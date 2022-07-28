  1. Home
‘Could have pelted stones during Cong rule’: BJP tight-lipped over Tejasvi Surya’s viral audio

News Network
July 29, 2022

Bengaluru, July 29: The BJP leaders in Karnataka remained tight-lipped after an audio clip of Bengaluru South MP and Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya was leaked, in which he is purportedly heard saying that they could have "pelted stones if the Congress was in power in the state".

The hardline youth leader purportedly said this during his attempt to convince former Chikkamagaluru Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Kumar to withdraw his resignation, which he had tendered Wednesday following Praveen Nettaru's murder.

Sandeep, responding to Surya's attempt is heard asking the MP to ensure the safety of party workers. "I know what you are saying. I am 10 times as angry as you are...If it were Congress (rule in the state) we could have pelted stones. In this case, it's our government and we have to speak to the CM who is our man," Surya is heard saying in the clip.

Sandeep, meanwhile, requests the MP to ensure the safety of Yuva Morcha workers. "Leaders have security cover. Seek a report from intelligence agencies. There are 5-10 (karyakartas) who are targets in each district," he says.

Sandeep told reporters on Thursday that he is yet to withdraw his resignation and won't do it until party leaders spoke to him.

Comments made by Surya on Wednesday, where he told TV channels that every citizen cannot be given police protection continued to attract criticism. Surya was responding to queries following Praveen's murder.

Deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly, U T Khader took a dig at these remarks saying that it reflected the immaturity of the MP. "If one per cent of anti-social elements are curbed, the remaining 99 per cent will feel confident. Rather than that, asking whether everyone can be given safety while being in the ruling government reflects your incompetence and helplessness," he said in a tweet.

KUMARASWAMY HITS OUT AT MP

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya over his recent remarks after the murder of Praveen Nettaru. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, the former chief minister said Surya had asked if the government can provide security for each and every common man.

“We are not asking for a gunman for every citizen, but demanding good administration and proper law and order.”

During the 2016 Uttar Pradesh elections, the Muzzafarnagar incident claimed lives of many following which the BJP assumed power, he said and alleged that by sowing hatred, the BJP tries to assume power whenever possible.

Mangaluru, July 29: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the probe into the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

One more person was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district that happened earlier this week. 

Earlier, two persons had been apprehended by police in relation to the case.
Both the arrested are said to be members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). Their family members have accused the policemen of falsely implicating them in the murder case. 

"We have decided to hand over the case to the NIA. It will be communicated to the Home Department. Since it is an inter-state issue (Karnataka-Kerala), we decided to hand over the matter to the NIA," Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Additional director general of police (law & order) Alok Kumar said 21 people from various organisations have been detained and are being interrogated.

Earlier, Bommai said that if the situation demands "Yogi Adityanath model" will be implemented to tackle anti-national and communal elements in the state.

“There are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too," Bommai said.

Mangaluru, July 16: The CCB sleuths of Mangaluru city police have arrested a couple on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and the general public in the coastal city.

The arrested are Vikhyath alias Vikki Bappal (28), a rowdy-sheeter from Shankara Nagara in Kavoor and his wife Anjana (21).

The police have seized 2,200 kg ganja worth Rs 22,000, Rs 1,500 cash, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 92,000.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, a few more accused are part of a network and steps have been taken to arrest them.

Acting on a tip off, CCB police personnel under the guidance of CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on a house in Kavoor and arrested the duo.

The arrested underwent medical examination to ascertain the consumption of drugs. The result has been tested positive for ganja consumption.

The Commissioner said that there are 13 cases against Vikhyath in Mangaluru South, North, Barke, Urwa, rural and Kankanady town station in connection with assault, attempt to murder, life threat, kidnap and others.

While there is a assault and attempt to murder case against Anjana in Kankanady town and Mangaluru South station. The couple were engaged in selling ganja near KPT, Kadri, Jeppubappal and other areas. A case has been registered at Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station. 

