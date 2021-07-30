  1. Home
  2. Concern as Dakshina Kannada, neighbouring districts inch towards 5% TPR

News Network
July 31, 2021

Mangaluru, July 31: In the wake of sudden spike in covid cases in Karnataka districts along Kerala border, virologist and state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) member Dr V Ravi has warned that if the test positivity rate (TPR) breaches 5%, it’s a cause for worry.

As per the latest state war room report, four districts along the Kerala border have a weekly TPR (average of seven days from July 23 to 29) inching towards 5%: Dakshina Kannada (4.42%), Chikkamagaluru (3.67%), Kodagu (3.44%) and Udupi (3.39%). Dakshina Kannada currently has 2,688 active cases, up from 1,933 two weeks ago.

“At Talapady check-post near Mangaluru along the Kerala-Karnataka border, about 150 to 170 people who have no negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate are being swabbed daily. At railway stations, up to 50 swabs are being taken daily. The plan is to ramp up testing at 12 such entry points into the state across the district. People from Kasargod, which reports 700 cases daily, come here every day,” said Dakshina Kannada district health officer Dr Kishore Kumar.

Interstate buses were recently allowed between Kasargod and Mangaluru.

As per the figures shared by Dr Ashok H, Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for Covid-19, taluks with a weekly TPR higher than 5% are Mangaluru (5.42%) and Sullia (5.89%).

Belthangady and Puttur also come close with 4.57% and 4.29% TPR respectively. Bantwal reported 3.43% TPR. Out of 44,812 samples tested from July 23 to 29, the district had 2,016 patients testing positive and the TPR reached 4.5%.

Exactly a month ago, Dakshina Kannada was elevated into a category-1 district with respect to unlocking measures as it had shown a reduction in TPR, which reversed on Thursday.

Dr Kumar pointed out, “Almost all activities were opened up four weeks ago. There’s no weekend curfew like before. The main aspect the district administration will focus on is increasing the number of tests. The migrating population will be strictly screened at checkpoints. Even in interior rural areas, our staff are conducting tests.”

While 1,422 active cases were reported in rural areas of the district in the last 14 days, 1,070 cases were reported in urban areas.

Compounding the problem is the fact that the district received 9,000 odd vaccine doses last Monday and hasn’t received a single dose after that.

“We’ve been told that 15,000 more doses have been allocated but we haven’t received any. The district has a target of vaccinating 1.78 lakh college students and staff. About 80% of them have been given at least one dose. But we don’t know how many medical students from Kerala coming to Mangaluru have been vaccinated,” he added.

News Network
July 17,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 17: Due to the landslide related obstruction between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur, the following changes were made in train services on Saturday.

The service of Train Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Junction Express Special departed from Mumbai CSMT on 16.07.2021 and Scheduled to arrive Mangaluru Junction on 17.07.2021 will terminate at Surathkal. (Buses are arranged for passengers to reach Mangaluru.)

The service of Train Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express is scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction 16.35 hrs. today will start from Surathkal at 17.16 hrs. (Buses are arranged for the passengers from Mangaluru Junction to reach Surathkal)

Special Help desks are organised at Mangalore Central, Kannur, Kozhikode and Shoranur Jn to guide the passengers. Help Line No. 0491-2556198.

The service of train Coimbatore Junction - Hisar Express Special, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.

The service of train Kochuveli- Chandigarh Express Special, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.

News Network
July 20,2021

abdullah.jpg

Udupi, July 20: A 24-year-old youth lost his life after being hit by a flying peacock when he was riding a scooter at Ermal near Kaup in Udupi district yesterday. 

Abdullah (24), a resident of Belapu village, was heading towards Padubidri on his scooter on NH-66 when the tragedy took place. 

It is learnt that the peacock which was trying to cross the highway by flying, hit Abdullah’s head causing him to lose control over his vehicle. 

The scooter crashed after hitting the road divider. Abdullah died on the spot. The peacock too died.

The mortal remains of Abdullah was handed over to the family after conducting the post mortem at Padubidri government hospital. A case in this connection was registered at Padubidri police station.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kaup have urged the authorities concerned to intervene to end the menace of peacocks that destroy crops in paddy fields and also fly over the highway. 

News Network
July 23,2021

rainfury.jpg

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, July 23: Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and evacuation of about 9,000 people, while the government has sounded a red alert in seven districts.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who reviewed the flood situation with top officials on Friday, directed all district in charge ministers and MLAs to oversee relief work in their areas.

He said the government would extend all necessary support to relief and rescue efforts and assist farmers who suffered losses due to the untimely rain and hailstorms.

Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said parts of Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dharward, Haveri, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada are facing the brunt of floods due to incessant rains over the past few days.

The rivers Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Bhima, Kapila (Kabini) and many others in Malnad and coastal Karnataka are in spate, said the KSDMA officer.

Details shared by him showed that 131 villages in 18 Taluks are badly hit, affecting 16,213 people.

While three people lost their lives, two are missing.

The rains damaged 21 houses completely and 804 houses partially. 65 bridges, 10 schools and a primary health centre were damaged, while 291.03 km of roads were washed away.

So far, 8,733 people have been evacuated to safety.

The state has opened 80 relief camps where 4,964 people are staying.

Landslides were reported in eight places, including Virajpet in Kodagu district and Arabail Ghat in Uttara Kannada district.

A red alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts for the next 24 hours in view of a possible heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert, in Belagavi and Dharwad, the officer said.

The rains have also led to filling up of most of the reservoirs in Karnataka, including the Almatti, Bhadra, KRS, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Narayanapura, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha, he said. 

