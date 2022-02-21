  1. Home
  2. Cops have found evidence in Bajrang Dal worker murder case: Home Minister

Cops have found evidence in Bajrang Dal worker murder case: Home Minister

News Network
February 21, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Monday stated that police have found evidence related to the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha (24).

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he interacted with family members of the youth and they have sought justice for Harsha's death. Four to five members are behind the murder of the incident. They will be nabbed soon, he said.

When asked about Harsha's background, he said he was an RSS worker and was active in many campaigns. However, police claimed that he was part of the Bajrang Dal.

The minister said he had already held a meeting with police officers. "We would convey a strong message that people with evil mindset can't escape from punishment under any circumstance.

He also appealed to the people of Shivamogga to join hands with police in maintaining law and order. People have become emotional as he was a member of a Hindu outfit. But they must not take law into their own hands as killers would be arrested, he warned.

Harsha was brutally murdered by four-member gang belonging to a minority community on Sunday night.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the city limits on February 21.

The gang came to at Seegahatti near Kamath Petrol bunk in the city in a car on Sunday night and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspected that old enmity was the reason for the murder.

Police security has been beefed up in communally sensitive areas.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been enforced in Shivamogga city till 9 pm on February 23. Agitations, processions, public programmes and the assembly of five or more people have been banned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 10,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 10: The Karnataka High Court hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of 'hijabs' (headscarves) by students in colleges has been adjourned till February 14.

The High Court on Thursday said that it is considering whether wearing a Hijab comes within Fundamental Rights. 

"We are considering the issue of whether the wearing of headscarf comes within the Fundamental Rights. We are also considering whether wearing a headscarf is an essential part of the religious practice," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said while hearing petitions questioning the ban on the wearing of hijabs by students in schools and colleges.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioners from Kundapura, said that there is an urgency in the case and "requested that some interim arrangement be worked out by this bench" as students' exams are to be held in March. 

Adv Kamat referred to verse 24.31 of Holy Quran. "The prescription of head scarf is specifically prescribed in Holy Quran," he said.

"It is, thus, seen from the reported material that there is almost unanimity amongst Muslim scholars that purdah is not essential but covering of head by scarf is obligatory", Kamat quotes from the Madras HC decision Ajmal Khan case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the petitions to a larger bench citing constitutional questions. Meanwhile, police in Delhi detained All India Students Association (AISA) workers who were marching towards Karnataka Bhawan to protest against the Karnataka government's dress code order.

Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in Bengaluru, the administration has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. Protests for and against the 'hijab' then intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 8,2022

Srinagar, Feb 8: Hatred for Muslims has been "normalised" in the country which "no longer celebrates its diversity", alleged National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday as protests for and against 'hijab' intensified at colleges in parts of Karnataka.

He was commenting on a video that has surfaced on social media showing some men sporting saffron scarves heckling a Muslim girl student in 'hijab' and raising slogans at a college in Karnataka.

"How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalised in India today," he said.

"We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it," Mr Abdullah said in a tweet tagging the video with it.

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts over the 'Hijab' issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

The issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of anti-Hijab rule being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 16,2022

channaveer kanavi.jpg

Dharwad, Feb 16: Senior poet Nadoja Channaveer Kanavi, who had recovered from Covid-19 infection, passed away at a private hospital at Sattur near Dharwad on Wednesday following multi-organ failure.

He was 93 and is survived by his daughter and four sons. His wife Shantadevi had passed away last year.

Kanavi was admitted to a private hospital on January 14 after he complained of respiratory problems. On admission, Kanavi tested Covid-19 positive and was shifted to ICU. However, he had recovered from the infection but continued to remain on a ventilator for several days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the government will bear his medical expenditure.

Bommai, during his visit to Hubballi on February 13, had visited Kanavi and wished him a speedy recovery. However, the health condition of Kanavi deteriorated on February 14. The doctors treating Kanavi had said that the chest infection was not responding to the medications and he was drowsy.

The blood pressure had fallen and medications were started to maintain the blood pressure.

There was further deterioration in his kidney function and the nephrology team was taking care of the same.

However, he failed to respond to medical treatment and breathed his last on Wednesday.

Born on June 18, 1928, at Hombal village in Gadag (then Dharwad) district, Channaveera Kanavi came to Dharwad to study at RLS High School. Murugha Mutt provided him shelter and food till he completed his schooling. After matriculation, he joined the Karnatak College for BA and that was where the poet in him bloomed, thanks to the then principal of the college, Dr V K Gokak, an eminent litterateur who was honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

Kanavi did his M A in Kannada from Karnatak University in 1952. Soon, he joined the publication wing of the University as a secretary and served there for 31 years before retiring as its director in 1983.

Kanavi has brought out 26 collections of poems starting with ‘Kavyakshi’ in 1949. He has published 28 books on criticism and essays. He had the privilege of several prestigious awards and positions coming his way. He was honoured with the Central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Jeevadhwani’ in 1982, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi Award in 1985, Karnatak Rajyotsava Award in 1989, Pampa Award in 1999, ‘Nadoja’ honorary D Litt by Hampi Kannada University in 2002, honorary doctorate by Karnatak University in 2004 and Ambikatanayadatta National Award in 2012.

He was a member of Central Sahitya Akademi, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi, Kannada Book Authority, Karnatak University syndicate, president of Akhila Karnataka Kendra Kannada Kriya Samiti, Kannada Development Authority and Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Organising Committee. Kanavi had the privilege of presiding over the 65th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Hassan in 1996. He had inaugurated the 'Mysuru Dasara Utsav' in 2016.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.