  1. Home
  2. Couple critically injured in suspicious explosion in Karnataka’s Hassan

Couple critically injured in suspicious explosion in Karnataka’s Hassan

News Network
September 30, 2025

Hassan, Sept 30: A couple was seriously injured following a suspicious explosion that occurred at a house in Alur taluk of Hassan district here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occured on late Monday, they said.

Initially, it was suspected to be a cylinder blast, but police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, a senior police officer said.

A bomb disposal squad has also been roped in who will enter the house premises to know what exactly led to the explosion, he said.

The couple, Kavya (28) and Sudarshan (32), who were severely injured in the explosion, have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2025

Mangaluru: A trial run of traffic signal lights at three major junctions in the city turned into chaos on Monday, drawing criticism from commuters and transport stakeholders.

The Mangaluru City Police, which recently launched an intelligent traffic management system using smart cameras, extended signalized traffic control to Balmatta, Ambedkar Circle, and Bunts Hostel from Sunday. But by Monday, traffic snarls at all three locations forced officials to switch off the signals by afternoon.

Until now, signals were functional only at Karavali Circle, PVS Junction, Lalbagh, and Hampankatta. Although Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has installed signal systems across major junctions, past trial runs at Ballalbagh and KSRTC Junction in May had already resulted in similar disruptions, slowing vehicle movement and frustrating commuters.

Former president of DK District Bus Owners’ Association, Dilraj Alva, blamed the lack of research before introducing the system.

“No study has been conducted on city traffic since 1991. We need a comprehensive survey of vehicles, roads, and traffic density. Without that, activating signals only chokes movement,” Alva said, adding that the matter will be raised with authorities.

Meanwhile, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K. Ravi Shankar clarified that the current move was only a trial run to test newly repaired equipment.

“The signal lights were recently repaired. We wanted to check if they functioned properly. Before permanent implementation, all issues, including timing adjustments, will be rectified,” he assured.

The city now awaits whether officials will proceed with a structured plan—or commuters will face more signal-induced traffic jams.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 19,2025

banumushtaq.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invite to Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for inauguration of the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta declined to consider the plea filed by Bengaluru resident H S Gaurav against the High Court's September 15 judgment, saying it is a State event and the State can't distinguish between A, B and C.

"What is the purpose of filing this plea," the bench asked senior advocate P B Suresh, appearing for H S Gaurav. He said it affected his rights under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The court questioned the counsel as to what the Preamble of the Constitution is. He said it is secular but the religious activities cannot be interfered with.

The bench dismissed the petition, saying, "This is a state programme...how can state distinguish between A, B And C."
The counsel contended that the right under Article 25 of the Constitution would be violated as the programme not just comprised of inauguration but performing Puja as well.

He submitted that the puja inside the temple was not a secular activity. It is part of the ceremony. It is a purely political decision, there was no reason they should be brought inside the temple for religious activity.

The counsel further sought to highlight statements made by Banu Mushtaq, which he claimed was against the religion. "You can't invite such people, inauguration was not a problem, see what, she has said," the senior advocate said.

The court, however, rejected the plea.

The Karnataka High Court had on September 15, 2025 rejected the plea against the decision of the Siddaramaiah government.

The plea contended that the involvement of a non-Hindu in rituals such as deepa lighting, puja, and pushparchane at the Chamundeshwari Temple infringed upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, hurt Hindu sentiments, and threatened the religious sanctity of the event.

"Mushtaq, belonged to the Muslim community and was therefore a non-Hindu. As such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices," it said.

The plea said the inauguration by a non- Hindu is against the basic rules of Agama Shastra and the Agama rules, a part of Hindu religious faith and any departure of the traditional rules of worship would result in the disturbance of purity of the ceremony and the divine spirit of the deity and the belief system of the entire Hindu community.

The petitioners claimed, Mushtaq, in her speech at the literary event had said that the state had kept her away from Kannada by giving the status of goddess (Bhuvaneshwari) to Kannada language. This is a clear indication that she does not have any faith in worshipping a Hindu goddess.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 18,2025

data.jpg

Mangaluru, often hailed as the “Silicon Beach of India,” is preparing to make its mark as the nation’s next big data centre hub. With its strategic coastal advantage and proximity to international submarine cable routes, the city is uniquely positioned to anchor India’s digital future.

The Karnataka government is expected to make a formal announcement during Technovanza 2025 next week, underscoring Mangaluru’s emergence as the state’s coastal digital gateway.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said Mumbai and Chennai have long leveraged their coastal strengths to dominate the sector, while Bengaluru—despite being the state’s tech capital—faces limitations of land availability, power supply, and its inland geography.

“Karnataka already has one of the most progressive data centre policies in the country, with land subsidies, green energy incentives, and single-window clearances. Mangaluru naturally stands out as our strategic coastal choice—offering submarine cable connectivity, three SEZs, and a major port,” Gupta noted.

Industry players are already taking notice. Global brands like Nidec, Bose Professionals, and Hexaware, alongside local innovators including Niveus Solutions, Robosoft, Novigo, Unicourt, and Elogixa, have built a thriving tech ecosystem in the region.

According to Rohith Bhat, a founding member of the Silicon Beach Program and founder of Wrkwrk, 99Games, and Robosoft, India may require 17–20 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the next five to ten years. “Mangaluru can aim to secure at least 20% of that demand. While data centres may not create massive direct employment, they generate billions in revenue and establish the foundation for a resilient digital economy,” he said.

Gupta added that Mangaluru’s ability to combine operational reliability with global digital connectivity places it in a league of its own. “By anchoring the next wave of investments here, Karnataka can not only close the gap with national leaders but set new global benchmarks for building India’s future-ready, green, and resilient digital backbone,” he stressed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.