Congress emerges single largest party in ULB polls in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 30: The Congress on Thursday emerged as the single largest party in the ULB polls as it raced past the ruling BJP after winning 501 seats out of 1,184 total seats in Karnataka.

The voting for 58 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) consisting of 1,184 seats went to polls on December 27 and the results were announced today.

BJP emerged as the second largest party by winning 433 seats, JDS 45 and others 205, the state election commission said.

Of the 166 City Municipal Council wards, Congress won 61, BJP 67, JDS 12 and others 26.

Of the 441 Town Municipal Council wards, Congress won 201, BJP 176 and JDS 21. Of the 588 wards of the Pattana Panchayats, Congress bagged 236, the BJP 194 and the JDS 12 while others won in 135 wards.

Commenting on the results, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has done well, but was expected to do better. "Our party has not been doing well in wards where minorities are the dominant community. Despite this, we have succeeded in making some improvement, but we were expecting better performance. Notwithstanding this, the government will take up development works in these wards without any discrimination," he said.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment that the BJP has lost footing in ULB elections, Bommai said, "The Congress is talking about its footing in the state. But, it does not have feets at all. Therefore, they are making such comments."

"Siddaramaiah should know that the BJP has won more seats in gram panchayats and town municipalities than before, and by winning three to four wards of the ULBs dominated by minorities, the Congress should not get elated," Bommai said.

Replying to Siddaramaiah's comment that his party will come to power in the next state election, he said it is a mere dream of the Congress and added that the BJP will return to power in 2023 and rule till 2028.

"That is the dream of the Congress. Let them dream. There is no tax on dreaming. Their dream will remain a dream. Looking at the ground realities, BJP is going to win the 2023 assembly elections and continue to rule till 2028," he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said Congress winning more seats than the ruling BJP reflected its hopeless governance. "This is an indication of what we can expect in the eventual General Elections," he added.

People have rejected the money power of the BJP and taught a lesson to it for its corrupt image and anti-people policies, Siddaramaiah said. However, the results are not precursor for future elections, he clarified.