  2. Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur injured as his car overturns in Karnataka

Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur injured as his car overturns in Karnataka

News Network
April 15, 2023

chinch.jpg

Kalaburagi, Apr 15: Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who will be contesting from Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the information received, Chinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road.

The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, police said.

Chinchansur, who was a BJP MLC, quit the ruling party and resigned from the legislative council to join the Congress last month. He will be contesting the Assembly election slated for May 10 on a Congress ticket.

Baburao Chinchansur has been elected as MLA for 5 terms, 3 terms from Chittapur Assembly constituency (1989, 1994 and 1999), 2 terms from Gurmitkal Assembly constituency (2008-2013 & 2013-2018).

 He was the Minister for Textiles Ports & Inland Transport K. Siddaramaiah led Indian National Congress Karnataka Government.  After losing in 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on 29 August 2018.

After joining BJP in 2018, On 30 July 2022, BJP gave a ticket to Chinchansur for MLC by-polls. On 5th August 2022, he unopposed got elected as a Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (The Upper House of the Karnataka Legislature). Later on 20 March 2023, he resigned from his post.

On 22 March 2023, Baburao Chinchansur joined Indian National Congress in the presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar (two days after resigning from the MLC post).

News Network
April 3,2023

saudi.jpg

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of common interest and “the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries. The deal was brokered by China.

News Network
April 14,2023

SEZ.jpg

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched four special economic zones that will offer companies financial and non-financial incentives as it seeks to attract more foreign investment and position itself as a global business centre.

The aim of the new zones, which will be located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City, is to open up new opportunities for international investors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Saudi Arabia is open for business and welcomes investors from all around the world to see first-hand the historic opportunities we have to offer,” the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

“The new special economic zones launched today will significantly impact how business is done in the country, create tens of thousands of jobs, and contribute billions of riyals to our gross domestic product.”

The zones will take advantage of the Kingdom’s strategic location to create new hubs for businesses across key growth sectors so that they can launch and expand companies and technologies that will help shape the future, according to the SPA.

They will support existing national strategies and create new links with international frameworks, building on the competitive advantages of each region of the country to support key sectors such as logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other priority sectors in the Kingdom, it added.

The benefits to companies of operating in the zones will include: competitive corporate tax rates; exemption from customs duties on imports, production inputs, machinery and raw materials; 100 percent foreign ownership of companies; and flexibility to attract and hire the best talent worldwide.

The zones will also provide tremendous opportunities for developing the local economy, generating jobs, and localizing supply chains, officials said. They are said to represent a continuation of long-running initiatives that aim to transform the Kingdom into a global investment destination and a vital hub for global supply chains, by capitalizing on its position at the heart of global trade routes.

Thanks to a detailed program of regulations and incentives, the zones will offer rewarding and attractive benefits to foreign investors, officials said. The program will also allow for the acceleration of reforms required to facilitate business in all parts of the Kingdom, they added.

The new zones build on previous free-zone initiatives in the Kingdom, including the recent launch of an integrated special zone for logistics at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh. Together, they represent the first phase of a major, long-term program designed to encourage foreign direct investment, attract the most talented professionals from around the world, and promote entrepreneurship and economic development within the Kingdom, officials said.

The zones, which will be regulated by the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, will provide fresh solutions to the challenges many global businesses face as they attempt to localize and strengthen supply chains, they added, and help the Kingdom take advantage of key macroeconomic shifts to create a truly differentiated business environment, activating new sectors and value chains.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, who is the chairman of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, said: “This is an exciting moment. We are proud to see the launch of these four special economic zones that offer the chance for foreign investors to have a stake in the world’s fastest growing economy.”

The Secretary-General of the authority, Mr. Nabil Khoja, added, “With hugely attractive financial incentives, world-class infrastructure, business-friendly regulations and streamlined procedures for investors, there has never been a better time to be part of Saudi Arabia’s economic success story. The zones will become engines of growth, increasing the Kingdom’s export competitiveness, attracting talent, boosting technology and improving our global links.”

Special economic zones – or SEZs – are geographically defined areas that facilitate specific economic activities, such as investment, trade and employment, by providing competitive advantages and legislative frameworks that differ from the base economy. 

The newly launched zones cover a wide range of industries:

King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) SEZ

The premier destination for advanced manufacturing and logistics, from automobile supply chain and assembly to consumer goods, ICT to MedTech. Set in a prime location on the Red Sea, less than 90 minutes from Jeddah Airport, this 60km2 site offers unrivaled access to global trade routes through King Abdullah Port, ranked the world’s most efficient by the World Bank in 2022. Anchor investor Lucid, a leader in the global EV industry, will produce 150,000 EVs a year from its base in KAEC SEZ.

Jazan SEZ

An industrial center and key platform for trade with fast-growing markets in Africa and Asia. Jazan SEZ offers access to the largest port in the region for export of goods and import of materials, helping investors benefit from and contribute to large-scale infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and around the world, backed by easy access to both natural and industrial resources. Jazan is part of the Kingdom’s fertile southwestern region, providing opportunities for the manufacturing, processing and distribution of food products to cater for growing regional demand and meet food security challenges across the region.

Ras Al-Khair SEZ

A launchpad on the Arabian Gulf for leaders in the maritime industry, Ras Al-Khair SEZ is a fully integrated marine ecosystem, with a rich network of existing investors – 40% of the zone is already reserved – and myriad opportunities across shipbuilding and repair, offshore drilling and maritime value chains.

Cloud Computing SEZ, located in King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

In King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), a new Cloud Computing SEZ will serve as  a hub for emerging and disruptive technologies. A direct manifestation of the Kingdom’s ‘Cloud First’ policy, the Cloud Computing SEZ underlines the Kingdom’s commitment to digital innovation and the fast-growing tech sector. The Zone is based around an innovative hybrid model that allows investors to establish physical data centers and cloud computing infrastructure in multiple locations within the Kingdom. 

News Network
April 11,2023

hamas.jpg

Reacting to a threat-riddled speech by the Israeli prime minister, Hamas resistance movement says Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks will not weaken Palestinians' resolve to defend the al-Aqsa Mosque against the occupying regime's aggression.

"Netanyahu’s speech cannot frighten our Palestinian people," the movement's spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Monday, adding that Palestinians "will continue the battle to defend the identity of al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of the war waged by the enemy."

Qassem's remarks came as the Tel Aviv regime has been dangerously stoking tensions throughout the occupied territories and beyond since Wednesday, when it carried out a savage attack on Palestinian worshipers, who were observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site.

The first bout of the raids saw the regime's forces storming the compound, beating the Palestinian worshipers there before arresting and forcing out hundreds of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the violence.

The raids prompted several rounds of retaliatory rocket strikes against the occupied territories from the direction of the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is headquartered, as well as from Lebanon and Syria. 

During his Monday speech, Netanyahu admitted that the regime has responded to retaliatory strikes by dropping "50 tons of bombs" on ground targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

He also accused Hamas of being behind the reprisal attacks that targeted the occupied territories from Lebanon, saying, "We will not allow" Hamas "to establish itself in Lebanon" by acting on "all fronts."

The Israeli premier also claimed that the regime had thwarted "hundreds of operations" in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, alleging that the regime could reach the resistance everywhere.

Responding to Netanyahu's claims, Qassem described his speech as an attempt to falsify the facts, saying that the Israeli occupation was "the basis of all tensions" across the occupied territories.

The occupiers are the ones "who practice terrorism systematically and continuously," the Hamas' official said, pointing out that the Palestinian people are waging a legitimate battle to restore their right to freedom and independence.

He added that "Netanyahu’s threats against our Palestinian people, Syria, Lebanon and Iran prove that the occupying regime is a menace to the entire region and its interests."

Hundreds injured in Israeli forces’ Nablus raid

In another development on Monday, at least 216 Palestinian citizens were injured in a raid by Israeli forces on Beita village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, 185 Palestinian citizens suffered breathing problems after Israeli forces fired tear gas bombs at them in Beita.

The society added that 22 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces’ rubber-coated metal bullets while two others were injured in the head by tear gas bombs.

The raid took place after earlier the same day, thousands of Jewish settlers, protected by the regime’s forces, stormed Mount Sabih, which is located between the three Palestinian villages of Qabalan, Yatma and Beita, south of Nablus, demanding the legalization of the settlement outpost of Evyatar.

Seven Israeli ministers, including finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and the extremist minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, participated in the pro-settlement march in addition to more than 20 lawmakers.

According to the regime’s media outlets, Jewish settlers plan to hold a big festival in the settlement outpost and some of them will stay in the outpost to impose a fait accompli there. 

