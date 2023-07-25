  1. Home
  2. Congress will win 15-20 LS seats in Karnataka even if BJP-JDS unite: CM

News Network
July 25, 2023

CMsiddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, July 25: Claiming that BJP and JD(S) are holding discussions to unitedly fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that whether they join hands or not, the Congress will certainly win 15-20 seats in the state.

There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

There has been some speculation about the possibility of JD(S) joining the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I don't know, they are holding discussions. If they unite, there is no need for us to worry. Even if they unite or not, we (Congress) will certainly win 15-20 seats (Lok Sabha) this time in Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about the possibility of BJP and JD(S) uniting for Lok Sabha polls.

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on July 21 said his party has decided to work together as an opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state, and there is still time for Parliamentary polls to talk about it.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

News Network
July 18,2023

Oommen Chandy.jpg

Two-time Kerala Chief Minister and and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 79, passed away early morning on Tuesday, July 18 at a hospital in Bengaluru. The news was shared by his son Chandy Oommen on Facebook. "Appa has passed away," he wrote at 4.30 AM.

The former CM had been ailing for over three years. He was under treatment in Berlin’s Charite Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram’s NIMS Medicity and Bengaluru’s Health Care Global Enterprises.

Oommen Chandy was a towering figure in Kerala politics with a career spanning over five decades. His death has triggered a wave of mourning in the Congress, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge hailing the 79-year-old as a visionary leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Chandy's passing away through a tweet.

Here are the five major points you should know about Oommen Chandy:

1) Oommen Chandy was a two-time Kerala Chief Minister. His first tenure began in 2004 and lasted till the 2006 Kerala assembly elections which the Congress lost. He then was appointed the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly till the 2011 elections which the Congress-led coalition won. Chandy then governed as the Chief Minister for the full term of five years till 2016.

2) Chandy has the record of being the longest-serving MLA in the Kerala assembly. Since he first won the Puthuppally assembly constituency in 1970, no one had been able to win it from him in these 53 years. He won 12 consecutive elections from the seat and in August last year achieved the record for being the longest serving legislator in the assembly of the coastal state.

3) He also held important portfolios as a minister in the state assembly four times. He was the Minister of Labour (April 11, 1977-April 25, 1977 and April 27, 1977 – October 27 (1978), Home (December 28, 1981-March 17, 1982), and Finance (July 2, 1991 – June 22, 1994) in governments headed by K Karunakaran and A K Antony.

4) In 2013, Chandy received the prestigious United Nations Award for Public Service. He received the award for his mass contact programme in the state as CM.

5) Born in 1943, Chandy ventured into politics in his student days. He joined the Kerala Students Union, the student wing of Congress in Kerala, and in 1967 rose up to the post of president in the organisation. In 1970, he became the president of the state Youth Congress. In the same year, he was elected in the Kerala Assembly from the Puthuppally seat, which was considered a bastion of the Left at that point.

News Network
July 17,2023

shreyas.jpg

Shreyas Krishna Prasad Sunnanguli, aged 14, Grade 9 student of Delhi Private School - Sharjah, UAE has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - The Diana Award (2023). Shreyas hails from south India’s Mangaluru. 

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Shreyas Krishna's remarkable and groundbreaking initiative, 'Ignite-Young-Minds' was founded in 2019 to enhance the quality of education for underprivileged children across the globe. Despite being hindered by language barriers, communication barriers and lack of teaching materials, Shreyas took up the noble cause by tutoring these students ever since. He then scaled his initiative with projects such as BookBank - a book borrowing and lending platform for poor students to provide free of cost educational books.

'Drops & Dabs' - whereby Shreyas sold his artworks and donated the funds raised for the upliftment of Students with Determination in UAE, along with many such humanitarian activities which have benefited more than 25,000 students globally.

Shreyas had also been awarded with the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Student and Sharjah Award for educational excellence in the year 2020 and 2021, respectively, by the UAE government.

Shreyas believes that 'Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future'. He reminisces that it is the same belief that got him to begin this initiative. Shreyas considers having won the coveted Diana Award as a matter of prestige and believes that this would aid him in uplifting the initiative further with more efficiency, stability, and determination, touching the hearts and lives of many across the globe. 

News Network
July 20,2023

Modiliar.jpg

New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally broken his silence on the violence in Manipur ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, starting today. 

Modi said, "I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur brings shame to the society."

His comments come a day after a video went viral on social media showing two women there being paraded naked. They were allegedly molested and gang-raped too. 

Addressing that incident in particular, Modi said "What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared", adding that "Law will act with its full might". 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the video that was floated, amid the Indian government's directive to social media platforms to stop sharing the video.

It has drawn responses from all quarters, including that of Union Minister Smriti Irani and actor Akshay Kumar. 

Amit Shah also reportedly spoke to Manipur CM Biren Singh regarding the disturbing visuals that emerged from the violence-hit state.

