  1. Home
  2. Cong govt launches 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus ride for women in Karnataka

Cong govt launches 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus ride for women in Karnataka

News Network
June 11, 2023

shaktischeme1.jpg

Bengaluru, June 11: The Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday launched its first of the five poll guarantees, the ‘Shakti' scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D K Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy attended the event and also launched the logo of the scheme. 

"The free bus travel scheme is for social equality. It will benefit the minorities, women, and deprived classes. Women must match alongside men if a society is to prosper. Women's participation in the workforce is low in India compared to other countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the US," the Chief Minister said, as he hoped the move will boost women's participation in the workforce.

Reddy promised that Road Transport Corporations (RTC) won't lose any money due to the free bus travel scheme. "The government is committed to financially supporting the RTCs," he said. He pledged the scheme would be continued for at least 10 years. "We'll return to power after five years and continue the scheme," he said. 

Authorities will paste 'Free travel for women' stickers on the windscreens of the city, ordinary and express buses that form about 94 per cent of the schedules run by the state's four Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC). 

The scheme is expected to benefit the large majority of 42 lakh women who travel on RTC buses every day. The overall ridership is expected to rise by at least 10 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2023

hqdefault.jpg

Chennai, May 29: Wrestlers who have charged Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) former chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment have only made allegations and not furnished evidence and there is a process of law to be followed after complaints are made, TN BJP president K Annamalai said on Monday.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer, said arrests are not made in "99.9 per cent" of FIRs immediately and that even the CBI records arrest only while filing charge sheet and not after the First Information Report.

"No evidence has been furnished. Mere allegation (have been made)...government has registered FIR, formed committee, saying it will do a time-bound investigation. But is it fair to demand arrest without clearing the place (Jantar Mantar)," he asked, addressing a press conference here along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He said if evidence is released, the Delhi police is duty-bound to act.

If a woman makes an allegation against someone and seeks immediate arrest before proceedings, "what happens to the rule of law in the country," he asked.

Anyone can file a complaint and it goes through a process; it has to be probed and if there is evidence arrest can be recorded, Annamalai said.

He said he himself has made corruption allegations against DMK ministers, and asked if it would be alright to right away seek their arrest.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order in the capital city after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

They had had resumed their agitation against Brij Bhushan on April 23, demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. The police action against the sportspersons drew widespread criticism.

Annamalai made the comments when he and Singh addressed the media here over the ruling NDA's achievements in the past nine years, detailed various aspects related to different sectors over the period.

Singh said world leaders are now looking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guidance and advice.

"India's status has gone up in the last 9 years and that is the achievement. The world today is ready to be led by India under PM Modi because they understand the country has the capability," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 1,2023

SHIP.jpg

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is planning to launch a passenger ship service between the coast of the southern state and the Gulf countries to provide affordable travel for Malayali expatriates in the Middle East who are forced to pay exorbitant airline charges for their trips home.

A high-level meeting held here on Wednesday, May 31, decided to devise a plan to start a passenger ship service between Kerala and the Gulf, state Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said.

The minister said airline companies charge exorbitant money from ordinary expatriates for their travel during festive seasons. They are forced to set aside the lion's share of their meagre savings for travel, Devarkovil said.

The minister said the project was planned at the high-level meeting organised by the Mala bar Development Council and the Kerala Maritime Board.

The government is planning to launch the ship service with the cooperation of the Department of Non Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA), the official body of the diaspora of Kerala ethnicity, said Devarkovil.

In a Facebook post, the minister said the LDF government has allocated Rs 15 crore in this year's budget to solve the travel problems of expatriates. The idea is to start the ship service using this amount also, he said.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai, CEO Salim Kumar, NORKA General Manager Ajith Kolassery, MDC President C E Chakunni, office bearers M K Ayyappan, Zubair, and others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2023

police.jpg

New Delhi, May 29: A day after the Delhi Police ruthlessly cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

"If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.