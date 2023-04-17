  1. Home
Congress eyes Lingayat vote bank in Karnataka with Shettar’s unexpected entry

News Network
April 17, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 17: The Congress in Karnataka has got a shot in the arm with senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar switching over to it.

Buoyed by the development, the party has clearly set its eyes on drawing the Lingayat vote bank to its side.

Lingayat vote bank is standing firmly with BJP so far. With the joining of former D.C.M. Laxman Savadi and Shettar, both senior Lingayat leaders from the saffron party, the Congress has already started working towards it. The party is projecting that the exit of Shettar is a setback to the community.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has announced that following the joining of Shettar, his followers, leaders across the state are joining the party. "I am authorising the district committees to complete the formalities of their joining at the respective places," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated, in BJP, Yediyurappa was the top leader and second to him is Shettar. Yediyurappa was insulted by the BJP. He was thrown out of CM's post. "He (Yediyurappa) wept at the time of his resignation.

After Yediyurappa, Shettar is the Lingayat community leader. Denial of ticket to Shettar is ill conceived. It has threatened his self respect, his community and his followers. "Jagadish Shettar is not confined to the north Karnataka region. He is a state-wide leader. Denial of ticket to a person like him, who does not have any allegations is a big crime by BJP," he said.

The BJP party which was upbeat about its chances after the release of first and second list of candidates is in utter shock and surprise with the unfolding of events. BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, reacting to Shettar's exit stated that though it is a temporary setback for the party, they will face it.

Shettar had also stated that there is an attempt to finish off Lingayat leadership within BJP. Sources in Congress revealed that the party has already started projecting Shettar and Laxman Savadi as Lingayat faces of the party. Till date, Congress did not have similar mass leaders from the Lingayat community.

The Lingayat vote bank had abandoned Congress after late CM Veerendra Patil's unceremonious dethroning in 1990. Under the leadership of Patil, a Lingayat strongman, Congress had won 178 seats out of 224 MLA seats in 1989, which is its largest victory till date.

The grand-old party is seeing the development as a golden opportunity to draw the Lingayat vote bank to its side. BJP insiders maintain that with Yediyurappa retired from electoral politics, the saffron party will face an uphill task to keep the Lingayat vote bank intact, from which it derives its core strength ahead of Assembly polls. 

News Network
April 15,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 15: A speeding car claimed the life of a pedestrian at Mukka near Suratkal on the outskirts of the city on Friday April 14.

The deceased has been identified as Raghava alias Jeevan (36), a resident of Belalu.

The car sped away after knocking the man who was walking on the road side. However, it was traced near Haleangadi and confiscated by the police.

Raghava used to set up tents for Dharmasthala Yakshagana troupe. He was on his way to work when the mishap occurred. 

The deceased is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

A case has been registered in north traffic police station.

News Network
April 17,2023

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, could fall on Saturday, April 22, 2023, according to the International Astronomy Centre.

The exact date will only be confirmed based on the moon sighting, with countries across the Islamic world set to investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday, April 20.

The International Astronomy Centre said in a Twitter post that sighting the crescent on Thursday is nearly impossible with the naked eye or a telescope in most Arab and Islamic countries, except parts of West Africa. Specific conditions, such as an accurate telescope, a professional observer, and exceptional weather, are required for the sighting to be possible.

Based on this principle, the centre predicts Eid Al Fitr to fall on Saturday, April 22. The center also clarified that these predictions are based on "astronomical information" and that criteria for the beginning of the month vary across the Islamic world.

The GCC countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, have already announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for public and private sectors. UAE and Saudi Arabia have declared a four-day weekend, while Qatar has announced an 11-day holiday. Oman and Kuwait will observe a five-day weekend.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening, April 20, and report any sightings to the nearest court or contact center. Muslims with the ability to do so are encouraged to join the committees formed for this purpose and participate in the process of sighting the crescent.

News Network
April 15,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Congress party on Saturday released the third list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The party has fielded former deputy CM of the state Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. 

This comes a day after Congress lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of not treating its leaders in the right way. While talking to the media, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP should not have treated Savadi like this by denying him a ticket at all despite the fact that he's a senior leader in the party.

"Laxman Savadi was denied a ticket (by the BJP). Since he is a senior leader, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. The only condition Savadi has made (to Congress) is that he should be treated properly with all due respect," he added.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar also stressed the same adding that 'Laxman Savadi was humiliated by the BJP'. He said, "He (Laxman Savadi) feels that he has been humiliated (by the BJP). It is our duty to take such great leaders into Congress. Around 9-10 sitting legislators want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them."

The BJP on Friday sharply reacted to Congress's decision to give a ticket to former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi who recently left BJP. Arun Singh, BJP Karnataka in-charge said, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake & will regret it later."

Congress has so far announced candidates on 209 out of 224 assembly seats in the state.

Karnataka Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates for the state's Assembly election before the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Congress's first candidate list for Karnataka polls said, "Congress party has already cleared all the names that the central selection community and the screening community had cleared it."

In a release, Congress announced that DK Shivakumar will be contesting from Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. Amid expectations that Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress high command.

In the second list of 42 candidates, 41 were from Congress and one seat is marked for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier.

In the second list, four leaders who joined the Congress recently have been given tickets. They are N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas and V S Patil.

