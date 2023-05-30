  1. Home
  2. Cong minority cell demands reinvestigation into communally motivated murders in DK

Cong minority cell demands reinvestigation into communally motivated murders in DK

News Network
May 30, 2023

Mangaluru, May 30: Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee minority cell president Shahul Hameed KK has urged chief minister Siddaramaiah to order a reinvestigation into the murders of Masood of Bellare, Fazil of Mangalapete, Jaleel of Katipalla and Dinesh of Kanyadi that rocked the state.

In a letter to the chief minister, that was submitted through legislative assembly speaker UT Khader on Monday, Hameed demanded that all accused in the four murders should be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

“All communal murders in the district should be reinvestigated and a special investigation team (SIT) should be constituted for the purpose. Compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be paid to the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh on the lines of support extended by the state government to the family of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru,” Hameed told reporters.

Welcoming the decision taken by chief minister Siddaramaiah to reinstate Nuthana Kumari, wife of Praveen Nettaru, in the government job, Hameed said that the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh also should be given government jobs. Further, he demanded the arrest of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell in connection with the murder of Fazil. 

“Appropriate action should be taken against Sharan in connection with Fazil’s murder. The VHP leader had claimed at a public meeting in Tumkur that ‘our people murdered Fazil in Surathkal’. However, only an FIR was registered against him, but was not arrested,” he said.

“The government should ensure stringent action in all communal murders. The government should also ensure that there will be no disparity in the distribution of compensation to the kin of those who died in retaliation attacks. The government should consider all the five murders seriously and ensure equal justice to the families,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2023

police.jpg

New Delhi, May 29: A day after the Delhi Police ruthlessly cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

"If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 30,2023

Dhoni.jpg

Ahmedabad, May 30: Chennai Super Kings' triumphant captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not yet ruled out playing in the IPL next year but said for that to happen, his body will have to hold up.

Under the 41-year-old Dhoni's leadership, CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans here on Monday.

"Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL," Dhoni said after the final.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

This IPL his fans from across the country went to the venues in large numbers to cheer for him, chanting his name wherever CSK have played.

"It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout.

"I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple," Dhoni said.

Speaking about the match, Dhoni said, "Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn't work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today.

"I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya (Rahane) and a few others are experienced, so you don't worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask."

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who considers Dhoni his mentor, said he didn't mind losing to the two-time World Cup-winning India captain.

"I think we tick a lot of boxes and we play with our heart. We've always been a team that has stood together and no one gave up. We win together and we lose together. Maybe one of those games today," he said.

"I mean, I'm not one of those guys who makes excuses," Hardik said.

When asked about Dhoni, he said, "I'm very happy for him. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people."

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of the final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2023

pratap.jpg

Bengaluru, May 25: BJP leader and Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has called for a statewide protest from June if the Congress does not fulfill its poll guarantee of providing 200 units of free electricity to the people of Karnataka.

Free electricity, Rs 2,000 to women, free bus ride for women, and incentives for unemployed graduates among others are some of the guarantees which were promised by the Congress after coming to power.

Reiterating the poll promises by the Congress, Simha told reporters in Mysuru, “Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar when they made their poll promises did not highlight the terms and conditions to avail the benefits. They assured that a decision on these guarantees will be taken after the first cabinet meeting and that no one has to pay their electricity bills from June. However, they are now saying that these guarantees come with terms and conditions.”

He further stated that “If 200 units of electricity is free and the consumption exceeds by 10 units, the government should charge only for the extra 10 units. I will call for a statewide protest if at all the government does not give free electricity from June.”

He urged people not to pay electricity bills from June 1, if their consumption was below 200 units.

The Congress government is facing criticism from the BJP over the delay in the formation of the cabinet. There are already reports of people refusing to pay electricity bills and women demanding free bus rides in some places, in light of the Congress’ poll guarantees.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.