  Corbevax covid vaccine approved for emergency use on children aged 12 to 18

Corbevax covid vaccine approved for emergency use on children aged 12 to 18

February 21, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.

The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India has so far only started vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 76 million children between 15 and 17 years have been inoculated mainly using Covaxin.

The emergency use approval for restricted use in the 12-18 age group for Corbevax is based on interim results of an ongoing mid to late stage clinical study, Biological E said in an emailed statement.

Corbevax in late last December was given emergency use approval for use in adults, but it has yet to be included in the national immunisation programme.

Nearly 1.76 billion vaccine doses have been used in India's vaccination programme so far, of which about 84 per cent has been a domestic version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot produced by the Serum Institute of India.

India's third wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant has largely receded, with the country reporting 16,051 infections on Monday compared to more than 300,000 in late January. 

February 14,2022

Mandya, Feb 14: An argument broke out between parents and teachers of Rotary School in Mandya over students entering the school wearing hijab. 

In a video shared on social media, parents were seen asking a teacher to allow the students, saying that they would remove the hijab once inside the classroom.

A mild argument took place between parents and a teacher outside the school after Muslim girls were asked to take off hijab before entering campus.

A parent says, "Requesting to allow students in classroom, hijab can be taken off after that but they're not allowing entry with hijab"

However, the teacher refused and allowed students to enter only after the hijab was removed.

February 11,2022

Udupi, Feb 11: Parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media.

The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain.

The parents have expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls.

Vishnuvardhan said the girls’ parents have submitted a written complaint to him. Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said.

It is suspected that the college authorities might have leaked the details of the girls. 

The chairman of the College's Development Committee (CDC) is Udupi’s BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who has been maintaining since December 2021 that Muslim students in hijab are not allowed inside classrooms. 

According to those girls, the admission documents were submitted only to the college and nowhere else.

February 11,2022

Udupi, Feb 11: BJP leader and local MLA Raghupathi Bhat has demanded an NIA probe into the Karnataka Hijab row that attracted the global attention. 

Addressing media persons the MLA, without any proof, claimed that, "around 1500 to 2000 trainers have arrived from Hyderabad and Kerala to frame the strategies to fight for Hijab. There is information that some trainers had even come to Udupi from Hyderabad."

The MLA said he has written a letter to the state government demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. "The entire issue is a conspiracy by some international forces. The strategy was formulated in November 2021 and the agitation was taken up after a well-planned strategy. The truth will come out only with a high-level inquiry and the probe should be handed over to the NIA," he said.

Lashing out at the Muslim girl, who are protesting for hijab, the MLA said that they have become puppets in the hands of the "Tukade gang". "All these activities were well planned and the role of the Tukade gang is clearly visible. There is a need to stop these forces from misleading the students," he said. Bhat accused the PFI and CFI of using agitating girls to disrupt the peace in the country.

SAM
 - 
Sunday, 13 Feb 2022

Raghupati bhat who was accused of killing his wife,the guy who was found in a sex racket is taking about hijab,
the guy has no respect for any women ..he has no ethics he should shut his mouth..

