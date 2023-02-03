Congress kick-starts Praja Dhwani Yatra covering north south Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
February 3, 2023

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar on Friday, February 3, embarked on separate bus tours as part of party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' ahead of the Assembly elections, which is about three months away.

The team headed by Siddaramaiah will tour Assembly constituencies in north Karnataka region while Shivakumar will cover the southern districts.

The Siddaramaiah-led team comprising 35 leaders started from Basavakalyan in Bidar district. He will visit 'Anubhava Mantapa' to pay respects to the statue of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara before addressing a public meeting there.

The state Congress chief's poll campaign started from Mulbagal in Kolar district after paying homage at the ancient Ganapati temple in Kudumalai.

He later tweeted, "Worshipped Maha Ganapati’s Saligram statue at Kudumalai in Mulbagal. I prayed that the Praja Dhwani Yatra should go on without any hassle in Kolar district."

Earlier, Shivakumar's convoy arrived to a rousing welcome at K R Puram in the East Bengaluru as a large number of party workers thronged to garland him and others in the bus.

Later, sharing a video, Shivakumar tweeted, "A glimpse of people's trust in Congress Party's vision- this is how KR Puram welcomed us with inexplicable enthusiasm and love."

Shivakumar will be undertaking his bus yatra between February 3 and 9, heading a team of 54 party leaders.

News Network
January 22,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Shivananda Patil, who was announced as the JD(S) candidate for the next assembly elections in Karnataka, passed away due to a heart attack late on Friday night. He was 54.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and party leader HD Kumaraswamy shared the news of Shivananda Patil's demise on his official Twitter handle.

HD Kumaraswamy wrote on Twitter, "The untimely death of party candidate Mr Sivananda Patil has left me deeply shocked. Mr. Patil, who retired after selfless service in the army, had an irrepressible desire for social service. Possessing excellent organizational skills and dynamism, he became very dear to me within a short time of our acquaintance." (sic)

"I am personally deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Sivananda Patil. I pray that his soul rests in eternal peace and his family gets strength to bear the grief," the former Karnataka CM wrote.

Patil was announced as the JD(S) candidate from Sindagi constituency. On January 18, he participated in JDS pancharatna yatra in Sindagi along with Kumaraswamy. He was a retired army serviceman.

Sivananda is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The JD(S) also expressed its grief over Patil's demise tweeted, "Deeply saddened to report that Mr Sivananda Patil, JDS candidate for Sindagi Assembly Constituency passed away untimely due to heart attack. On this occasion, we pray that his family gets the strength to bear this grief. Let us pray for the departed soul to rest in peace."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in April-May 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, has made it explicitly clear that it has no plans to partner or ally with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in the state.

Since its formation, the JD(S) has never formed a government on its own, but had been in power twice in coalition with the BJP in 2006 and with Congress for 14 months after the May 2018 Assembly polls- with Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. In the 2018 polls, the JD(S) managed to win 37 seats.

This time the party has set an ambitious target of winning at least 123 out of the total 224 seats going to polls by May, and has been seeking votes repeatedly invoking regional Kannadiga pride and asserting itself to be the only Kannadiga party.

News Network
January 27,2023

Nanded, Jan 27: A 22-year-old medical student was strangled to death and set ablaze allegedly by her father, brother and three other male relatives over her love affair in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, an official said.

The police on Friday arrested the five for the killing that took place on January 22 in Pimpri Mahipal village under Limbgaon police station, around 600 km from Mumbai, an official said.

Shubhangi Jogdand was strangled to death with a rope by her family members, who later set her ablaze and threw her remains in a stream to destroy the evidence, he said.

The victim was a third year student of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and her marriage had been fixed.

However, she informed the man chosen by her family that she was in love with another man from her village, the official said.

The victim's family had been upset after the wedding was called off, he said.

The woman’s father, brother, uncle and cousins took her to a farm on the night of January 22, and they allegedly killed her and tried to destroy the evidence, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added. 

News Network
January 28,2023

Mangaluru: The daily flight to Delhi from here, commenced on Friday. IndiGo Flight 6E 6303 departs Delhi at 2.55 pm, and lands at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 pm. Flight 6E 6304 departs MIA at 6.35 pm, to reach Delhi at 9.35 pm.

Flight 6E 6304 (MIA-Delhi), had 147 passengers booked on Friday. Bookings for 6E 6304 on Saturday stood at 170, for the flight scheduled to depart MIA.

Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6 pm to 9.30 am, from Monday to Saturday at MIA, due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on Friday.

IndiGo will however, not be operating flight 6E 172 from Monday-Saturday. This flight will now operate only on Sundays, when re-carpeting work will not be carried out. Flight 6E172 operated from Mangaluru to Kolkata via Bengaluru. 

This flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12.15 pm, and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.20pm. From Bengaluru, this flight will depart at 2pm, and is scheduled to reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm.

