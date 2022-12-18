  1. Home
'Communal vigilantism on rise in Mangaluru as cops going soft on accused thanks to political pressure'

News Network
December 18, 2022

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 18: Condemning the repeated incidents of immoral policing and communal vigilantism, Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader today took the city police to task for going soft on accused involved in such cases. 

Addressing reporters here, the former minister said nearly a dozen incidents of immoral policing have been reported in Dakshina Kannada in past few weeks. However, he added, the police are going soft on the accused thanks to political pressure from a particular party. 

Demanding strict action against those involved in immoral policing, he said people taking law into hands would lead anarchy and lawlessness in the society. 

He said that the Congress government in Karnataka in the past had been successful in controlling the immoral policing by taking stringent action against the miscreants.

News Network
December 14,2022

messi.jpg

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."

Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.

France meet Morocco in the other semi-final later on Wednesday. 

News Network
December 12,2022

After tasting success in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Vijayapura civic body polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to capitalise on the ‘disgruntlement’ among Muslims towards the Congress and the JD(S) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Led by the firebrand Asaduddin Owaisi, the party is planning to field candidates in 13 constituencies with sizeable Muslim populations.

“Owaisi will visit Hubballi in the last week of December and hold a convention,” AIMIM district president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said. During his visit, the Hyderabad MP is expected to finalise poll plans.

Apparently, the party has “almost finalised” candidates in the constituencies of Bijapur City, Hubli-Dharwad (West), Hubli-Dharwad (Central), Hubli-Dharwad (East), Belgaum (Uttar), Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Gulbarga (Uttar or Dakshin) and CM Bommai’s Shiggaon. 

For years, the AIMIM has tried to emerge as a political alternative for Muslims, which could eat into the Congress’ vote base. In 2018, the AIMIM chose not to contest the Assembly polls and backed the JD(S) instead.

This time, it is positioning itself on problems of the Muslim community — poverty, unemployment, inequality and lack of education — slamming the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP for the state of affairs.

Obviously, the party will field only Muslim candidates in all the constituencies except those reserved for SC. 

The Hubli-Dharwad (East) segment, presently represented by the Congress’ Prasad Abbayya, is an SC reserve. However, it has a Muslim population of over 90,000. Eyeing these votes, the AIMIM wants to field an SC candidate.

Similarly, the Hubli-Dharwad (West) constituency has over 60,000 Muslim votes. Notably, the Congress and the JD(S) have failed to win this seat despite fielding Muslim candidates.

For example, Ismail Tamatgar tried his luck twice by contesting on JD(S) and Congress tickets and failed. This time, Tamatgar is said to be eyeing the Congress ticket for Dharwad, in which case the AIMIM will not field a candidate there.

The AIMIM has its reasons to be upbeat. Three of the 15 candidates it fielded in the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) election last year won, denting the Congress’ vote bank. In Vijayapura, too, the AIMIM won two of the four seats it contested. 

News Network
December 15,2022

friends.jpg

After an intense semifinal match on Wednesday between 2018's defending champions France and the unrelenting underdogs Morocco, Les Bleus won 2-0, cementing a mouth-watering finale with Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday.

The highlight of the hours before and after the match was the camaraderie between Paris Saint-Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe (from France) and Achraf Hakimi (from Morocco).

"Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history," tweeted Mbappe after the match, tagging his friend.

The two exchanged jerseys after the match, and chatted animatedly.

Mbappe and Hakimi's sweet bond over football and video games — despite being extremely competitive and pushing each other to do their absolute best on the field — is an important example of football transcending boundaries.

