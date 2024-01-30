  1. Home
  2. Cops among 30 injured in SC-ST clash in Karnataka's Nanjangud

Cops among 30 injured in SC-ST clash in Karnataka's Nanjangud

News Network
January 30, 2024

Nanjangud: Around 30 individuals, including police personnel, were injured as members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities clashed in Karnataka's Hallere village, over erecting a board on naming a road after Dr B R Ambedkar, on Monday night.

A few vehicles and houses were also damaged as a result.

The injured, including women and children, were shifted to the Krishna Rajendra (KR) Hospital in Mysuru, after being administered first aid at the Nanjangud Taluk Hospital.

A difference of opinion on naming a road after Ambedkar in Hallere had been brewing over the past couple of months. Earlier, there were verbal clashes over the issue as well.

The members of the Nayaka community have had an objection, saying that their houses were on the edge of road.

SC community members tried to erect the board, around 7 pm on Monday, citing that they had the permission of the Grama Panchayat. This led to the clash.

What began as a verbal clash turned violent, with the villagers attacking each other. They resorted to stone pelting and using sticks, leaving women and children injured.

Vehicles parked on the road, including a school bus, were damaged. The roof tiles of a few houses were damaged as well. Police personnel, who intervened, to ease the situation, also sustained injuries in the clash.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 16,2024

piyushgoyal.jpg

New Delhi: Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala have emerged as the best performing states in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh are also categorised as the best performers.

Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are among the states and UTs that are categorised as top performers.

The states' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

A total of 33 states and Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories - best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 18,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 18: The Karnataka government has cracked the whip against eight project implementing agencies that have failed to provide skill education to candidates even after getting financial aid from the state government under the Deen Dayal Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. The officials are also instructed to blacklist them and file criminal cases immediately.

Sharan Prakash Patil, the Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood in a meeting on Wednesday expressed his displeasure against the agencies that have failed to implement the Government's ambitious scheme aimed at providing vocational training to those studying diploma, ITI and other job-oriented courses.

He instructed officials to register criminal cases against them in the jurisdictional police stations to review the progress of the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Patil also asked the officials to blacklist errant project implementing agencies (PIAs) immediately and to stop issuing tenders to such firms in future.

He directed the officials to recover Rs 74.65 crore with interest from the PIAs for violating the rules of the scheme, which is being implemented jointly by the central and state governments, to provide vocational training for candidates studying job-oriented courses in rural and urban areas.

The agencies that have failed to achieve the desired goal will be considered as defaulters and action will be taken against officials who have released funds to these companies, he added.

The Minister asked the officials to collect complete details of some of these agencies that are functioning from other states, and inform the Centre and prevent them from receiving any funds. A probe has also been ordered against unqualified agencies promising to provide training by giving false information and warned of strict disciplinary action against officials if they fail to act.

"The concerned officials must visit the training centres at the district and taluk levels every month and review the progress. And the lower-rung officials must submit reports to the senior officers. I will be holding monthly meetings to review the progress and will not hesitate to act against those showing laxity," warned the Minister.

The scheme was started on September 25, 2014 on the 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya to help unemployed youth find jobs and achieve something on their own.

Implemented by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood department, it aimed at providing free vocational training or skill education to youth aged 18 to 35 years from across the country and help them get employed in the private sector.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 29,2024

MessyPlaybyMessi.jpg

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's national tourism brand, 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia,' has initiated a new global marketing campaign starring Lionel Messi, the international football icon and Saudi Tourism Ambassador.

The "Go Beyond What You Think" campaign, targeting key markets in Europe, India, and China, aims to challenge common misconceptions about Saudi Arabia and showcase its vibrant cultural transformation.

Audiences are invited to discover Saudi Arabia's diverse experiences and share their positive memories using the bilingual hashtags #ShareYourSaudi and #السعودية_بعيونك on TikTok and other social channels.

Spanning three months, the campaign includes TV, social media, digital, and OTA strategies.

It's part of Saudi Tourism's ongoing efforts to broaden perspectives and bridge cultures through tourism, in line with the UN Tourism's 'Tourism Opens Minds' Initiative.

Lionel Messi, a frequent visitor to Saudi Arabia, endorses the campaign. It features a hero video where Messi breaks down metaphorical 'walls' of misconceptions, highlighting Saudi's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture.

The campaign also celebrates the achievements of Saudi women in various fields and promotes Saudi's open culture.

The video showcases Saudi’s diverse locations, weather and terrain — from the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the lush green mountains in Aseer, snow covered Tabuk, the coastal city of Jeddah and Riyadh, the bustling capital.

In celebration of Saudi’s activities and attractions, the Messi campaign highlights the Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Season’s theme park rides, Al Ula’s hot air balloon flights and MDL Beast music events.

The campaign also places a spotlight on Saudi’s open and welcoming culture and the importance of inspiring young Saudi women to reach their full potential.

Messi celebrates the Saudi women who have been trailblazers in their fields and leading Saudi’s cultural transformation such as the Saudi Women’s National football team, motorsport athlete Dania Akeel, DJ Cosmicat, and Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space.

Saudi Arabia is marking its sunny Winter Season with 17,000 events, including Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season, and Diriyah Season, alongside notable events like the Saudi Cup and the AlUla Arts Festival.

The campaign launch precedes Messi's return to Saudi Arabia for two matches with Inter Miami against Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.