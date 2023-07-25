  1. Home
Complaint by 30 MLAs? Karnataka CM, DyCM rule out disgruntlement

News Network
July 25, 2023

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar on Tuesday ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress, amid reports that as many 30 legislators have expressed concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies, and said there are no such complaints.

Both of them said, the legislature party meeting has been called, most probably on Thursday, as part of a routine exercise to discuss various programmes and policies of the government, and to ensure coordination between government and party MLAs. 

"Who told you?" Siddaramaiah retorted, in response to a question that about 30 MLAs had written to him complaining about the functioning of Ministers and developmental work not taking place. Noting that he had called the legislature party meeting last week, but as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was about to chair a meeting it was postponed, the CM said he has called it again on Thursday.

"We will discuss it there. It has been just two months since the formation of the government. The Legislature party meeting had to be called, so I called. There are no complaints (against Ministers). They (MLAs) had asked for a legislature party meeting to be called, so have called," he added. The Chief Minister, however, did not want to comment about Shivakumar's claims that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple the Congress government in Karnataka. "About Singapore, you ask him. I don't know about it, ask D K Shivakumar." The Deputy Chief Minister's claims on Monday had created a flutter in political circles.

According to reports, Congress MLAs are said to have complained to the Chief Minister and party leadership that they had not been able to get their work done in their constituencies, and also transfers as requested, and have expressed unhappiness regarding Ministers, alleging non-cooperation. The recent statement by senior party leader and MLC B K Hariprasad, that he knows “how to make and bring down a chief minister”, has added fuel to the speculation and is indicative that all is not well within the ruling party. On his part, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President termed reports that 30-odd MLAs have written a letter complaining about the functioning of the Ministers as "false" and mere speculations. "It is all false, no one has written such a letter.

The Chief Minister and I have requested all Ministers to work taking into confidence all the legislators and lost candidates of all constituencies. All are doing their job. These are nothing but mere speculations," he told reporters here.

The Deputy CM said, "there are certain programmes, which had to be discussed, there was an Assembly session. Our five guarantee schemes, whether they are reaching people or not, are there any corruption, regarding all this we had to discuss, give guidance and information to our legislators." He said, during the Assembly session, which concluded last Friday, there was no time to call a legislature party meeting and discuss all this.

Observing that there are certain financial constraints as the government has to implement five guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said, "all the legislators have a lot of desire regarding implementing various promises they had given to people, but we are asking the MLAs to keep them on hold for some time now. In my own department legislators are seeking for implementation of works to the tune of Rs 10 crore, 100 crore, 200 crore or 300 crore." As the government, due to financial constraints is not in the position to spend such huge amount, the MLAs are being requested to keep things on hold and have some patience, he said. "MLAs, especially freshers, have been asked to go to the constituencies, remain with the people as there is rain and flooding in some regions; where there is drought like situation in other places. We have to make legislators understand this."

Responding to a question, the Deputy CM said, all Ministers are touring various districts and are doing their job. "What work has not been done to legislators, who have their own rights and responsibilities? Regarding transfers within the time limitations, Ministers have done, rest is left to the Chief Minister," he said. "There is no disgruntlement, it is only media creation".

News Network
July 16,2023

New Delhi, July 16: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader was today conferred with the 'The Great Son of India' award by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals. 

Mr Khader honoured with the award during a ceremony at the India International Centre in Delhi.

Justice V. Gopala Gowda, former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court and Supreme Court, and national President of Indian Conference of Intellectuals presided over the award ceremony. 

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhushan Haricharan participated in the program and the English translation of his autobiography 'Battle Not Over' was also released on the occasion.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was the Chief Guest.

Indian Conference of Intellectuals comprises senior judges and officials who hold positions as office-bearers, members, and patrons. The organization has previously conferred distinguished individuals, including senior judges, artists, business tycoons, scientists, and other accomplished intellectuals, with this prestigious award.

News Network
July 17,2023

Bengaluru, July 17: The Janata Dal (Secular) has decided not to take part in the two-day Opposition meeting being held at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru from July 17. 

"There is no question of the JD(S) participating in the opposition parties meeting, but on participating in the NDA meeting, we are yet to get an official invitation from the BJP chief. We will let our stand known once we get the invitation," Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Congress sources said that inviting the JD(S) would not have yielded any result as JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda have made it amply clear over the last few weeks that they will never align with the Congress, a party with which they had aligned in 2018 to form a government in the state. 

Meanwhile, senior functionaries of BJP and JD(S) said they are willing to forge a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. However, the ongoing negotiations between the parties, including discussions on local leadership, have led to a delay in making a formal announcement.

BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar said: "We have got to know that our party leadership has already invited JD(S), and I hope it will make up its mind and participate in the NDA meet on Tuesday''. 

Former Chief Minister Bommai Basavaraj on Sunday indicated that there is a possible alliance between the BJP and JD (S). “The talk is between our high command and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Already, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has expressed his feelings. The talks will be held in this regard and the next political development depends on the outcomes of the meetings."

With regard to this alliance, former CM H D Kumaraswamy will soon visit Delhi.  

The opposition meet will see 23 political parties come together, this includes the Nationalist Congress Party which is likely to skip the first day of the meet due to its internal problems.

The opposition meet in Bengaluru will also include the Aam Aadmi party (AAP). AAP agreed to take part only on Sunday after the Congress assured its support in the Delhi assembly to pass the Delhi ordinance that wlll enable the government to take back some powers from the LG.

Along with AAP the other parties who will participate in the opposition meeting includes: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress and Kerala Congress (M) among others. 

A few regional parties from the south who are not part of this group are BRS, YSRCP and AIMIM.

News Network
July 12,2023

Bengaluru, July 12: Asserting that he has never indulged in "adjustment politics" throughout his political life, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that, if someone proves that he had indeed done so, he would immediately quit politics.

The House also witnessed a banter on who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, when Siddaramaiah took a dig at senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stating that he has information that the latter will not be chosen for the key position.

Both these issues came up when the Chief Minister was making an intervention to clarify on 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to households, as JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's address in the Assembly.

"Mr Yatnal, I thought you are a good parliamentarian, but you repeatedly intervening doesn't make you a good parliamentarian. I know that you are also one of the aspirants to become the Leader of Opposition, please don't be under the impression that by repeatedly raising objections and intervening you will be made opposition leader," Siddaramaiah said, as Yatnal raised repeated objections.

"It won't happen like that, please sit. They (BJP leadership) will make whomever they want as LoP... Don't be under the wrong impression that you will be made (LoP), just because you repeatedly intervene when someone is speaking...according to my information, they will not make you," Siddaramaiah added.

Despite this being the second week since the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition.

Yatnal reminded Siddaramaiah that ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he had repeatedly predicted that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy would not become the Chief Minister, but after the poll, Kumaraswamy went on to hold the post.

"You are now predicting that I will not become the Leader of the Opposition...it means that I will become 100 per cent," he said, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah.

As Siddaramaiah reiterated that Yatnal will not become LoP and pointed out that there are other aspirants for the post like senior BJP legislators R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan among others, Yatnal rebuked by telling the Chief Minister his attempts to "set fire" within the party by trying to instigate its leaders and create rift between them, will not work out.

With Siddaramaiah once again stating that he has information that Yatnal will not be made the LoP, the latter countered by stating that this proves that the Chief Minister has indulged in "adjustment politics".

"You (Siddaramaiah) have information that I will not become LoP, it means you have entered into adjustment with someone (in BJP)," he said.

To this, Siddaramaiah hit back by stating that he has never done adjustment politics in his political career. "You can ask anyone, whether I have gone to any Chief Minister or Minister's house asking for any favour, while I was in opposition."

"I don't have such practice. I don't have the habit of making adjustments in my political life... I have been in this Assembly since 1983, Yediyurappa (BJP veteran) and I entered this Assembly together... Since 1983 to this day, if it is proven that I have indulged in adjustment politics with the opposing party, I will retire from politics immediately. I have not indulged in such a thing till today in my life," he added.

Several BJP leaders had recently come out in the open criticising their own colleagues, following the Assembly polls debacle, with statements that "adjustment politics" with a section of the Congress leaders, contributed to the party's rout in the Assembly elections, sparking off a political debate.

