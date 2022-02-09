  1. Home
  Congress will make hijab compulsory for Hindus if it comes to power, claims Sunil Kumar

News Network
February 9, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: While all attention is on the Karnataka High Court's verdict expected Wednesday on wearing hijab, Karnataka BJP Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said, "We should respect the order of the High Court on hijab row."

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sunil Kumar attacked the Congress, saying "if it comes to power, the leaders of Congress will make the wearing of hijab compulsory for Hindus. Congress should come out of a communal mindset.

"Congress party has always been sided with divisive forces from 1947. During partition also Congress was with forces who wanted to divide the country. In the present situation also the party is supporting the divisive agenda," he said.

Sunil Kumar turned his guns on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he started celebrating Tipu Jayanti which led to the killing of Hindu leaders. "Siddaramaiah says he is against wearing of the tilak, he is opposing the Anti-Conversion Bill," he said.

Araga Jnanedra, the state Home Minister said that those arrested for the violence are outsiders and not students. Action will be initiated on the untoward incidents happening in the state. He also criticized state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for alleging that Tricolour was removed for hoisting 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' in Shivamogga College.

Meanwhile, Nassir Hussain, the Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka addressing media persons in New Delhi said that the internal politics within the BJP Karnataka unit is resulting in the hijab crisis. "A group of leaders within the BJP do not want Basavaraj Bommai to become the Chief Minister. Now, they are at play. Due to internal politics of BJP, the state is suffering," he stated.

Basavaraja Rayareddy, senior Congress leader and former minister demanded implementation of the President's Rule in the state as the state government failed to control the law and order situation in the state. "The government is in the clutches of RSS. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has zipped his mouth," he stated.

Meanwhile, another Congress local leader Ibrahim Khan has kicked up a controversy by stating that if anyone comes against the hijab, they will be cut into pieces. "We will not tolerate it when it comes to the matter of our religion," he said.

Reacting to BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal's statement that those 'who want to wear hijab can go to Pakistan', he stated that "we are Indians. We were born here and will die here and the country does not belong to Yatnal," he stated.

Meanwhile, Vachananda Seer has asked the people to maintain peace in the society and accept the ruling of the High Court on hijab row and follow it without giving room for any untoward incidents.

Hijab row started last month with a few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab being denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started wearing hijabs. The students later went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.

News Network
January 29,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: With the third wave of Covid-19 receding, Karnataka decided Saturday to remove most of the curbs, including revoking the daily night curfew and allowing schools to resume physical classes. 

“We have good news for the public. From January 31, there won’t be a night curfew,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, briefing reporters after a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with experts. 

The government also decided to remove the 50 per cent seating limitation on pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries. “They are now 100 per cent open,” Ashoka said. This was a demand from hotels who asked the government for relief from their business point-of-view. 

Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said schools in the Bengaluru Urban district can start physical classes for classes 1 to 9 from Monday. “Physical classes from 1 to 9 were stopped due to the third wave. From Monday, all classes will open in compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said. 

The standard operating procedure in Bengaluru will be the same as the other districts. “If any positive case is found, only that particular class will be closed, not the entire school. All kids in that class will be tested. Depending on the total number of positive cases, the deputy commissioner will decide on how long a school should be closed - three or five days,” Nagesh explained. 
Even degree colleges will open in Bengaluru. 

The decisions are based on data and trends that experts laid out before the government. 

“The total number of cases across all ages is 4.02 lakh. Of them, cases of children aged 0-14 are 22,318. That’s 5.5 per cent of total cases. The total number of hospitalsed cases is 6,732, which is 1.6 per cent. Of them, children in hospital are 401, or 1.8 per cent. Total deaths are 146, which is 0.03 per cent. The positivity rate has dropped to 20.9 per cent from a peak of 33%,” Ashoka said. 

The 50 per cent capacity rule will continue in theatres and multiplexes where Ashoka said people sit for hours together in an enclosed space. Likewise, the 50 per cent rule has been retained for swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia. 

The government further increased the cap on the number of guests at functions like marriages. “For marriages, we’re increasing the cap on guests from 200 to 300 in an open space, and from 100 to 200 in a closed space,” Ashoka said. 

In places of religious worship, the existing rule allowing only 50 people inside at a time will continue. “We are allowing resumption of sevas,” Ashoka said. 

All fairs, rallies, dharnas, protests, social/religious gatherings remain prohibited. 

Government offices that were asked to function at 50 per cent strength will return to full attendance, Ashoka said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
February 3,2022

kundapur.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: Strongly defending the decision of two colleges in Udupi district to be intolerant towards the Muslim girls with headscarves, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra today said that children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls when they go to educational institutions. 

He also he directed the police to “watch” religious outfits in the coastal region where confrontation is brewing. 

“Children don't go to schools to practice their religion. They should go to school thinking they're children of Bharat Mata. Inside a school compound, there should not be hijab or saffron shawls,” Jnanendra told reporters. 

He was reacting to more than 100 Hindu students wearing saffron shawls at a government pre-university college in Kundapur to counter Muslim girls who sported headscarves. 

“There are religious organisations that seem to have different ideas when it comes to India’s unity. So, I have asked the police to watch them,” Jnanendra said. 

For a month now, eight Muslim girls have been protesting for their "right" to attend class wearing headscarves at a government women’s pre-university college in Udupi. Today dozens girl students of Kundapura junior college in Udupi district were barred from entering the campus for wearing hijab. 

“The education minister has already said that there is a prescribed uniform that students should stick to. Students of all religions should sit together and study with the feeling that they’re children of the same mother. There are churches, mosques and temples where religious activities can be followed. But, in a school where an academic atmosphere is needed our children should have the culture of promoting India's unity,” Jnanendra argued. 

Kannadiga
 - 
Friday, 4 Feb 2022

Honorable minister what about the Saradars turbo.
Is there any guts to object common sewak tell

Well Wisher
 - 
Friday, 4 Feb 2022

He forgot India is Democrat Nation he also forgot that was elected by the people to fulfill peoples demand as per our Constitution.
It's not a Kesari Desh to follow nagpur policy.
Shortly he will lose his chair.

News Network
January 28,2022

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 28: A 30-year-old granddaughter of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has allegedly killed herself by hanging in her flat in an apartment in Vasanth Nagar in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. 

The deceased has been identified as Soundarya, daughter of BSY's daughter Padmavathi. The police said that the incident came to light around 10 am when one of the domestic helpers of the house called her husband Dr Neeraj and informed him that they were ringing the call bell and also knocking on the door, but there was no response.

Dr Neeraj tried reaching her on her mobile phone, but there was no response. Hence he rushed to the house and opened the door with the help of a spare key to find her in the hanging state. He, with the help of others, rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her to have been brought dead. 

The High Grounds police have taken up the case and her body autopsy is being carried out in Bowring hospital. Dr Soundarya was living with her nine-month-old baby and her husband Neeraj, who is also a doctor. The police said they have learned that she was married to Neeraj in 2018.
As of now, police have not found a death note.

She was suffering from depression post pregnancy. 

A senior officer said so far we are not able to question her husband or any other family members about the marital life or other issues faced by Soundarya as all of them are in the state of shock. Once the procedure of final rights are performed we will start probing in detail into the case.

