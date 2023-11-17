  1. Home
Cong made a Muslim Speaker, whom BJP leaders greet with ‘Sahab Namaskar’, says Zameer Ahmed

News Network
November 17, 2023

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has landed in controversy saying that the Congress made a Muslim -- U T Khader -- Speaker of the Legislative Assembly before whom the 'best-of-the-best' BJP leaders salute and say ‘Sahab Namaskar’.

During an election campaign in poll-bound Telangana, the Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister pointed out that no Muslim had ever become the assembly speaker in Karnataka's history, but Congress gave that respect to a person from the community this time.

"No one (from the Muslim community) in the history of Karnataka had become the Speaker of the assembly. Congress party made U T Khader the Assembly Speaker. Today the best-of-the-best BJP leaders stand before Khader saying ‘Sahab Namaskar’. Who made him? It’s Congress,” Khan told a gathering.

The minister said nine Muslims were elected to the Karnataka assembly in the May elections of 17 who were given tickets. Of these nine, five have been given 'power', he said.

As the minister's statement drew sharp criticism from various quarters, he said he had spoken only about the respect given to the Muslim Community by the Congress party and did not insult legislators of any party.

A statement issued by his office said that being a star campaigner in the Telangana Assembly polls, Khan has not spoken in an insulting manner against any individual or the party legislators.

“In Karnataka, the Congress party has given the highest respect for the Muslim community and given the post of speaker for the first time in the history of the state. In the legislative assembly, all the Congress, BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs will address the Speaker as honourable speaker. The Congress party had given that opportunity to rise to such a top post,” the statement read.

Khan also said the Karnataka BJP unit President B Y Vijayendra and others have read his statement 'wrong' and are trying to rake up a controversy.

News Network
November 9,2023

An independent United Nations expert has said that the systematic bombing of civilian infrastructure and widespread destruction of the besieged Gaza Strip by Israel amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity. 

The Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, said on Wednesday that the Israeli attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip caused the destruction or damage of 45% of all housing units in the besieged Palestinian enclave. 

He also warned that the destruction comes at a “huge cost in human lives.”

“Carrying out hostilities with the knowledge that they will systematically destroy and damage civilian housing and infrastructure, rendering an entire city – such as Gaza City – uninhabitable for civilians is a war crime,” he added

Rajagopal, the Human Rights Council commissioner, noted that when these actions are “directed against the civilian population, they also amount to crimes against humanity.”

The UN rapporteur stressed that the systematic or widespread bombing of housing, civilian objects and infrastructure is strictly prohibited by international law.

According to the expert, international humanitarian law is based on the distinction between civilian and military targets. He stressed that civilian housing in Israel does not represent military targets.

According to Rajagopal, the Israeli order to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, which was issued despite the lack of adequate shelter or aid for the displaced, while cutting off water, food, fuel and medicine and repeatedly attacking evacuation routes and “safe” areas, constituted a “cruel and flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

Also last week, a group of United Nations experts warned time was running out to “prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, expressing their deep frustration with Israel’s refusal to halt plans to decimate the besieged Gaza Strip.

They expressed grave concern about the safety of UN and humanitarian workers and hospitals and schools that are providing refuge and life-saving medical services to the people of Gaza.

Operation ‘clearly wrong’: UN chief

Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the number of civilians killed in Gaza indicates there is something “clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operation.

“There are violations by Hamas when they have human shields. But when one looks at the number of civilians that were killed with the military operations, there is something that is clearly wrong,” Guterres said.

“Every year the highest number of killing of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds,” Guterres added. “We have in a few days in Gaza seen thousands of children killed.”

Israel continues targeting residential areas across Gaza with 214 people killed in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza – including 4,324 children – since October 7.

Over 2 million Palestinians starving 

Al Mezan Center for Human Rights says half of those are children.

Thousands are also struggling to find “even a bite of bread” in Gaza. “People line up for hours at the very few functioning bakeries left,” the group said.

‘Enough is enough’

Martin Griffiths says conditions in the occupied West Bank are becoming “increasingly dire”.

He pointed to rising numbers of Palestinians killed and injured – including children – as well as growing displacement amid Israeli military and settler attacks.

Meanwhile, human rights groups say Israel has dramatically increased its use of administrative detention since the start of the aggression, while also turning a blind eye to cases of torture and degrading treatment in prisons.

Administrative detention is a procedure under which prisoners are held without charges.

Citing local NGOs, they said Israel has detained more than 2,200 Palestinians since October 7.

News Network
November 7,2023

Thrissur, Nov 7: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy who underwent a dental surgery at a private hospital in Kerala died tragically on Tuesday, November 7, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint with police for alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at the Malankara Medical Mission Hospital near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. 

The deceased Aron is the son of Kevin and Felja from Paramel House in Thrissur's Mundur around 12 km away from the hospital. He was admitted to the facility on Monday evening for undergoing pulpectomy, a dental procedure similar to root canal in which all the pulp in the pulp chamber and root canal of a tooth is removed.

The child was taken for the surgery by 6.15 on Tuesday morning. The surgery was over by 8.15 am and he was shifted to the post-operative observation room. However by 11.15 am, the child became unconscious as the cardiac activities became negative. Though the child was rushed to the ICU, his life could not be saved. His death was declared by 12.20 pm.

The relatives of the child alleged that the hospital authorities informed them of the boy's death all of a sudden, but failed to intimate them about the complications which developed post-surgery. They also demanded an arrest of the doctors who treated Aron.

While the relatives of the boy alleged that there was grievous medical negligence from the part of the hospital authorities, the administrative officer and PRO of the hospital Dixon CS claimed that the child died due to cardiac arrest. 

“The surgery went really well and the child was responding very positively to the post-operative recovery. However, his cardiac activities became negative after nearly three hours. The body has been taken to the Thrissur medical college hospital for postmortem,” said Dixon.

Following the incident, the Youth Congress workers led by its block level leaders have started protesting in the hospital premises.

The Kunnamkulam police have taken action by launching a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of relatives. Police said they are investigating the case, treating it as an unnatural death.

News Network
November 15,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday formally assumed charge at the state party office here.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda and senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

The 47-year-old first-time MLA and son of Yediyurappa, a BJP veteran and member of the party's all-powerful Parliamentary board, was appointed to the post on November 10.

Vijayendra, who had earlier served as the party's state unit's general secretary and vice-president, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year.

Vijayendra said earlier he has been given the responsibility as a party worker, and not just because he is the son of Yediyurappa.

He had said further strengthening the party organisation by taking everyone together and winning the maximum number of seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls were the major challenges before him. 

