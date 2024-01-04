  1. Home
Cong govt will not let Godhra-like incidents happen in Karnataka: Home Minister

News Network
January 4, 2024

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated on Thursday in Bengaluru that the Congress Government would not let incidents like the Godhra carnage take place in the state.

Commenting on the controversial statement by Congress MLC, CBK Hariprasad that a Godhra-like incident was being planned in Karnataka and the government should ensure safety and security of those travelling to Ayodhya, Parameshwara stated, “The Home Ministry does not have any information in this regard. If any information is received, the department is capable of handling the situation.”

“If the need arises, let us call Hariprasad and ask him about the statement. Our department knows how to handle the situation. Hariprasad is a senior leader. If he is making a statement, he should have information in this regard,” Parameshwara added.

The Home Minister also announced that no notice would be issued to Hariprasad over his statement.

“There is no necessity to issue a notice to him for questioning. If notices are given to all those who make statements, where will it end?” he questioned.

“Since it is a sensitive matter, we will see it through. Our intelligence sources will look into it and if they gather information in this regard, action will be initiated,” he stated.

The Karnataka BJP has demanded the arrest of Hariprasad for his remarks.

Speaking to the media here, Hariprasad said on Wednesday as per information available to him from various states, a Godhra-like incident could take place in Karnataka.

"There should be high vigil in Karnataka state. The Godhra incident took place in Gujarat in similar circumstances. Attempts are being made to orchestrate a similar incident here so security must be tightened. We don’t wish to see a development similar to Godhra here. This is my personal statement and there is no connection with the Congress party in this regard,” he maintained. 

News Network
December 28,2023

Over half-a-dozen airport directors, including those in Delhi and Jaipur, have received emails threatening to bomb the airport and planes.

Sources said that an email came at around 10:23 pm on Wednesday night (December 27, 2023) in which it was claimed that Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad airports would be bombed.

There was a stir at Jaipur Airport after receiving the threatening email on the official customer care ID.

On receiving the information, the CISF officials took charge and with the help of the local police, they started investigating, combing and sanitising the airport and the flights landing there.

The police have not found any suspicious object in their search so far and the CISF has now filed a written complaint with the Jaipur Airport police station.

Meanwhile, a probe is on to ascertain as to who sent the email to the airport directors on the ID of the customer care. 
 

News Network
January 2,2024

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law limiting its own powers, a momentous step in the legal and political crisis that gripped the country before the war with Hamas, and pitted the court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

The court’s 8-7 ruling has the potential to throw Israel’s national emergency government, formed after the Oct. 7 attacks, into disarray and reignite the grave domestic turmoil that began a year ago over the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan. Mass protests brought the country to a near-standstill at times, in one of the deepest political upheavals Israel had faced in its 75 years, and led to warnings of possible civil war.

The court, sitting with a full panel of all 15 justices for the first time in its history, rejected the law passed by parliament in July that barred judges from using a particular legal standard to overrule decisions made by government ministers.

The much-anticipated decision did not come as a total surprise to Israelis. A television station last week reported on a leaked draft of the ruling. But it heralds a potential showdown that could fundamentally reshape Israeli democracy, pitting the power of the government against that of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s political allies and their supporters want to make Israel into a more communal and nationalist state. Their opponents, who hold mildly secular vision of the country, accused the government of undermining democracy by lowering the barriers to a majority doing whatever it pleases.

Yariv Levin, the Israeli justice minister widely seen as the architect of the judicial overhaul, vowed to resume efforts to pass the package of controversial bills that included the newly overturned measure. He accused the high court of sowing divisiveness at a time when the nation is in danger.

Opponents of the judicial overhaul feared it would make the court much less able to prevent government overreach, and also make it much easier for the government to end the prosecution of Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

The timing of the decision was crucial: two retiring justices would have been ineligible to participate in the decision had it been delivered after mid-January. Legal analysts have calculated that without those justices, the court would have ruled to uphold the law, 7-6.
 

News Network
December 27,2023

Those testing positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka will have to undergo home quarantine for a week. Following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday, December 26, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that said that 36 individuals have tested positive for the JN.1 variant of the virus in the state. Currently, there are 436 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive placed under home isolation, closely monitored by health officials.

“Whoever gets Covid has to stay at home for a week. So, we have ordered that (any organisation) government or private should provide leave to a person if they are found to be having Covid-19 and unable to reach the office because of the same,” he said.

Despite the overall rise in Covid-19 cases, minister Rao reported that only seven deaths occurred due to the infection in the state. Among those, three were confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant.

The minister said that out of 60 samples sent for genome sequencing, 34 were identified as the JN.1 variant, along with another variant, JN.1.1. The health minister reassured public, stating that while the variant is new, there is no need for panic. “The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of interest, and there are no advisories suggesting it is dangerous,” he said.

During the meeting, acknowledging the severity of the situation, chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah advised caution and ordered an inspection of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state. Oxygen supply and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been notified to be equipped in the state to prevent oxygen deficiencies.

Currently, out of the 436 positive cases, approximately 400 individuals are in home isolation, and seven are in ICUs. “We keep track of these 400 odd patients who are on home isolation. Similarly, for those who are hospitalised, we will check on them. The data will be used for further precautionary measures,” he said.

Minister Rao said that the state government is securing additional resources. “Four oxygen containers will be procured to support both hospital and home settings. Those eligible have received both doses of the vaccine, and 30,000 additional precautionary vaccines have been requested from the central government. “The precautionary vaccine are corbett vaccines, The others, Covaxin and Covishield are currently not available. We have asked the union government requesting for the stock of these vaccines,” he said.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, 74 new Covid-19 cases were reported, accompanied by two deaths with comorbidities. Both deceased individuals hailed from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Karnataka detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Bengaluru city reporting 20 cases, Mysuru four, Mandya three, and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

Despite the rise in cases, Minister Rao assured that there will be no restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. He advised the public to exercise necessary precautions in crowded places.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the Covid-19 situation in the state and said that there was no need for people to panic about the situation. “People do not have to panic about the Covid-19 situation. They just have to be careful. We have increased the Covid-19 testing and taking all precautions. There are no restrictions on business,” he said.

