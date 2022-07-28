‘Could have pelted stones during Cong rule’: BJP tight-lipped over Tejasvi Surya’s viral audio

Bengaluru, July 29: The BJP leaders in Karnataka remained tight-lipped after an audio clip of Bengaluru South MP and Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya was leaked, in which he is purportedly heard saying that they could have "pelted stones if the Congress was in power in the state".

The hardline youth leader purportedly said this during his attempt to convince former Chikkamagaluru Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Kumar to withdraw his resignation, which he had tendered Wednesday following Praveen Nettaru's murder.

Sandeep, responding to Surya's attempt is heard asking the MP to ensure the safety of party workers. "I know what you are saying. I am 10 times as angry as you are...If it were Congress (rule in the state) we could have pelted stones. In this case, it's our government and we have to speak to the CM who is our man," Surya is heard saying in the clip.

Sandeep, meanwhile, requests the MP to ensure the safety of Yuva Morcha workers. "Leaders have security cover. Seek a report from intelligence agencies. There are 5-10 (karyakartas) who are targets in each district," he says.

Sandeep told reporters on Thursday that he is yet to withdraw his resignation and won't do it until party leaders spoke to him.

Comments made by Surya on Wednesday, where he told TV channels that every citizen cannot be given police protection continued to attract criticism. Surya was responding to queries following Praveen's murder.

Deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly, U T Khader took a dig at these remarks saying that it reflected the immaturity of the MP. "If one per cent of anti-social elements are curbed, the remaining 99 per cent will feel confident. Rather than that, asking whether everyone can be given safety while being in the ruling government reflects your incompetence and helplessness," he said in a tweet.

KUMARASWAMY HITS OUT AT MP

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya over his recent remarks after the murder of Praveen Nettaru. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, the former chief minister said Surya had asked if the government can provide security for each and every common man.

“We are not asking for a gunman for every citizen, but demanding good administration and proper law and order.”

During the 2016 Uttar Pradesh elections, the Muzzafarnagar incident claimed lives of many following which the BJP assumed power, he said and alleged that by sowing hatred, the BJP tries to assume power whenever possible.