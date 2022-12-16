Cooker blast accused Shariq shifted from Mangaluru to Bengaluru

Mangaluru, Dec 17: Mohammed Shariq, the accused-cum-victim of Mangaluru’s pressure cooker blast case, has been shifted to Bengaluru on Saturday.

Confirming this development, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Shariq was shifted as per the suggestions of the hospital doctors and authorities, at around 6am.

Shariq sustained around 45% burn injuries in a low-intensity blast that was reported on November 19. A cooker bomb that he was carrying had exploded in the moving auto-rickshaw at Nagori in the city.

Based on the complaint filed by the auto-rickshaw driver Purushothama, a case was booked under Section 120 (b) and 307 IPC along with the Explosive Substances Act at the Kankanady Town Police Station. Both the autorickshaw driver and the accused were shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of home affairs directed the NIA to take up the investigation into the Mangaluru blast case on November 23. Top police officials, including director general and inspector general of police Praveen Sood and ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar visited Mangaluru, soon after the incident was reported.