’s Raichur district last night after female Hindutva activist posted a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad on Instagram.

Police officials have arrested four persons and lodged complaints against 35 people in this connection.

Tense situation prevailed in the village following group clash between people of two communities. One person, who was injured in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

It is learnt that a female Hindtuva activist had posted a derogatory statement on Instagram on Saturday, July 15.

Hurt by the post, a group of people from Sindhanur visited the village to enquire about the person who posted the message. They returned to Sindhanur after the elders of the village warned the woman after interrogating her.

However, the group later returned to the village on Sunday night and raised slogans in front of Durgadevi temple in the village. The villagers opposed it, resulting in verbal altercations and clashes between the two groups.

As many as 112 policemen led by circle inspector Ravikumar Kappatnavar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All members of the group escaped from the spot soon after police officials arrived to the place.

Meanwhile, the photos of a policeman dragging a youth from the temple by holding his hair have surfaced.

Former MP K Virupakshappa, BJP leaders Kolla Sheshagiri Rao and Madhwaraj Achar, and VHP leader Prahlad Kengal visited the village.