Cops have found evidence in Bajrang Dal worker murder case: Home Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Monday stated that police have found evidence related to the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha (24).

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he interacted with family members of the youth and they have sought justice for Harsha's death. Four to five members are behind the murder of the incident. They will be nabbed soon, he said.

When asked about Harsha's background, he said he was an RSS worker and was active in many campaigns. However, police claimed that he was part of the Bajrang Dal.

The minister said he had already held a meeting with police officers. "We would convey a strong message that people with evil mindset can't escape from punishment under any circumstance.

He also appealed to the people of Shivamogga to join hands with police in maintaining law and order. People have become emotional as he was a member of a Hindu outfit. But they must not take law into their own hands as killers would be arrested, he warned.

Harsha was brutally murdered by four-member gang belonging to a minority community on Sunday night.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the city limits on February 21.

The gang came to at Seegahatti near Kamath Petrol bunk in the city in a car on Sunday night and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspected that old enmity was the reason for the murder.

Police security has been beefed up in communally sensitive areas.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been enforced in Shivamogga city till 9 pm on February 23. Agitations, processions, public programmes and the assembly of five or more people have been banned.