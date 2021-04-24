  1. Home
  Covid advisory panel recommends more restrictions, 14-day lockdown in Karnataka

News Network
April 24, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 24: With Bengaluru recording 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases, the highest for any city in the country, the Karnataka Task Advisory Committee on Covid- 19 has asked the state government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain.

The members of the panel have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to tide over the crisis.

The TAC members also foresee the third wave Covid in October-November and have, accordingly, insisted that the government should complete the vaccination of vulnerable age groups before the next wave hits. Professor and Head of Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Giridhar Babu said:

"I have on record said that there are two main strategies. Firstly, we need to reduce the number of cases and that will happen only by a stringent lockdown for at least 14 days. Secondly, we should expand the bed capacity by taking as much as possible beds from all the private medical colleges, nursing homes and hospitals."

According to him, the 14 days lockdown will reduce the number of infections. The TAC member said the state may witness the peak of the second wave by the May end or the first week of June. Eminent cardiologist and director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C N Manjunath said he had in November 2020 predicted the arrival of the second wave of Covid in March or April based on the pattern of spread and resurgence in Europe.

While the Covid cases may come down by May end or the first week of June, people's behaviour for the next six to nine months will hold the key.

"The most important is when the cases come down, guards should not be let down. Facemask wearing and physical distancing should continue while most importantly congregation should be banned," he said. The health experts were of the opinion that the healthcare system is totally suffocated.

"In the first phase, the cases were coming in a staggered manner. So the daily rise in a particular state was 200 to 300 cases. Now it's in thousands," the cardiologist said.

Giridhar Babu too concurred with him. "The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has informed the high court that there are no more ICU beds. So, the court has also said the situation is very scary. That will summarise the current status," Babu explained. Both were unanimous that the vaccination drive should be completed by October before the possible third wave hits the nation.

"Vaccination should go on. By October- November the entire country should be vaccinated. Otherwise, we are in for a rude shock again," Manjunath said. Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the officials at the civic agency's Covid war room are working over time.

On the shortage of oxygen and essential drugs such as Remdesivir, the Chief Commissioner told the news agency that the whole country was grappling with it and the Centre and the state are dealing with it in an effective manner. To a query on the need for more ICU beds, he said already a few have been arranged and more have to be procured very soon. With 26,962 infections on Friday, the state touched the highest single-day spike in Covid cases.

There were 190 deaths too. More alarming was that the active cases in the state crossed two lakh mark of which 1.5 lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had during a video conference told the PM that the state needs about 1,500 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh vials of Remdesivir. To contain the alarming rise in Covid cases, the state has imposed night curfew and weekend curfews while ordering closure of many shops and business establishments. 

News Network
April 17,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll. 

“I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Kumaraswamy, 61, said in a tweet. 

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed, adding that Kumaraswamy managed to find a bed at another private hospital.

Apparently, the JD(S) leader experienced fatigue on Friday evening while he was campaigning in Basavakalya following which he returned to Bengaluru and retreated to a hotel.

“This morning, he contacted doctors and got tested, which came out as Covid-19 positive. He wanted to rest at his farmhouse, but doctors did not agree. They asked him not to risk it and that he should get admitted immediately,” the statement, attributed to JD(S) MLC HM Ramesh Gowda, said. 

According to the statement, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to appear before a court in connection with a case on Saturday. “Since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he will not appear in person. He will appear via video conference. After that, he will get admitted,” the statement said. 

On March 31, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He was discharged on April 5. 

Kumaraswamy is the latest addition to the list of politicians who have contracted the virus during the bypoll season in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, former Congress Minister Eshwar Khandre, BJP’s Maski candidate Pratapgouda Patil and Congress legislator Laxmi Hebbalkar are among those who have tested positive for Covid-19. 
 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

News Network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The High Court of Karnataka today directed the state DGP and IGP to immediately direct all authorised officers to register FIRs against all who violate Covid-19 rules on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after noticing that police have been reluctant in implementing the cognizable and non-bailable offences under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

The bench observed that the police officers will have to be educated about the provisions. The court said there have been very few cases of FIRs, though the offences punishable are cognizable and non-bailable. “We therefore direct the DGP to immediately issue directions to all police officers and all officers authorised for strict implementation of the provisions. The DGP shall also constitute a team of senior police officers who will monitor the registration of offences punishable under the said act and investigation thereof,” the bench said.  

The court also said that the state government should not tolerate the reluctance by police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions of the act.

“The orders passed by this court show that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the police in registering FIR for the reason that eminent political and religious leaders are indulging in violation of the rules, regulations and orders passed (by the state government) under the said act. In fact, the political and religious leaders are supposed to lead by example and therefore to give the right signal it is all the more necessary that police act swiftly and strictly against any person, especially prominent religious and political leaders,” the court said.

The bench directed the government advocate to communicate the gist of the order to the DGP and IGP immediately without waiting for the copy of the order.

Mark D ALMEIDA
 - 
Sunday, 18 Apr 2021

Too many jokers in India! Register FIR on all politicians who went for election rallies without wearing masks. India always want to punish the lowly and downtrodden. India can only be disciplined when it starts from top. politicians, bureaucrats, police, judiciary etc should lead us by examples. Then citizens will behave too.

