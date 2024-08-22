  1. Home
  2. Cong’s Vasu Poojary elected president of Bantwal TMC; SDPI’s Moonish Ali vice-president

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22, 2024

Mangaluru: In a notable political maneuver, the Congress party has clinched the presidency of Bantwal Town Municipal Council (TMC) with the support of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). 

This strategic alliance not only enabled Congress to secure the top post but also saw the SDPI securing the vice-presidency in a power-sharing arrangement.

Vasu Poojary Loretto, representing the Congress, emerged victorious as the President, while Moonish Ali of the SDPI was elected as the Vice-President, solidifying the collaboration between the two parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put forth A. Govinda Prabhu as its candidate for President and Hariprasad for Vice-President. However, despite the backing of Dakshina Kannada MP K. Brijesh Chowta and Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, both from the BJP, the party was unable to surpass the Congress-SDPI alliance.

The 27-member Bantwal Municipality presented a balanced field, with both the BJP and Congress holding 11 seats each. The SDPI held 4 seats, with one seat remaining vacant. Despite BJP's attempts to bolster their numbers to 13, the well-timed alliance between Congress and SDPI ultimately proved decisive.

August 19,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

In its order the court noted that documents submitted by the petitioner (i.e., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) had "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that (the) order (granting sanction to prosecute) bears non-application of mind (by the Governor).

The court also noted the Chief Minister's submission - that the Governor had sanctioned prosecution of the former at "breakneck" speed following filing of a complaint on July 26.

During the hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, had urged the court to direct "no precipitate action" and claimed the sanction granted by the Governor is "part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government of Karnataka..."

He argued the Governor had "picked this complaint (filed by activist TJ Abraham) ... out of 12 to 15 still pending, without single reason". He further argued that conditions to be met for application of Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the Chief Minister has been charged, were missing.

Mr Singhvi also flagged what he said were other errors that betrayed the order was passed "without application of mind", including the show-cause notice sent to Siddaramaiah referring to one complaint and the Governor's sanction to prosecute referring to "other complaints".

"Mr Abraham's complaint is received and, on the same day, the Governor issues the show-cause notice... legal malice (against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has to be inferred. Somebody goes to a 'friendly governor', gives a complaint, and he issues notice..." Mr Singhvi jibed.

Mr Singhvi also referred to the Cabinet's "detailed, legal, and reasoned order" on this topic, and continued, "What did he decide? Order is silent on reasons why sanction should be granted."

"Never Misused Power...": Siddaramaiah

Hours earlier the Chief Minister had said he had not done anything illegal in a political career spanning four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would come to his aid.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after the Governor sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

August 22,2024

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, successfully treated a Vietnamese chef who suffered a severe heart attack shortly after his ship docked in Mangaluru. 

The 39-year-old crew member, part of a vessel with a 19-member crew, was initially administered first aid at a local hospital, before being transferred to KMC Hospital the following day.

Unfortunately, the patient experienced a re-infarction during the night, necessitating an urgent rescue angioplasty. The emergency procedure was expertly performed by a dedicated medical team led by Dr Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist at KMC Hospital, along with the skilled anaesthesia team, including Dr Aishwarya and Dr Lavanya, on Aug 18.

“We were faced with a critical situation, but thanks to the swift action of our team and the advanced facilities, we were able to stabilise the patient and successfully perform the angioplasty. The patient is now out of danger and is recovering well in the ICU,” said Dr Padmanabh Kamath.

He appreciated the tremendous support received from Sai Sharan Kottari, partner of ETA Logistics and Shipping, towards ensuring good care of the patient and facilitating the required statutory compliance. He also thanked the support of the officials of New Mangalore Port, immigration, customs and health, and Dr Puthran and Dr Ashith D Shettian.

August 20,2024

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Calcutta High Court order asking adolescent girls to control their sexual urges.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said it has also explained in detail on how courts should write judgments.

The verdict came in a suo motu case initiated in the wake of a Calcutta High Court ruling that had called for adolescent girls to "control" their sexual urges instead of "giving in to two minutes of pleasure".

It had sparked controversy since it proposed a 'duty/obligation based approach' for teenagers, and suggested that adolescent females and males have different duties.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu coginzance of the same in December 2023, opining that the comments made by the High Court were sweeping, objectionable, irrelevant, preachy and unwarranted.

The top court had also remarked that the High Court ruling sent wrong signals.

In the case before High Court, the  division bench of Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash and Partha Sarathi Sen had acquitted a youth, who was convicted for raping a minor girl, with whom he had a 'romantic affair'.

Today, the top court restored the conviction and said a committee of experts will take a call on his sentence.

Senior Advocates Madhavi Divan and Liz Mathew were amici curiae in the matter.

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Astha Sharma appeared for State of West Bengal, which also had filed an appeal against the High Court verdict.

