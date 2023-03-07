  1. Home
  Congress withdraws March 9 Karnataka bandh due to PUC exams

News Network
March 8, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 8: The Karnataka unit of the Congress has decided to call off the two-hour-long bandh called on March 9 as part of its fight against alleged Bharatiya Janata Party corruption in the wake of the state's second-year Pre-University (Class 12) and other school and college exams.

The Congress has decided to cancel tomorrow's symbolic Karnataka bandh due to pressure from students and parents following school and college examinations, including the second PUC examination, said the party's state unit President D K Shivakumar, in its statement.

He said that this decision was made after consulting with senior Congress leaders. The Congress had decided to hold a symbolic bandh from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on March 9 to protest the BJP government's alleged rampant corruption and demand the Chief Minister's resignation.

Congress leader Shivakumar says, "However, students and parents have expressed concern that bandh will cause them inconvenience as there are exams. Their well-being is our top priority. Therefore, to respect their feelings, we have decided to withdraw the bandh call."

The Congress had called for a two-hour bandh on Thursday to fight against alleged BJP corruption, following the Lokayukta's recovery of over Rs 8 crore cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V in an apparent bribery case.

The party had said that during the bandh, schools, colleges, transportation, and health services would not be disrupted while appealing to all traders and shopkeepers to cooperate by closing their shops and establishments for two hours.

Media Release
February 25,2023

home.jpg

Mangaluru: HIF_INDIA under its Project Ashiyana handed over the 28th house on February 24, 2023 to a widow beneficiary in Nelyadi at Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Maulana Tayyab, Khateeb of Ehsan Masjid, who participated as the chief guest in the program, said that the organization was able to build 28 houses only with devotion and sincere selfless service.

Another chief guest, former President of Badria Juma Masjid Mata, Uppinagadi M.B Nazir Mata said that HIF India's social activities such as construction of houses for the homeless, medical assistance, scholarship for poor students, construction of masjids are all model works that should be done by the organizations in every mohalla and Masjids. 

He wished that more social programs would be conducted by HIF, which are indeed commendable activities. 

Abdul Rahiman, President of Jalaliya Juma Masjid was present. The guests handed over the house key and one month ration to the beneficiary.

HIF India Secretary Adil Parvez presided over the program. He informed that the work of 29th and 30th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiaries very soon.

Shakif Adil Parvez recited the verses from Qur'an. Ausaf Hussain, Coordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana, convened the program and gave the vote of thanks.

News Network
March 4,2023

SFI.jpg

Kochi, Mar 4: A group of Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists allegedly trespassed into the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News here and intimidated the staff over a news report telecast about the sexual assault of a girl, police said here.

A case was registered on Friday against around 30 activists of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the TV channel.

According to the complaint, the SFI activists allegedly entered the office around 8 pm on Friday by raising slogans against the news channel after pushing aside the security staff and intimidated its employees, the police said.

CPI(M) sources on Saturday alleged that there was a complaint against the news channel for allegedly creating a fake news using a minor girl about alleged sexual assault of over 10 girl students at a school in northern Kerala. Sources in the SFI Ernakulam District Committee sought to justify the action by claiming that the student outfit organised the march to the Kochi office of the media house in protest against fake news run by it.

The news channel had run the story as part of its programme last year on the drug menace in the state. Police said the activists have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (forming an illegal assembly for the prosecution of a common object of murder).

Criticising the SFI action, the Press Club of India urged the Kerala government to launch an investigation into the incident. "We express concern and lodge our protest over SFI activists reportedly entering the @AsianetNewsML office in Ernakulam and intimidating the staff. These strong-arm tactics have no place in a democracy. The Kerala government should probe this incident swiftly," the Press Club of India said in a tweet on Friday.

News Network
February 28,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A middle aged a businessman died of a heart attack after participating in a tug-of-war competition at Jeppu area in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Kushalnath Shetty (50), a real estate businessman.

Kushalnath was an executive committee member of the Jeppu Bantara Sangha. He had participated in a tug-of-war competition organized by the Sangha on Monday, February 27. 

He was resting after the end of the competition when he experienced chest pain and started vomiting. Though he was rushed to a hospital he could not be saved.

Kushalnath is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

