Cops among 30 injured in SC-ST clash in Karnataka's Nanjangud

Nanjangud: Around 30 individuals, including police personnel, were injured as members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities clashed in Karnataka's Hallere village, over erecting a board on naming a road after Dr B R Ambedkar, on Monday night.

A few vehicles and houses were also damaged as a result.

The injured, including women and children, were shifted to the Krishna Rajendra (KR) Hospital in Mysuru, after being administered first aid at the Nanjangud Taluk Hospital.

A difference of opinion on naming a road after Ambedkar in Hallere had been brewing over the past couple of months. Earlier, there were verbal clashes over the issue as well.

The members of the Nayaka community have had an objection, saying that their houses were on the edge of road.

SC community members tried to erect the board, around 7 pm on Monday, citing that they had the permission of the Grama Panchayat. This led to the clash.

What began as a verbal clash turned violent, with the villagers attacking each other. They resorted to stone pelting and using sticks, leaving women and children injured.

Vehicles parked on the road, including a school bus, were damaged. The roof tiles of a few houses were damaged as well. Police personnel, who intervened, to ease the situation, also sustained injuries in the clash.