  1. Home
  2. Congress to hold ‘BJP hatao, beti bachao’ protests at block and district levels

Congress to hold ‘BJP hatao, beti bachao’ protests at block and district levels

News Network
July 22, 2023

Mangaluru, July 22: The Karnataka state unit of Congress has decided to launch protests at block and district levels with the slogan ‘BJP hatao, beti bachao’ to condemn the incident of tribal women being paraded naked by BJP supporters in Manipur.

KPCC spokesperson AC Vinayaraj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence in the sexual harassment case related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Hathras gang rape and murder, Unnao rape case, Bilkis Bano case and rape and murders in Kashmir has led to such lawlessness in Manipur. Hence, the Congress will launch protest series in all blocks and districts soon, he told reporters here on Friday.

The Manipur violence has resulted in the death of over 150 people and left nearly 300 injured besides displacement of over 40,000 people, he said.

“Women are being raped and public properties are set on fire when the police remain silent spectators. This is a government-sponsored ethnic violence that began four months ago. The BJP government led by N Biren Singh and MLAs have written to the PM seeking help to save the state. Meanwhile, several organisations and political parties also have urged the Prime Minister to intervene. However, the PM and home minister Amit Shah were busy campaigning for the Karnataka assembly election,” Vinayaraj said.

He charged the central government of keeping people in the dark about the ethnic violence in Manipur. “It is highly condemnable that two tribal women were sexually assaulted and paraded naked. The incident has brought disgrace to the entire human race. The Prime Minister has responded to the issue only after the intervention of the Supreme Court,” he said and questioned the central government for not imposing President’s rule in Manipur.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 21,2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Gujarat government in Rahul Gandhi’s Modi surname remark case. SC also issued notice to complainant & Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi on Gandhi’s plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 4. SC said limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be suspended.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra heard the matter.

The Congress leader had challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over 'Modi surname' remark back in 2019.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had on July 18 agreed had to hear Gandhi's plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter and sought urgent hearing.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it may lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "how all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. He was apparently referring to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, two fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India.

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2023

chandrayan.jpg

New Delhi, July 14: India’s third unmanned lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, aimed at exploring the south polar region of the moon, soared into the sky successfully at 2.35 pm on Friday as planned from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here. 
 
The precise goal is to make a soft and safe landing on the lunar surface, and if the mission is successful, India will only be the fourth country to have achieved the feat, joining the elite club of the US, Russia, and China. The south-polar region of the moon is of intense interest due to the presence of many permanently shadowed craters which could contain water ice and precious minerals. 
 
At the end of the 25-hour and 30-minute countdown, LVM3-M4, India’s largest and heaviest launch vehicle, LVM3-M4, lifted off at 2:35 pm with the 3,900-kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, including the lander. Minutes later, it transferred the satellites into the Geo Transfer orbit as scientists, including ISRO Chairman S Somnath and his predecessors, were watching the launch from the Control Command Centre. 

Billed as a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 which failed after the lander crash-landed on the moon 48 days later, Chandrayaan-3 will seek to demonstrate end-to-end landing and roving capabilities. The spacecraft will take about 40 days to make a soft landing on the lunar surface which is expected to be between August 23 and 24, eight days lesser than what the Chandrayaan-2 mission took. 
 
The success of Chandrayaan-3 will also help the ISRO fast-tracking its planned manned mission to the space, named Gaganyaan. 
 
The Chandrayaan-3 lander carrying a rover within it will be carried into an orbit around the moon by the propulsion module. A little later, the lander will separate from that module and will attempt to make a soft landing in the south polar region of the moon, which is of intense interest as it has many permanently shadowed craters which could contain water ice and precious minerals. 
 
India’s first unmanned mission, Chandrayaan-1, which took off on October 22, 2008, demonstrated the country’s ability to reach the surface of the moon and discover water on the lunar surface, while the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s aim was to make a soft landing on the moon. 
 
Learning lessons from the failure, the ISRO has made several significant modifications to Friday's mission with officials attributing the 2019 failure to malfunctioning of the onboard computer and propulsion system. 
 
This time around, the lander’s legs have been strengthened, a fifth engine has been removed to reduce the weight, and the landing area has been expanded from 500mx500m (in Chandrayaan-2) to 4kmx2.4 km area in Chandrayaan-3. Several special tests like Integrated Cold and Integrated Hot tests and Lander Leg mechanism performance tests have also been conducted to ensure the success of the mission, the officials added.
 
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is yet another attempt to achieve the goal with the help of a rover. The spacecraft, according to officials, will have four payloads which will study moon quakes, how the surface of the moon allows heat to flow through it, the plasma environment near the moon's surface, and enable scientists to measure the distance between Earth and moon “very accurately.”
 
The two rover payloads study composition of the moon’s surface using X-rays and LASER, while the propulsion module payload will explore the Spectro-polarimetric signatures of the habitable planet, Earth. The mission is divided into three phases -- Earth Centric, Lunar Transfer, and Moon Centric. 
 
The work on Chandrayaan-3 began just a few months after the failure of Chandrayaan-2, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed ISRO’s plans. By demonstrating its capabilities to soft-land on the moon, the ISRO is also hoping to expand its business as it is already launching private satellites from Sriharikota.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2023

Bengaluru, July 14: The grant of 35.33 acres of gomala land to the RSS-linked Janaseva Trust in Bengaluru has been put on hold by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration, along with other such allotments made by the previous BJP government.

In September last year, the BJP government gave 35.33 acres of gomala  — government land reserved for animal grazing — at Kurubarahalli, Tavarekere in Bengaluru South taluk to the Janaseva Trust. 

Five days after taking office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a note on May 25, directing authorities to maintain the status quo on lands granted by the previous BJP government.  

In a written reply to BJP lawmaker ST Somashekar’s question on government lands given to various organisations in the Bengaluru South taluk, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda cited the CM’s note to say that the allotment of 35.33 acres to the Janaseva Trust is on hold. 

Gowda said the CM’s note is applicable not just to the Janaseva Trust, but to all allotments made in the months leading up to the Assembly election. 

The Janaseva Trust runs educational institutions at Channenahalli on Magadi Road. When contacted, Janaseva Trust secretary Nirmal Kumar said: “There is no communication regarding this to the Trust from any source of the government.”

Between 2019 and 2022, when the BJP was in power, 252.36 acres of gomala land in nine districts was granted to various organisations, including the Adichunchunagiri Mutt, Siddaganga Mutt, ISKCON, Rashtrotthana Parishat, Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, Vokkaligara Sangha and others. 

“We’re reviewing cases of hurried allotments, which includes undeserving grants,” Gowda said. The minister pointed out that one nonprofit was granted 35 acres of land for the purpose of a goshala. “We will review grants on the basis of eligibility and objective. We'll look at whether or not public interest was involved,” he added. 

In 2018, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) had flagged the grant of gomala lands. 

The Karnataka Land Revenue Rules require 30 acres to be earmarked for every 100 cattle as gomala. A deputy commissioner can reduce gomala land only with prior approval. The CAG had pointed out that various High Court judgements asked the government not to grant gomala land. But in January 2008, rules were amended to allow grant of gomala land situated in and around city limits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.