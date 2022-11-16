  1. Home
Congress alleges electoral fraud in Karnataka, demands CM Bommai's exit

November 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation and arrest of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in connection with a major electoral data theft scandal that has come to light in Bengaluru.

A nonprofit named Chilume Educational & Rural Development Trust was roped in by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct an awareness campaign under the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

However, it turned out that the nonprofit went door-to-door to allegedly collect personal details of citizens - caste, education, mother tongue, Aadhaar and so on. This was done using people who were given identity cards saying they were booth-level officers (BLO).

On Wednesday, the BBMP withdrew its consent that was given to the Chilume Trust because it “violated the conditions of the permission.”

“The shocking expose has revealed that those sitting in the citadels of power, including Bommai, are overtly and covertly responsible for theft of voter data, fraud and impersonation through brazen misdemeanors,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told a news conference here.

Surjewala said voter data collected by Chilume was uploaded on a private app called Digital Sameeksha, owned by its sister concern Chilume Enterprises Pvt Ltd. “Voters were made to believe that their information was being given to BLOs as a part of the voter registration drive,” he said.

The Congress also said that one Krishnappa Ravikumar, director at Chilume and DAP Hombale Pvt Ltd, is linked to IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Malleswaram MLA. Surjewala released pictures showing the minister cutting a cake with Ravikumar.

Apparently, Chilume was first allowed to conduct ‘voter awareness activities’ in the Shivajinagar constituency. Then, the BBMP gave the nonprofit permission to cover all 28 Assembly segments in Bengaluru.

“The sum and substance of this conspiracy is to deny the ordinary voter his right to vote and to tamper electoral list by surreptitious means,” Surjewala said, demanding action against Bommai, under whom the BBMP functions.

The Congress said it wants an investigation under the supervision of the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice.

“Never has such a fraud happened before,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said his party investigated this over the past two months. “About 18,000 people, who are (BJP) workers, were given ID cards,” he said. “They even identified vacant houses. Their plan is to get voters from somewhere else enrolled here. Also, they’re removing minority, SC, ST and OBC voters who don’t support them from the electoral rolls,” he claimed.

News Network
November 2,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 2: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), one of the key hardline Hindutva outfits in India, today described Justice H N Nagamohan Das, the retired High Court judge, as "anti-Hindu" and “anti-national” and urged the government not to have him in any committees going forward. 

The HJS was reacting to the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission's report on SC/ST reservation in which it blamed the "emergence of Vedic philosophy" for social inequality and caste system. 

HJS Karnataka spokesperson Mohan Gowda, in a video statement, said that Justice Das has been an "anti-national" for a long time. “He even released a book titled 'Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe' authored by Sudhakar S B. How can he agree to release a book that glorifies our enemy country (Pakistan)?” Gowda said.

He added that Justice Das had the habit of "insulting" the Hindu religion and its gods. "He has, time and again, insulted our gods, goddesses and scriptures. All practicing Hindus must condemn this unequivocally," Gowda said. 

The Commission, in its July 2020 report that the BJP government accepted recently, blamed "Brahmins, Upanishads, epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana” for social inequality and caste system. "This is wrong interpretation. He has insulted our holy scriptures," Gowda said, adding that the HJS would not tolerate it. 

“Sri Rama was not only a benevolent king, but also a harbinger of equal opportunities to lower caste people. There is a reference in Ramayana that he appoints a ‘Nishad' (Dalit) person as king. He takes the lead in picking and appointing this Nishad person. How can Justice Das misrepresent facts in his report?” Gowda said.

The state government, he said, should not appoint people like Justice Das to any committees. "Government should take steps to identify all such persons and stop them from giving misquoted reports," he said. 

News Network
November 12,2022

Actor Shah Rukh Khan added another feather to his hat. On Friday he was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. 

“Hold an honest and a gentle heart… there’s nothing needed to lead this life more successfully than these two qualities in your heart,” said the King Khan addressing the gathering.

“There will be times when we have to cheat with life,” he said. “There will be times when we have to cheat with people around us but in that one moment of weakness , if you can keep an honest and a gentle heart, then you will have the greatest life Allah and God and Bhagwan has given you.”

SRK was accompanied by Oscar-winner Dr Resul Pookutty who was awarded the SIBF award for contribution in the advancement of cinematic arts sound design.

Crowds cheered wildly and stood up on chairs to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor inside the ballroom of the SIBF as he walked in wearing an all-black ensemble and his trademark dimpled smile. He blew kisses and waved at the hundreds of people who thronged the hall as screams of “I love you Shah Rukh” rang through the hall. Some of those in the audience had begun queuing up at early as 10am outside the Sharjah Expo Centre for the event that was scheduled to begin at 6pm.

Indians Greeshma and Mejo arrived at 2pm with their children, 8-year-old Kevin and 4-year-old Joanne. “We stood for some time, then we sat down, then one of us was lying down, it was a long wait but worth it,” said an elated Greeshma who has been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan since she was in school.

“I have never seen him in person, and I wasn’t about to miss this one opportunity I had. When we joined the queue, it was already quite long. We met a lady who had been waiting since 10 in the morning.”

She said her biggest supporter was her 8-year-old son Kevin. “I love Shah Rukh Khan uncle,” he said. “I really like the movie Happy New Year. He dances very well.”

There were several others who had waited for long hours to meet their favorite actor. Ugandan nationals Maya and Zurah were two of them. “I feel like jumping on stage and giving him a hug,” said a very excited Zurah, laughing and clapping her hands. “We have watched all his movies on YouTube, and we love him. When he laughs, we laugh. When he cries, we cry. There is really no other actor like him. We love him so much.”

The audience started being allowed into the hall starting from 5:30pm. Many others who weren’t lucky enough to get into the hall stood outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Others watched his speech on the screens that had been set up throughout Sharjah Expo Center.

SRK will be returning to the big screen after a hiatus this year with three films. In a candid conversation with Indian journalist Faye D’Souza, he said he was rarely nervous before the release of a film.

“I think (my movies) are all going to be superhit films,” he said. “That is the belief I sleep with, that is the belief I wake up with. That is the belief that makes me at the age of 57 to go and do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day because if I didn’t have that belief, that at the end of it all, I am going to make a great product that a lot of people will like, I would not be able to do it.”

The actor, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in the world, ended the evening by enthralling his audiences with some of his most famous dialogues from movies like 'Baazigar', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Don' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' as crowds cheered him on.

News Network
November 13,2022

mutalik.jpg

 
Chikkamagaluru, Nov 13: Right wing outfit Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said 25 fierce Hinduwadis including him will contest the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, as independent candidates, aimed at protecting Hindus.

He alleged that the BJP which came to power with the support of Hindus has failed to protect the community and Hindutva.

"The BJP was born for and because of Hindutva...other than Modi (PM Narendra Modi) at the centre and Yogi (CM Yogi Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh, we are not able to see anyone else working or running the administration to save Hindutva.

The BJP that won in Karnataka because of the hard work of Hindus, could not protect Hindus and Hindu Karyakartas," Mutalik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, even today Hindu Karyakartas are suffering with Goonda Act cases against them and their names are mentioned in the rowdy sheet, and the BJP despite being in the government did not show any mercy on them by making efforts to take back cases, also there have been killings of many Hindu Karyakrtas.

"As Hindus in BJP who have won, have not been able to do anything, we fierce Hinduwadis in Karnataka like- karyakartas who are there for Hindutva and Swamijis- have resolved to enter politics to save Hindutva. So in the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls 25 fierce Hinduwadis will contest as independent candidates," Muthalik said.

To liberate Datta Peetha, to stop killings of Gomatha (cows), to free from Christian religious conversion, to save Hindu women from Love Jihad, they are contesting polls, with a resolve to protect Hindus, he further added.

The Datta Peetha shrine issue has been a controversial one in Karnataka for several years.

A temple in the name of Dattatreya and a dargah in the name of Sufi saint Baba Budan Dargah are located at the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills of the Western Ghats. Muthalik had recently said that he will contest in the next Assembly elections and that a study is on to finalise a constituency from where he has to contest.

