  2. Cooker blast accused Shariq shifted from Mangaluru to Bengaluru

News Network
December 17, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 17: Mohammed Shariq, the accused-cum-victim of Mangaluru’s pressure cooker blast case, has been shifted to Bengaluru on Saturday. 

Confirming this development, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Shariq was shifted as per the suggestions of the hospital doctors and authorities, at around 6am.

Shariq sustained around 45% burn injuries in a low-intensity blast that was reported on November 19. A cooker bomb that he was carrying had exploded in the moving auto-rickshaw at Nagori in the city.

Based on the complaint filed by the auto-rickshaw driver Purushothama, a case was booked under Section 120 (b) and 307 IPC along with the Explosive Substances Act at the Kankanady Town Police Station. Both the autorickshaw driver and the accused were shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of home affairs directed the NIA to take up the investigation into the Mangaluru blast case on November 23. Top police officials, including director general and inspector general of police Praveen Sood and ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar visited Mangaluru, soon after the incident was reported.

News Network
December 13,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 13: A medical student was killed and another suffered injuries in a motorbike accident on Monday, December 12 night near Ambalmogaru near Kuthar on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Nishanth (22), the only son of a retired teacher Siddaraju, a resident of Yashwantpur Bengaluru. The uncle of the deceased Nishanth is a judge in Bengaluru high court. The injured is Sakib, hailing from Bidar. 

Both are medical interns at a private medical college in the coastal city.

As per sources, the accident took place when they were on their way to their rented flat in Kuthar.

Nishanth who was riding the motorbike did not notice a road hump and as the result, the bike jumped and both were flung into the air resulting in the tragedy.

Being midnight hour, the road was deserted and the duo was lying on the road for some time until the locals noticed. They were rushed to the hospital, however, Nishanth was declared dead on arrival.

A case in this regard has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station.

News Network
December 14,2022

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan and said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening.

Mishra, the spokesperson of the state government, also said Padukone has been a supporter of the "Tukde Tukde gang” as seen in the JNU case.

Mishra's statement came after a song, Besharam Rang, featuring Padukone from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film was released recently. He said the costumes seen in the song are prima facie "highly objectionable" and it is clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a "contaminated mentality".

“I would request to correct the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered,” Mishra told reporters in Mhow in Indore district. In the same breath, he alleged "Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often uses the "tukde-tukde gang" remark coined in the aftermath of a JNU protest in Delhi in 2016. Pathaan, a Hindi-language action thriller film, is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

Notably, Mishra, a senior leader of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, in October warned the makers of the Bollywood film Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the "wrong" way are not removed. In July this year, he directed to file an FIR (First Information Report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali after an outrage. 

News Network
December 11,2022

Mandya, Dec 11: Superintendent of Police N Yatish has directed to file an FIR against eight police personnel of Srirangapatna town police station after hardline Hindutva outfits accused them of atrocities against saffron outfits. 

The development comes after members of hardine Hindutva organisations staged a protest against the policemen in front of the police station on Saturday night. 

FIR has been filed against the cops on charges of using foul language, issuing threats and others. A probe has been ordered, according to police sources. 

It may be recalled that the police had taken into custody a miscreant belonging to a Hindutva outfit on December 9 night, for allegedly throwing a banana stalk on one of the houses during Sankeeethana yatre, as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations, on December 4. He was later released on station bail.

Alleging that the youth was taken into custody in the midnight like a terrorist, and abused, the members of the Hindutva organisations staged a protest against the police on Saturday night and also tried to enter the Jamia Masjid. 

However, police intervened and brought the situation under control. 

Following this, the SP has directed to file an FIR and ordered for a probe, according to sources.

