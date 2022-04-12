  1. Home
Corruption beyond control: Contractors in Karnataka threaten to stop work

News Network
April 13, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Calling the death of contractor Santhosh K Patil in Karnataka a ‘murder’ by the ruling BJP government, the state Contractor`s Association on Wednesday accused the party of indulging in ‘rowdyism’ and threatened to launch a month-long protest.

"We will stop our work for a month in protest”, association President Kempanna announced.

Speaking to reporters, Kempana stated that presently the most corrupt government is in power in the state. The corruption has exceeded limits in all government departments. "BJP government is indulging in rowdyism. Though we have enough evidence, we are not able to produce it fearing backlash by BJP leaders," he said.

He demanded that an independent probe be carried out under a retired Supreme Court Judge into the death. "We will submit our evidence against the ministers," he said.

“Despite lodging a complaint with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, no action was taken. The works will be stopped condemning the negligence of the government for a month from May 25. CM Bommai has become silent," he said.

"For every work, we need to give 5 percent commission during the tender process. Corruption is rampant in the CM`s office. It is much more in the Health and Irrigation departments. If grievances of contractors are not addressed within 15 days, we will be forced to protest," he warned.

"We are not blackmailing. Our allegations are true. Health Minister K. Sudhakar is the most corrupt and he is getting 5 per cent cut in every tender. The ministers decide the allotment of tender much before the tender process. For example, Rs 10,000 crore development works have been taken up in R R Nagar constituency of Bengaluru but the work is substandard," he maintained.

Rural Development, PWD, BBMP and Irrigation Ministers have their own agents. Even the CM`s office is not an exception. There are audio records on commission given to them. Minister Sudhakar`s family members are carrying out 60 percent works. His wife gives cheques for work. Son of a Chitradurga MLA has quit the medical profession to become a contractor, Kempanna alleged.

Association Vice-President Manjunath said that the legislators should not threaten the contractors. Due to the menace of commission and percentage, the quality of work in the state is being compromised, he said.

Reacting to allegations, Minister for Health Sudhakar stated that the Contractor`s Association President Kempanna is a Congress agent. He challenged him to prove allegations against him and warned of filing a defamation case against him.

Earlier, the Contractor`s Association of the state had written a letter to the Prime Minister alleging that ruling BJP leaders are forcefully taking a 40 percent cut in all the projects executed by the contractors.

The Congress made this a huge issue and even demanded that the President's Rule be implemented in the state.

News Network
April 13,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 13: Accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defending Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa the members of SDPI waved black flags at the CM's convoy at Valachil near Manglauru.

The protest comes a day after the unnatural death of contractor Santosh Patil, who had levelled allegations against Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission.  

The CM was on his way to a meeting of BJP workers at Bantara Bhavana in Bantwal. As the convoy reached Valachil, the SDPI workers blocked the road and waved black flags. 

News Network
April 2,2022

As the saffron outfits are intensifying campaign against halal meat, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Karnataka has mandated in a circular dated April 1, that animals have to ‘stunned’ before they can be slaughtered for meat.

This comes after animal lovers pointed towards the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, which were drafted in 2001. These rules state that animals need to stunned before they can be slaughtered.

The stunning process ensures the animal is unconscious and insensible to pain before being bled out at the slaughter house.

As per Section 6 in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, rule number 4, 'every slaughter house as soon as possible shall provide a separate space for stunning of animals prior to slaughter, bleeding and dressing of the carcasses.'

The order was passed by the Union government in 2001, and the rule has since then existed in books, however, after activists brought it back in the public eye, it is being pressed for implementation.

It is being reported that Bangalore Urban District AHVS Deputy Director and SPCA Member Dr. Umapathi has issued circulars to all Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) in Bengaluru Urban District on Friday for following mandatory stunning of animals and making them unconscious before slaughtering them as per PCA (Slaughter House) Rules 2001.

Following this, the Animal Husbandry department also mandated the rule, asking the BBMP to supervise if meat shops are equipped with the stunning facilities. The department also asked BBMP to submit a report to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals whether or not the practice of 'stunning' is being followed or not.

However, Prabhu Chauhan, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Department told TV9 that his department has not issued the mandatory ‘stunning’ order. "No orders have been issued by our department. Stunning is not mandatory. There was only a letter written that Halal cut should not be practiced. There was no order issued. I will review the letter," he said.

The controversy began when some right-wing groups gave a call to boycott 'Halal' meat, with the Hindu Janajagrithi Samithi, a hindutva organisation in Karnataka, starting a campaign against the purchase of Halal meat.

The BJP's National General Secretary C T Ravi added fuel to this, comparing Halal meat to ‘economic jihad’, saying that ‘halal’ is used like a jihad so that Muslims should not do business with others. This came amid a flurry of messages on social media, appealing to Hindus to shun Halal meat, especially after the festival of Ugadi, which is being celebrated on April 2, Saturday this year.

In reference to the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will look into the halal meat issue as "serious objections" have been raised about it, a day after which, some Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked a Muslim vendor in Bhadravathi for selling halal meat.

