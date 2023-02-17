Congress launches 'flower on ear' campaign against ruling BJP in Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
February 18, 2023

flower.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Intensifying its election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, the Congress on Saturday launched a 'poster war' against the BJP by pasting 'Kivi Mele Hoova' (flower on the ear) on BJP posters in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The campaign was pursued aggressively a day after Congress MLAs tucked flowers on their ears inside the assembly floor to show their protest against the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling BJP.

The Congress stepped up the 'Kivi Mele Hoova' campaign by taking it to the streets now, the party said in a statement.

"Posters of 'Kivi Mele Hoova' are seen on the top of the BJP 'Achievement Wall' paintings and posters in many parts of the Bengaluru city and Mangalore this morning," it added.

Karnataka Congress on Friday had attacked the BJP government for failing to fulfil 90 per cent of its 2018 manifesto promises and also for utilising only 56 per cent of allocated funds of the 2022-2023 budget, the statement said.

Former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, Congress state president D K Shivakumar and other Congress MLAs sported flowers on their ears to highlight that BJP was making people 'phool' out of people, it added.

The 'Kivi Mele Hoova' is a pamphlet showing flowers tucked on the ear pasted on BJP posters.

The Congress poster appeared on BJP posters showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

These posters were seen on Jayamahal Road in Bengaluru and Kankanadi in Dakshina Kannada district, a Congress activist said.

The BJP in reaction started a Twitter campaign "Thatt Antha Heli" (Reply Quickly) to portray Congress as a corrupt party.

The Congress in the past had started 'PayCM' campaign alleging that the BJP government charges 40 per cent commission on all public works.

A wordplay on digital payments firm PayTM, the PayCM campaign had a QR code showing Bommai's face in the middle. 

February 9,2023

BCCI.jpg

Mangaluru: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) will be organising ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ in Mangaluru’s Town Hall from March 3 to 5, according to a release issued by convenors Mansoor Ahmed (Azad) and Mumtaz Ali.

The three-day grand Beary festival will present business fest, food fest, exhibition, symposium, and cultural programmes among other activities. 

A job fest will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last day, i.e. on March 5 wherein reputed firms can recruited eligible and qualified job seekers.

Those who want to set up business and food stalls at Beary Mela venue and those who are willing to participate in cultural programmes can immediately contact BCCI office on landline number 0824 – 4262323 or mobile number 9535563897, stated BCCI president SM Rasheed Haji. 

News Network
February 4,2023

Dr Amathe Vikram.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Dr Vikram Amathe, the new superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural, has issued a warning against those who spread rumours on social media. 

Dr Amathe, who took charge as the new SP on February 1, interacted with the media today (February 4) and said that the police would keep a surveillance on bad elements rumours mongers as well as rowdy sheeters.

He said that a social media monitoring cell will be set up in two subdivisions - Puttur and Bantwal  - in the coming days to verify and find reasons behind certain social media posts and rumour mongers would be booked. 

When recklessness and unruliness on part of private bus drivers was brought to his notice, the SP said, that awareness would be created among bus drivers and conductors. 

“Strict action will be taken on motorists breaking traffic rules, like speeding, moving without insurance, riding around without helmets, triple riding, going the wrong way etc. We are also planning to start counselling on traffic for those who violate traffic rules and habitual offenders.

He said that community policing would be prioritized in the district and warned that police would show zero tolerance towards organized crime which will effect law and order. 

“The beat system needs to be reactivated in rural areas as senior citizens live in many isolated places. There are more chances of crime in such areas. We will start the beat system and patrolling in those particular places. As Dakshina Kannada shares the border with Kerala, we will strengthen the check posts in those areas,” he said.

“As election in inching closer, election preparedness will also be on the priority. We will file FIR if hate speeches affect the law and order,” he said.

Dr Vikram Amathe hails from Belagavi. He is a 2012 batch officer who has served in Bellary and Mysuru as DCP admin crime and traffic, Chamarajanagar as additional SP during election, in Dakshina Kannada during MP election, Shivmogga and Belagavi. He had served as a veterinary doctor for four years and SBI technical officer for two years earlier.

News Network
February 14,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court has cancelled criminal proceedings against a man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim and the accused married.

The victim had married him after turning major and the couple even had a child while the case was pending.

The bench headed by Justice K Natarajan, while looking into the petition by a resident of Mandya to quash the POCSO and rape charges under IPC sections against him, gave the verdict on Monday. The bench opined that the decision in this regard was made considering the interest of the child and the mother.

The bench remarked that the victim has attained majority now and is capable of taking independent decisions and selecting a life partner. She had married the accused and had a son out of wedlock. She has also agreed to quash the case against the accused person, the bench said.

Considering the interests of the victim, child and their future, the quashing of the POCSO case against the accused is appropriate, the court stated.

The victim's father had lodged a complaint on January 27, 2021 with the Arekere police station that when the girl had gone to her grandmother's place she went missing. The girl was found later with the accused. The police had lodged a case under POCSO and IPC sections.

The case was under trial in Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mandya. The accused had made an appeal in the High Court.

The counsel C N Raju representing the accused submitted to the court that the accused had gone to judicial custody and after coming out on bail, married the victim on May 31, 2021. The couple are leading a peaceful life and the wife, who is also the victim, does not have any objection to quash the case.

The public prosecutor submitted that the victim had voluntarily gone with the accused as she could not bear the torture from the father. 

